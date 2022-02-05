ARCHBOLD — Napoleon forced 17 Archbold turnovers and closed both halves in dominant fashion in a 49-27 victory over the Bluestreaks in area girls hoops action on Saturday.
Sophie Chipps and Emma Pedroza scored 14 points each to pace the Wildcats (16-3, No. 10 Division II), which outscored Archbold 14-1 in the second quarter and 13-3 in the fourth quarter.
Addi Ziegler’s eight points and five rebounds led the way for Archbold (12-7).
NAPOLEON (49) - Kruse 8; Durham 2; Chipps 14; Macheck 5; Tassler 2; Pedroza 14; Rausdh 2; Bump 2. Totals 19-5-49.
ARCHBOLD (27) - Rupp 3; Hostetler 5; Perez 2; McQuade 3; Grime 4; Ziegler 8; Moyer 2. Totals 9-8-27.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Kruse 2, Pedroza 2, Chipps. Archbold - Hostetler. Rebounds: Napoleon 26 (Kruse, Chipps 5), Archbold 16 (Ziegler 5). Turnovers: Napoleon 11, Archbold 17.
Napoleon 7 14 15 13 - 49
Archbold 12 1 11 3 - 27
Reserves: Napoleon, 28-23.
Hicksville 50, Edon 23
EDON — Hicksville picked up its fifth win in six games, overpowering host Edon, 50-23.
Kenzie Schroeder tallied 22 points, four assists and five steals for the Aces (12-6) while Molly Crall nailed a pair of treys and scored 11 points.
Emma Hickman’s nine points were tops for the Bombers (5-15).
HICKSVILLE (50) - Slattery 6; L. Seitz 4; Schroeder 22; Neidhardt 1; Smith 0; Bergman 6; Crall 11; Perna 0; Vasquez 0; Steury 0; Mazur 0; Kenner 0; A. Seitz 0. Totals 19-8-50.
EDON (23) - Towers 0; Spackman 0; Mitchell 0; Craven 0; Dulle 0; Gearig 3; Hickman 9; Henize 0; Al. Kaylor 3; Kiess 5; As. Kaylor 0; Derck 0; Wofford 3. Totals 9-3-23.
Three-point goals: Hicksville - Slattery 2, Crall 2. Edon - Hickman, Kiess. Rebounds: Hicksville 32 (Bergman 8), Edon 19. Turnovers: Hicksville 17, Edon 18.
Hicksville 16 13 14 7 - 50
Edon 7 6 4 6 - 23
Reserves: Hicksville, 26-22.
Hilltop 55, Edgerton 25
EDGERTON — Hilltop girls basketball earned its 11th win in the last 12 games in a 55-25 victory over Edgerton.
Freshman Libbie Baker, who averages 12.6 points per game, continued to impress, notching a game-high 22 points for the Cadets (13-6). Jayma Bailey also added 11.
Taylor Smith netted a dozen points to lead Edgerton (2-16) in the Bulldogs’ fifth straight loss.
HILLTOP (55) - Horton 0; Wiley 0; La. Baker 7; Li. Baker 22; Jones 2; Bailey 11; Hancock 5; Connolly 6; Le. Baker 2; Martin 0; Lammon 0; VanArsdalen 0. Totals 21-12-55.
EDGERTON (25) - Smith 12; Rudersdorf 1; Schroeer 5; Everetts 7; Gerschutz 0; Stuut 0; Stark 0; Warner 0; Hennessey 0; Fort 0. Totals 8-2-25.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Hancock. Edgerton - Smith 4, Everetts 2, Schroeder. Turnovers: Hilltop 12.
Hilltop 18 13 17 7 - 55
Edgerton 4 6 9 6 - 25
Wauseon 51, Anthony Wayne 41
WHITEHOUSE — Wauseon nailed 20-of-28 shots from the charity stripe, downing Anthony Wayne 51-41.
Marisa Seiler paced the short-handed Indians (16-3) with 19 points as Wauseon played just five players in the victory. Hayley Meyer chipped in 14 markers while Autumn Pelok and Kadence Carroll scored nine points each.
Elise Bender put up 20 points in the setback for the Generals (14-5).
WAUSEON (51) - Au. Pelok 9; Rodriguez 0; Seiler 19; Carroll 9; Meyer 14. Totals 14-20-51.
ANTHONY WAYNE (41) - Miller 0; Womack 4; Schneider 2; Barrow 0; Rybicki 8; E. Bender 20; Pollock 0; B. Bender 5; Roder. Totals 15-8-41.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Carroll 2, Seiler. Anthony Wayne - E. Bender 2.
Wauseon 7 12 16 16 - 51
A. Wayne 7 13 9 12 - 41
Reserves: Anthony Wayne, 41-31.
Delta 48, Fayette 36
DELTA — Delta’s Sadie Burres put up 21 points, 11 coming from the free throw line, as the Panthers downed Fayette, 48-36.
Burres hit 10-of-15 at the stripe in the second half to lead the Panthers (4-14), which pulled away after trailing by three through one quarter.
Neveah Powers scored a dozen for the Eagles (0-18) in the setback.
FAYETTE (36) - Sinks 0; Storrs 0; Bingman 6; Kovar 9; Powers 12; Vanderveer 5; Leininger 2; Reinking 2. Totals 12-6-36.
DELTA (48) - Weber 3; Munger 7; Burres 21; Irelan 7; Friess 0; Haas 4; Sprow 2; Lamb 0; Smith 2; Turi 2. Totals 13-19-48.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Powers 3, Bingman 2, Kovar. Delta - Burres 2, Munger.
Fayette 8 7 10 11 - 36
Delta 5 13 15 15 - 48
Montpelier 63, Pettisville 41
PETTISVILLE — Montpelier clinched at least a share of the Buckeye Border Conference championship as the Locos moved to 6-0 in league play with a 63-41 win at Pettisville.
Ariel Page put up 19 points to lead four players in double figures for the Locos (18-3), which can clinch the title outright with a win over North Central on Thursday. Chelsea McCord added 15 points while Jada Uribes and Trinity Richmire chipped in 13 and 11 markers, respectively.
Ellie Grieser’s 19 points led the way for the Blackbirds, which fell to 3-17 (1-5).
Miller City 64, Continental 21
MILLER CITY — Miller City’s Abi Lammers stuffed the stat sheet yet again, powering the Wildcats to a 64-21 PCL victory over Continental.
Lammers finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and six assists in the win for the Wildcats (14-5, 5-1 PCL) while Liz Otto chipped in 10.
Cordes’ seven points were tops for the Pirates (2-15, 0-5 PCL), which were outscored 16-0 in the second quarter.
CONTINENTAL (21) - Armey 2; Tegenkamp 5; Logan 5; Cordes 7; Searfoss 2. Totals 9-2-21.
MILLER CITY (64) - C. Erford 4; Lammers 31; Wenzinger 2; Ruck 2; Otto 10; Reyna 6; Pfau 6; M. Erford 3. Totals 26-60 10-18 64.
Three-point goals: Continental - Cordes. Miller City - Lammers, M. Erford. Rebounds: Miller City 33 (Lammers 11). Turnovers: Miller City 8.
Continental 10 0 9 2 - 21
Miller City 13 16 23 12 - 64
Leipsic 39, Kalida 34
KALIDA — Despite shooting just 10-of-34 from the field, Leipsic nipped Kalida 39-34 to keep its Putnam County League title hopes alive with a 39-34 road win.
Whitney Langhals tallied 13 points for the Vikings (16-5, 5-2 PCL), which need a loss from both league leaders Columbus Grove and Miller City to clinch a league title share.
Andrea Burgei scored a dozen points on four 3-pointers for the Wildcats (10-10, 3-3).
LEIPSIC (39) - Langhals 13; Henry 9; M. Hermiller 8; L. Kirkendall 5; J. Hermiller 2; A. Kirkendall 2; Haselman 0; Martinez 0; Schroeder 0. Totals 10-34 17-23 39.
KALIDA (34) - Burgei 12; Vennekotter 8; Erhart 6; Hovest 4; L. Recker 3; Bockrath 1; Am. Unverferth 0; C. Recker 0; W. Unverferth 0. Totals 12-44 3-8 34.
Three-point goals: Leipsic 2-9 (Langhals 2), Kalida 7-21 (Burgei 4, Erhart 2, Vennekotter). Rebounds: Leipsic 22 (J. Hermiller 4), Kalida 24 (Erhart 8). Turnovers: Leipsic 15, Kalida 18.
Leipsic 7 9 4 19 - 39
Kalida 11 1 4 18 - 34
Reserves: Kalida, 47-21.
