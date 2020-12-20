NAPOLEON — Not particularly pleased with the way his team played in the first quarter, one where Napoleon ended with a double-digit lead, Wildcat coach Corey Kreinbrink liked the effort after that as Napoleon worked through a 67-31 win over rival Defiance in a girls basketball Saturday afternoon matinee.
"We weren't communicating defensively," admitted Kreinbrink. "We were doing things we didn't want to do. We've got to get better defensively right now. We have a long ways to go."
Defiance had cut the lead to 15-9 when Napoleon closed the opening frame with the last five points. The 'Cats ran down the final possession and got s trey from Grace Hopkins to end the period, then got one from Emma Pedroza to start the second.
Pedroza carried Napoleon over the next two-plus minutes, scoring 10 of her 16 points in that span. By the time she was done after a jumper a step inside the free throw line, Napoleon led 30-10.
"We've got kids that can make shots and score," stated the Napoleon coach. "When they do that, it makes us better."
Napoleon's defense also stepped up, holding the Bulldogs to a single basket in the period, a baseline shot from Kinley Maynard, also forced six Defiance turnovers.
"They started to hit some shots and we had a couple unforced turnovers," Defiance coach Nate Headley said of the second quarter. "We were just making silly passes of not using the proper fundamentals. Those turnovers led to easy baskets. A good team like that is going to take advantage."
Sophie Chipps, who also had 16 points for the Ladycats, opened the second half with a free throw and later started a 9-0 run with a basket off a turnover.
"They are fundamentally sound," Headley said of the Ladycats. "They are also well coached and do the little things very well."
Converting points off 22 Defiance turnovers was something Napoleon did quite often.
"Our defense drives everything else," stated Kreinbrink. "When we get into the open court in transition, we are a lot better offensively, but we've got to get stops to be able to do that."
Early in the opening frame, Caely Ressler fed Taylor Strock for a trey, and in the process she broke the girls all-time school record for assists with 222.
"It takes a whole career," mentioned Kreinbrink. "You can't get that with a good couple of weeks. It shows her ability to get other people involved and her awareness of everything else. It's another thing where people don't realize how good she is. I'm just really happy and proud for her and everything she's done."
Sophomore Mira Horvath, who kept the Bulldogs in the game early, led Defiance (1-6) with 13 points.
Elizabeth Hoffman and Kendall Black scored in the opening period as Defiance hung around. From that point, Napoleon went on a 26-3 run to end the half.
"Overall, I thought our girls came out strong," stated Headley. "We were doing the things we wanted to do."
Ressler added 11 points for Napoleon (4-1).
DEFIANCE (31) - Moats 3; Wahl 4; Schlatter 2; Black 4; Bloomfield 0; Maynard 3; Hoffman 2; Horvath 13; Poston 0. Totals 13-34 4-7 31.
NAPOLEON (67) - Griffith 0; Good 0; Durham 2; Chipps 16; Hopkins 6; Strock 9; Pedroza 16; Helberg 2; Rausch 5; Ressler 11; Jackson 0. Totals 28-57 4-7 67.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Moats. Napoleon - Hopkins 2, Pedroza 2, Chipps, Strock, Rausch. Rebounds: Defiance 24, Napoleon 31. Turnovers: Defiance 22, Napoleon 8.
Defiance 9 3 13 6 - 31
Napoleon 20 21 20 6 - 67
Reserves: Napoleon, 27-17.
