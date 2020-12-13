NAPOLEON -- In a battle of state qualifiers from a season ago, Toledo Notre Dame Academy held off a late charge from Napoleon to down the Wildcats 58-51 on Saturday night at “The Grand Canyon” and snap the team’s 29-game regular-season win streak.
Division I college prospect Grace VanSlooten rolled up 28 points and 16 rebounds for the Eagles (2-0), which led 25-15 at halftime. Dekota Smith added 10 points.
Caely Ressler put up 23 hard-fought points and five boards for Napoleon (2-1), which rallied back to a three-point deficit with 2:47 left in regulation despite shooting 6-of-29 in the first half. Taylor Strock added 15 points and six rebounds.
NOTRE DAME ACADEMY (58) - King 0; Sims 7; Braden 6; Smith 10; Ray 2; Wolfe 2; VanSlooten 28; Cable 3. Totals 22-12-58.
NAPOLEON (51) - Durham 0; Chipps 2; Hopkins 0; Strock 15; Pedroza 9; Helberg 2; Rausch 0; Ressler 23. Totals 21-56 7-8 51.
Three-point goals: Notre Dame - Sims, Cable. Napoleon - Pedroza, Ressler.
Notre Dame 16 9 13 20 - 51
Napoleon 7 8 15 21 - 58
Reserves: Notre Dame, 21-16.
Liberty Center 48, Tinora 37
Liberty Center converted 19 shots from the free throw line, 13 from Cassidy Chapa alone, as the Tigers topped Tinora 48-37 in a game played at Defiance High School.
Chapa finished with 17 points in the fifth straight victory for LC (5-1) while Lucy Jones added 12 points and 12 boards.
Anna Frazer paced Tinora (3-4) with 11 points and five rebounds,
LIBERTY CENTER (48) - Armey 2; Mohler 6; Long 4; Chapa 17; Graber 0; Jones 12; Engler 1; Giesige 6; Herrick 1. Totals 14-19-48.
TINORA (37) - Meyer 0; Frazer 11; Norden 0; Harr 2; Wachtman 0; Nagel 2; Kali Okuley 6; Mueller 4; Lieb 0; Kylee Okuley 4; Wiemken 0; Gray 5; Zachrich 3. Totals 9-14-37.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Mohler. Tinora - Kali Okuley 2, Frazer, Kylee Okuley. Rebounds: Tinora 31 (Frazer 5), Liberty Center 27 (Jones 12). Turnovers: Tinora 30, Liberty Center 25.
Liberty Center 12 16 6 10 - 48
Tinora 4 14 7 12 - 37
Reserves: Liberty Center, 37-18.
Montpelier 64, Evergreen 61 (OT)
METAMORA - Montpelier got the season started with a 64-61 overtime win at Evergreen.
The Locos outscored the Vikings 7-4 in the extra session to score the win.
Jessi Bumb led all scorers in the game with 25 points for Montpelier. Aeriel Page added 13 points while Chelsea McCord and Ali Repp each had 10.
Morgan Foster led Evergreen (2-3) with 19 points. Bekah chipped in 15 and Jordan Lumbrezer added 12.
MONTPELIER (64) - Bumb 25; Bexten 0; Fritsch 2; Engles 0; McCord 10; Richmire 4; Taylor 0; Page 13; Repp 10. Totals 25-9-64.
EVERGREEN (61) - Riggs 0; Foster 19; Woodring 8; Bowser 15; Schuster 7; Chamberlin 0; Lumbrezer 12. Totals 23-10-61.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Bumb 3, Repp 2. Evergreen - Bowser 4, Schuster.
Montpelier 15 15 10 17 7 - 64
Evergreen 13 11 15 18 4 - 61
Reserves: Evergreen, 33-20.
Pandora-Gilboa 41, Upper Scioto Valley 30
McGUFFEY -- Lacie Fenstermaker netted a game-best 17 points for Pandora-Gilboa, which used a stifling first-half defense to secure a 41-30 win at Upper Scioto Valley.
Alexis McCoy chipped in eight markers for the Rockets (1-3), which outscored USV 10-1 in the second period.
PANDORA-GILBOA (41) - Fenstermaker 17; McCoy 8; Kinsinger 5; Miller 4; Duling 2; Dysert 2; Cherry 2; Neuenschwander 1. Totals 18-5-41.
UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY (30) - Moore 6; Hall 6; Cole 5; Evans 5; Hurley 5; Ross 2; Cotterman 1. Totals 12-4-30.
Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa - none. Upper Scioto Valley - Hall, Hurley.
Pandora-Gilboa 9 10 9 13 - 41
Upper Scioto Valley 6 1 12 11 - 30
