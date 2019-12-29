Napoleon 57, Patrick Henry 41
NAPOLEON — Napoleon defeated Patrick Henry 57-41 to take home the title in the Northwest Signal Holiday Tournament.
Taylor Strock and Shae Pedroza each scored 11 points to lead Napoleon.
Kayla Prigge led Patrick Henry with a game-high 14 points while Kenzie Vance added 11 for the Lady Patriots.
PATRICK HENRY (41) — Nickels 0; Rosebrook 6; Sonnenberg 9; Weber 0; Prigge 14; Fintel 1; Vance 11. Totals 16-6-41.
NAPOLEON (54) —Rieger 2; Bostelman 5; Lankenau 3; S. Pedroza 11; Chipps 3; Strock 11; E. Pedroza 3; Helberg 4; Ressler 9; Good 6. Totals 24-1-57.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Prigge 2, Vance 2, Sonnenberg. Napoleon- S.Pedroza 3, Bostelman, Lankenau, Chipps, E. Pedroza, Ressler.
Patrick Henry 8 9 9 15 - 41
Napoleon 21 16 8 12 - 57
Bryan 50, Fairview 37
BRYAN — A balanced scoring attack from the Lady Golden Bears of Bryan propelled them to a 50-37 win over Fairview in the championship game of the Bryan Holiday Classic.
Riley Mealer led Fairview with a game-high 12 points.
FAIRVIEW (37) — Zeedyk 6; Baker 3; Mavis 2; Smith 2; Cline 8; Marshall 2; Ricica 2; Mealer 12 . Totals 11-22-48.
BRYAN (50) — Taylor 5; Miller 6; Semer 6; Miley 6; Zimmerman 5; Cupp 5; Lamberson 5; Burdge 2; Arnold 6; Grothaus 4. Totals 22-7-54.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Mealer, Bates. Bryan - Miller 2, Zimmerman,Taylor, Cupp, Lamberson.
Fairview 13 8 8 6 - 37
Bryan 14 7 13 16 - 50
Delta 52, Bowsher 36
LIMA - Delta captured the consolation game of the McDonald's Lima Bath Holiday Tournament with a 52-36 win over Toledo Bowsher.
Bowsher was in the consolation game for Tinora, who couldn't play because they were at the max games in their schedule.
Brooklyn Green led the Panthers with 14 points. Braelyn Wymer added 13 and Reagan Rouleau had 10.
DELTA (52) - Rouleau 10; Bra. Wymer 13; Green 14; Bro. Wymer 9; Culler 3; Weber 3. Totals 14-17-52.
BOWSHER (36) - Carpenter 2; Allen 2; Lawson 17; Leach 6; String 9. Totals 14-6-36.
Three-point goals: Delta - Bra. Wymer 3, Rouleau 2, Green 2. Bowsher - Lawson 2.
Delta 12 18 7 15 - 52
Bowsher 12 6 5 13 - 36
Queen of the Palms Tournament
Muhlenburg, Ky. 65, Evergreen 48
NAPLES, Fl. - Evergreen fell in the semifinals of the Queen of the Palms Tournament in Florida to Muhlenburg, Kentucky 65-48.
Bekah Bowser led the Vikings with 19 points. Savannah VanOstrand added 12.
MUHLENBURG, KY. (65) - Joines 20; Browning 6; Bogges 9; Hauslein 5; Armour 17; Noffsinger 8. Totals 24-11-65.
EVERGREEN (48) - Ni. Brand 0; VanOstrand 12; Peluso 3; Na. Brand 1; Bowser 19; Foster 6; Keifer 7. Totals 13-17-48.
Three-point goals: Muhlenburg - Browning 2, Bogges, Armour, Noffsinger. Evergreen - Bowser 4, VanOstrand, Keifer.
Muhlenburg, Ky. 17 19 10 19 - 65
Evergreen 4 17 21 6 - 48
Archbold 41, Perrysburg 40
PERRYSBURG — Archbold traveled to Perrysburg for a non league game and came home with a hard fought 41-40 victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Abi Borojevich led Archbold with a game-high 19 poiints while Kylie Sauder chipped in 16 for the the Lady Blue Streaks.
ARCHBOLD (41) — Rodriguez 2; Borojevich 19; Sauder 16; Ziegler 1; Phillips 3. Totals 12-14-41.
PERRYSBURG (40) — Stringfellow 3; Griggs 4; Thomas 8; Johnson 4; Vaillant 3; Mitchell 4; Faris 14. Totals 11-16-40.
Three-point goals: Archbold -Borojevich 3. Perrysburg - Thomas 2. Rebounds: Archbold 18 , Perrysburg 27. Turnovers: Archbold 27, Perrysburg 20.
Archbold 9 9 10 13 - 41
Perrysburg 8 8 5 19 - 40
Reserves: Perrysburg, 43-14.
Liberty Center 49, Maumee 37
MAUMEE — Liberty Center out scored host Maumee 13-4 in the third quarter to get some breathing room and go on to a 49-37 win in non league action.
Alyssa Giesige led Liberty Center with 15 points while Cassidy Chapa chipped in 10.
LIBERTY CENTER (49) — Perry 0; Hollenbaugh 7; Chapa 10; Young 2; Graber 5; Engler 4; Heath 4; Giesige 15; Armey 2. Totals 21-5-49.
MAUMEE (37) — Bischoff 4; Westrick 7; Walburn 2; King 5; Willikams 4; Brown 4; Roper 9. Totals 15-2-37.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Chapa,Graber. Maumee - Roper, King, Westrick.
Liberty Center 16 11 13 9 - 49
Maumee 7 14 4 8 - 37
Reserve: Liberty Center, 48-13.
Kalida 52, Delphos Jefferson 48 (2OT)
KALIDA — Kalida needed a couple extra sessions to earn a win over visiting Delphos Jefferson 52-48.
Grace Klausing led Kalida (5-4) with 14 points while McKayla Maag added 11.
Aly Lindeman led Delphos Jefferson (5-6) with 15 points while Josie McGue had 12 and Delaney Deuel added 10.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (48) — Lindeman 15; McGue 12; Deuel 10; Stewart 9; Buzzard 2. Totals 22-8-48.
KALIDA (52) — Klausing 14; Maag 11; Erhart 7; Smith 6; Rampe 6; Vennekotter 4; Siebeneck 2; Wurth 2. Totals 22-14-52.
Three-point goals: Delphos Jefferson - Stewart 2, Lindeman, McGue, . Kalida - Maag 2, Rampe 2, Klausing, Erhart. Rebounds: Delphos Jefferson 26, Kalida 27 . Turnovers: Delphos Jefferson 15, Kalida 6.
Del. Jefferson 8 9 15 10 6 - 48
Kalida 11 9 10 12 10 - 52
Reserves: Kalida, 25-20.
Montpelier 54, Northwood 25
MONTPELIER — Montpelier held visiting Northwood to single digits in each of the last three quarters on their way to a 54-25 triumph.
Aeriel Page led Montpelier with a game-high 18 points while Emily Fritsch added 10 points.
Ashlyn Rable led Northwood with 12 points.
NORTHWOOD (25) — Rable 12; Wilson 9; Grant 2; Wauford 2 . Totals 13-0-25.
MONTPELIER (54) — Page 18; Fritsch 10; Repp 9; McCord 7; Bumb 3; Schlosser 3; Richmire 2; Rose 2. Totals 28-3-54.
Three-point goals: Nortwood - Wilson. Montpelier - Repp 3, Fritsch, Bumb. Rebounds: Northwood 13, Montpelier 26. Turnovers: Nortwood 25, Montpelier 6.
Northwood 13 4 2 6 - 25
Montpelier 25 10 11 8 - 54
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.