Liberty Center 39, Tinora 32
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center staked out a 13-4 lead in the first period and snapped a cold-shooting Tinora squad’s five-game win streak with a 39-32 victory in area girls basketball action on Saturday.
Peyton Armey netted a team-best 10 points with seven rebounds for LC (4-2), which won the rebounding battle 38-29. Emersyn Gerken hauled in 10 caroms for the Tigers.
Liv Mueller’s eight points topped the tally for Tinora (6-2), which shot 2-of-20 from long range.
TINORA (32) - Mueller 8; Gray 6; N. Okuley 6; K. Okuley 5; Frazer 5; Harr 2.
LIBERTY CENTER (39) - Armey 10; Giesige 7; Barrett 7; H. Mohler 6; K. Mohler 4; Gerken 3; Keller 1.
Three-point goals: Tinora 2-20 (Mueller, Gray), Liberty Center 0-3. Rebounds: Tinora 29, Liberty Center 38. Turnovers: Tinora 17, Liberty Center 15.
Tinora 4 8 7 13 - 32
L. Center 13 5 7 14 - 39
Reserves: Liberty Center, 44-36.
Parkway 47, Antwerp 33
ROCKFORD — An early 13-3 hole was too much for Antwerp to recover from in a 47-33 road loss to Parkway.
Aewyn McMichael scored a dozen points to pace the Archers (4-2) while Asti Coppes tallied 10.
Paige Willaimson hit five longballs and led the Panthers (5-2) with 17 points while Gabrielle Stober and Emiree Knittle both scored 10.
ANTWERP (33) - Rohrs 0; Reinhart 0; Coppes 10; Recker 0; Schuette 8; McMichael 12; Jewell 1; Brewer 2. Totals 8-50 12-16 33.
PARKWAY (47) - Huff 0; Stober 10; Hughes 8; Miller 2; Knittle 10; Williamson 17. Totals 15-42 9-23 47.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 5-16 (Schuette 2, McMichael 2, Coppes), Parkway 8-24 (Williamson 5, Knittle 2, Stober). Rebounds: Antwerp 24, Parkway 45. Turnovers: Antwerp 6, Parkway 10.
Antwerp 3 7 12 11 - 33
Parkway 13 6 22 6 - 47
Swanton 61, Stryker 50
SWANTON — A 23-8 third-quarter advantage put Swanton over the top as the Bulldogs nabbed a 61-50 victory over previously-unbeaten Stryker.
Frankie Nelson hit four treys and paced the Bulldogs (4-2) with 21 points. Katlyn Floyd chipped in 11 while sophomore Emma Crow tallied 10.
Gabrielle Ramon put up 17 points to lead the charge for the Panthers (5-1) while Sage Woolace and Haylee Fulk each scored 11.
STRYKER (50) - Woolace 11; Leupp 0; Rethmel 9; E. Fulk 0; Ramon 17; H. Fulk 11; Myers 2. Totals 17-7-50.
SWANTON (61) - Crow 10; Sullivan 2; Hendricks 1; Floyd 11; Keaton 0; Eitniear 8; Nelson 21; Pelland 8. Totals 22-10-61.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Ramon 4, H. Fulk 3, Woolace, Rethmel. Swanton - Nelson 4, Crow 2, Eitniear. Turnovers: Stryker 11, Swanton 18.
Stryker 4 19 8 19 - 50
Swanton 10 13 23 15 - 61
Miller City 57, Holgate 30
HOLGATE — Miller City staked out a 19-5 lead through eight minutes, cruising past host Holgate 57-30.
Abi Lammers finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats (4-1) while Carley Hermiller put up 15 points with three treys.
Justine Eis’ 15 points led the Tigers (3-3) in defeat.
MILLER CITY (57) - Lammers 24; Wenzinger 2; Ruck 5; Hermiller 15; Otto 3; Pfau 7. Totals 23-48 7-10 57.
HOLGATE (30) - Willett 2; Blaker 3; Schuller 2; Altman 3; Meyer 5; Eis 15. Totals 11-6-30.
Three-point goals: Miller City 4-12 (Hermiller 3, Pfau). Holgate - Blaker, Altman. Rebounds: Miller City 22 (Lammers 15). Turnovers: Miller City 8, Holgate 18.
Miller City 19 13 15 10 - 57
Holgate 5 10 7 8 - 30
Reserves: Miller City, 31-17.
Kalida 52, Fort Jennings 20
KALIDA — Kalida started its Putnam County League slate in winning fashion, routing Fort Jennings, 52-20.
Brooke Erhart’s 13 points led the way for the Wildcats (3-2, 1-0 PCL) while Brooke Vennekotter and Livia Recker added 11 points each.
FORT JENNINGS (20) - Grote 10; Koester 6; Dickman 4; Ricker 0; Browning 0; Calvelage 0; Gilchrist 0; Jacomet 0; Pothast 0; Von Sossan 0. Totals 9-34 2-8 20.
KALIDA (52) - Erhart 13; Vennekotter 11; L. Recker 11; W. Unverferth 5; Bockrath 5; Kuhlman 2; Am. Unverferth 2; Meyer 2; Av. Unverferth 1; Hipsher 0; Burgei 0; Miller 0; C. Recker 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals 17-51 11-20 52.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings 0-3, Kalida 7-21 (Erhart 3, L. Recker 2, Vennekotter, W. Unverferth). Rebounds: Fort Jennings 14, Kalida 27 (Erhart, Vennekotter). Turnovers: Fort Jennings 9, Kalida 10.
Fort Jennings 6 8 6 0 - 20
Kalida 12 17 11 12 - 52
Reserves: Kalida, 34-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.