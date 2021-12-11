Liberty Center 39, Tinora 32

LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center staked out a 13-4 lead in the first period and snapped a cold-shooting Tinora squad’s five-game win streak with a 39-32 victory in area girls basketball action on Saturday.

Peyton Armey netted a team-best 10 points with seven rebounds for LC (4-2), which won the rebounding battle 38-29. Emersyn Gerken hauled in 10 caroms for the Tigers.

Liv Mueller’s eight points topped the tally for Tinora (6-2), which shot 2-of-20 from long range.

TINORA (32) - Mueller 8; Gray 6; N. Okuley 6; K. Okuley 5; Frazer 5; Harr 2.

LIBERTY CENTER (39) - Armey 10; Giesige 7; Barrett 7; H. Mohler 6; K. Mohler 4; Gerken 3; Keller 1.

Three-point goals: Tinora 2-20 (Mueller, Gray), Liberty Center 0-3. Rebounds: Tinora 29, Liberty Center 38. Turnovers: Tinora 17, Liberty Center 15.

Tinora 4 8 7 13 - 32

L. Center 13 5 7 14 - 39

Reserves: Liberty Center, 44-36.

Parkway 47, Antwerp 33

ROCKFORD — An early 13-3 hole was too much for Antwerp to recover from in a 47-33 road loss to Parkway.

Aewyn McMichael scored a dozen points to pace the Archers (4-2) while Asti Coppes tallied 10.

Paige Willaimson hit five longballs and led the Panthers (5-2) with 17 points while Gabrielle Stober and Emiree Knittle both scored 10.

ANTWERP (33) - Rohrs 0; Reinhart 0; Coppes 10; Recker 0; Schuette 8; McMichael 12; Jewell 1; Brewer 2. Totals 8-50 12-16 33.

PARKWAY (47) - Huff 0; Stober 10; Hughes 8; Miller 2; Knittle 10; Williamson 17. Totals 15-42 9-23 47.

Three-point goals: Antwerp 5-16 (Schuette 2, McMichael 2, Coppes), Parkway 8-24 (Williamson 5, Knittle 2, Stober). Rebounds: Antwerp 24, Parkway 45. Turnovers: Antwerp 6, Parkway 10.

Antwerp 3 7 12 11 - 33

Parkway 13 6 22 6 - 47

Swanton 61, Stryker 50

SWANTON — A 23-8 third-quarter advantage put Swanton over the top as the Bulldogs nabbed a 61-50 victory over previously-unbeaten Stryker.

Frankie Nelson hit four treys and paced the Bulldogs (4-2) with 21 points. Katlyn Floyd chipped in 11 while sophomore Emma Crow tallied 10.

Gabrielle Ramon put up 17 points to lead the charge for the Panthers (5-1) while Sage Woolace and Haylee Fulk each scored 11.

STRYKER (50) - Woolace 11; Leupp 0; Rethmel 9; E. Fulk 0; Ramon 17; H. Fulk 11; Myers 2. Totals 17-7-50.

SWANTON (61) - Crow 10; Sullivan 2; Hendricks 1; Floyd 11; Keaton 0; Eitniear 8; Nelson 21; Pelland 8. Totals 22-10-61.

Three-point goals: Stryker - Ramon 4, H. Fulk 3, Woolace, Rethmel. Swanton - Nelson 4, Crow 2, Eitniear. Turnovers: Stryker 11, Swanton 18.

Stryker 4 19 8 19 - 50

Swanton 10 13 23 15 - 61

Miller City 57, Holgate 30

HOLGATE — Miller City staked out a 19-5 lead through eight minutes, cruising past host Holgate 57-30.

Abi Lammers finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats (4-1) while Carley Hermiller put up 15 points with three treys.

Justine Eis’ 15 points led the Tigers (3-3) in defeat.

MILLER CITY (57) - Lammers 24; Wenzinger 2; Ruck 5; Hermiller 15; Otto 3; Pfau 7. Totals 23-48 7-10 57.

HOLGATE (30) - Willett 2; Blaker 3; Schuller 2; Altman 3; Meyer 5; Eis 15. Totals 11-6-30.

Three-point goals: Miller City 4-12 (Hermiller 3, Pfau). Holgate - Blaker, Altman. Rebounds: Miller City 22 (Lammers 15). Turnovers: Miller City 8, Holgate 18.

Miller City 19 13 15 10 - 57

Holgate 5 10 7 8 - 30

Reserves: Miller City, 31-17.

Kalida 52, Fort Jennings 20

KALIDA — Kalida started its Putnam County League slate in winning fashion, routing Fort Jennings, 52-20.

Brooke Erhart’s 13 points led the way for the Wildcats (3-2, 1-0 PCL) while Brooke Vennekotter and Livia Recker added 11 points each.

FORT JENNINGS (20) - Grote 10; Koester 6; Dickman 4; Ricker 0; Browning 0; Calvelage 0; Gilchrist 0; Jacomet 0; Pothast 0; Von Sossan 0. Totals 9-34 2-8 20.

KALIDA (52) - Erhart 13; Vennekotter 11; L. Recker 11; W. Unverferth 5; Bockrath 5; Kuhlman 2; Am. Unverferth 2; Meyer 2; Av. Unverferth 1; Hipsher 0; Burgei 0; Miller 0; C. Recker 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals 17-51 11-20 52.

Three-point goals: Fort Jennings 0-3, Kalida 7-21 (Erhart 3, L. Recker 2, Vennekotter, W. Unverferth). Rebounds: Fort Jennings 14, Kalida 27 (Erhart, Vennekotter). Turnovers: Fort Jennings 9, Kalida 10.

Fort Jennings 6 8 6 0 - 20

Kalida 12 17 11 12 - 52

Reserves: Kalida, 34-20.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments