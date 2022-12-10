Liberty Center 55, Tinora 25
After a close first half, Liberty Center blitzed host Tinora 40-14 in the second half to claim a 55-25 win in girls basketball action on Domersville Road on Saturday.
Emerson Gray put up 19 points on eight buckets and a 3-pointer to lead the Tigers (6-0) while Kailey Blanton chipped in 10.
Nova Okuley hit two longballs for a team-best six points to pace Tinora, which slipped to 3-4.
LIBERTY CENTER (55) - Giesige 0; Gray 19; E. Mohler 2; Armey 2; H. Mohler 5; Keller 0; Perry 0; Miller 5; Jones 3; Gerken 0; Barrett 9; Blanton 10. Totals 23-4-55.
TINORA (25) - Sines 0; Norden 0; Harr 2; Lee 5; Nagel 5; K. Okuley 2; Mueller 1; Schaffner 0; Durfey 4; N. Okuley 6. Totals 9-4-25.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Gray, Miller, Jones, H. Mohler, Barrett. Tinora - N. Okuley 2, Lee.
Liberty Center 11 4 16 24 - 55
Tinora 9 2 6 8 - 25
Stryker 44, Swanton 25
STRYKER — Stryker forced 28 Swanton turnovers and held the Bulldogs to single digits in all four quarters in a 44-25 home win.
Sage Woolace’s 16 points led the ledger for the Panthers (5-1) while Emma Fulk and Lexi Wickerham each scored nine.
Alaina Pelland put up 13 in the loss for Swanton (5-2), which forced 24 Stryker turnovers.
SWANTON (25) - Crow 2; Shinaver 0; Finfera 0; Gowing 4; Nelson 0; Floyd 0; Yeager 0; Manning 6; Keiser 0; Carrizales 0; Pelland 13; Haselman 0. Totals 8-8-25.
STRYKER (44) - Froelich 0; Woolace 16; Leupp 2; Ruffer 0; Fulk 9; Ramon 3; Creighton 0; Wickerham 9; Myers 2; Rethmel 0; Oberlin 3; Stuckey 0. Totals 13-15-44.
Three-point goals: Swanton - Pelland. Stryker - Wickerham, Oberlin. Turnovers: Swanton 28, Stryker 24.
Swanton 6 9 5 5 - 25
Stryker 10 5 17 12 - 44
Reserves: Stryker, 25-11.
Miller City 45, Holgate 32
MILLER CITY — Miller City broke open a close ballgame with a 15-4 third-period edge to down visiting Holgate, 45-32.
Grace Pfau hit three longballs and led the Wildcats (3-2) with 13 points while Jordan Schnipke added nine.
Lexa Schuller’s 15 points led all scorers in the setback for the Tigers (3-3).
HOLGATE (32) - Tijerina 0; Bower 3; O. Blaker 3; Schuller 15; Altman 3; I. Blaker 2; Clark 4; Fritz 0; Jones 0; Pennington 2. Totals 12-5-32.
MILLER CITY (45) - C. Erford 8; Ruck 4; Schnipke 9; Inkrott 0; Michel 0; Otto 1; Reyna 6; G. Pfau 13; A. Pfau 4; M. Erford 0. Totals 16-9-45.
Three-point goals: Holgate - O. Blaker, Altman. Miller City - G. Pfau 3, A. Pfau. Turnovers: Holgate 15, Miller City 12.
Holgate 6 9 4 13 - 32
Miller City 5 12 15 13 - 45
Reserves: Miller City, 24-10 (two quarters).
Kalida 55, Fort Jennings 16
FORT JENNINGS — Kalida started its Putnam County League slate in winning fashion, rolling past Fort Jennings, 55-16.
Camille Hovest put up 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (4-2, 1-0 PCL), which out-rebounded the Musketeers (1-6, 0-2 PCL) 29-18 while forcing 24 FJ turnovers.
KALIDA (55) - Hovest 13; L. Recker 8; Romes 7; Bockrath 6; Burgei 5; W. Unverferth 5; A. Unverferth 4; Miller 3; C. Recker 2; Erhart 1; Nartker 1; Meyer 0; Kuhlman 0; I. Recker 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals 19-51 12-20 55.
FORT JENNINGS (16) - Pothast 7; Calvelage 6; C. Von Sossan 3; Browning 0; Dickman 0; Hubert 0; Ricker 0; Siefker 0; R. Von Sossan 0. Totals 5-24 5-11 16.
Three-point goals: Kalida 5-19 (Bockrath, Burgei, W. Unverferth, A. Unverferth, Miller), Fort Jennings 1-7 (Calvelage). Rebounds: Kalida 29 (Hovest 10), Fort Jennings 18. Turnovers: Kalida 8, Fort Jennings 24.
Kalida 10 18 22 5 - 55
Ft. Jennings 2 7 0 7 - 16
Reserves: Kalida, 26-2.
