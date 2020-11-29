WAUSEON -- An Autumn Pelok jumper put Wauseon up 40-39 with 5.8 seconds to go and the Indians opened the year with a thrilling one-point win over rival Archbold in non-league action.
Marisa Seiler’s 10 points paced the Indians (1-0) in the victory while Chelsie Raabe added nine.
Addi Ziegler had 15 points and five rebounds to lead Archbold (1-2) while Harley Phillips added 11 markers.
ARCHBOLD (39) - McQuade 4; Sauder 4; Ziegler 15; Phillips 11; Moyer 5. Totals 13-9-39.
WAUSEON (40) - Case 2; Pelok 6; Vasvery 4; Raabe 9; Seiler 10; Carroll 3; Meyer 6. Totals 16-5-40.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Ziegler 2, Phillips 2. Wauseon - Raabe 2, Carroll. Rebounds: Archbold 21 (Ziegler, Sauder 5), Wauseon 21 (Meyer 8). Turnovers: Archbold 9, Wauseon 13.
Archbold 7 14 7 11 - 39
Wauseon 11 10 6 13 - 40
Reserves: Archbold, 15-11 (two quarters).
Miller City 39, Holgate 26
MILLER CITY -- Miller City seized a 10-0 advantage after the first period and took down visiting Holgate 39-26.
Abi Lammers hit a pair of treys and paced the Wildcats (1-0) with 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Justine Eis converted six shots from the charity stripe and led Holgate (0-2) in the setback with 14 markers.
HOLGATE (26) - Izor 2; Willett 2; Schuller 4; Meyer 4; Eis 14. Totals 9-32 8-13 26.
MILLER CITY (39) - Lammers 16; Kuhlman 3; Koenig 8; Reyna 4; Pfau 4; Otto 4. Totals 11-41 15-25 39.
Three-point goals: Holgate 0-2, Miller City 2-11 (Lammers 2). Rebounds: Holgate 16, Miller City 37 (Lammers 8). Turnovers: Miller City 14.
Holgate 0 10 6 10 - 26
Miller City 10 7 9 13 - 39
Reserves: Miller City 24-13.
Delphos St. John’s 55, Wayne Trace 49
DELPHOS -- Delphos St. John’s standout Paige Gaynier hit seven treys, rolled up 33 points and eclipsed 1,000 career points in one fell swoop as the Blue Jays held off Wayne Trace for a 55-49 win.
Gaynier finished with 33 points, three rebounds and two steals in the win for St. John’s (2-0). Melanie Koenig added 15 points, five boards and five assists.
Katrina Stoller drained four treys and put up 20 points and six caroms for Wayne Trace (0-1).
WAYNE TRACE (49) - Troth 0; Moore 2; Sinn 3; Miller 0; Shepherd 9; Graham 6; K. Stoller 20; R. Stoller 9; Mead 0; A. Stoller 0. Totals 19-51 5-11 49.
DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (55) - Pohlman 3; Koenig 15; Gaynier 33; Will 3; Buettner 1; Wrasman 0; Kerner 0. Totals 18-39 10-15 55.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 6-12 (K. Stoller 4-7, Graham 1-1, Sinn 1-2), Delphos St. John’s 9-15 (Gaynier 7-9, Koenig 1-1, Pohlman 1-2). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 26 (Graham 7), Delphos St. John’s 21 (Koenig 5). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 18, Delphos St. John’s 16.
Wayne Trace 15 8 8 18 - 49
Delphos St. John’s 16 15 12 12 - 55
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 29-13.
Lima Bath 48, Columbus Grove 32
BATH TOWNSHIP -- Lima Bath held Columbus Grove to just 10 first-half points as the Wildkittens downed the visiting Bulldogs 48-32.
Esther Bolon hit six 3-pointers and paced Bath (3-0) with 20 points.
Erin Downing’s 13 points topped the tally for Grove (0-2) while Kenzie King had three treys in a 12-point outing.
COLUMBUS GROVE (32) - Downing 13; King 12; Schroeder 4; Fortman 2; Clement 1. Totals 12-5-32.
LIMA BATH (48) - Bolon 20; Clark 8; M. Renner 8; L. Renner 5; E. Oliver 4; R. Oliver 3. Totals 17-4-48.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove - King 3. Lima Bath - Bolon 6, Clark, L. Renner, M. Renner, R. Oliver.
Columbus Grove 5 5 14 8 - 32
Lima Bath 14 14 8 12 - 48
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 45-26.
Ottoville 54, Lincolnview 42
OTTOVILLE -- Ottoville nabbed a double-digit lead after eight minutes and rolled to a 54-42 win over visiting Lincolnview.
Nicole Knippen had 15 points to lead the way for the Lady Green (1-0) while Shayla German hit two treys and added 10 tallies.
Zadria King’s 11 points were tops for the Lancers (1-1). Kendall Bollenbacher netted 10.
LINCOLNVIEW (42) - King 11; Bollenbacher 10; Looser 7; Jackman 5; Sellers 5; Renner 4. Totals 18-4-42.
OTTOVILLE (54) - Knippen 15; German 12; Honigford 8; Kramer 7; Thomas 6; Wannemacher 2; Gamble 2; Furley 1. Totals 21-7-54.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview - Jackman, King. Ottoville - German 2, Kramer 2, Thomas.
Lincolnview 5 11 13 13 - 42
Ottoville 15 13 14 12 - 54
