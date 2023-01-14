Antwerp 36, Pettisville 34
ANTWERP — Antwerp’s Aewyn McMichael hit a late jumper for the Archers to help nab a 36-34 win over Pettisville to highlight girls hoops action on Saturday.
McMichael scored 10 points for Antwerp (7-7), one of three 10-point scorers for the Archers along with Caroline Rohrs and Hayleigh Jewell.
Alli King hit four treys for 12 points while Amanda Grimm also scored a dozen points for the Blackbirds (9-7).
PETTISVILLE (34) - Grieser 2; Grimm 12; Miller 4; King 12; Crawford 4. Totals 14-2-34.
ANTWERP (36) - Rohrs 10; McMichael 10; Townley 2; Jewell 10; Fish 2; Krouse 2. Totals 13-6-36.
Three-point goals: Pettisville - King 4. Antwerp - McMichael 2, Rohrs, Jewell. Rebounds: Petttisville 20, Antwerp 21. Turnovers: Pettisville 8, Antwerp 10.
Pettisville 10 9 8 7 - 34
Antwerp 16 4 7 9 - 36
Reserves: Antwerp, 33-28.
Evergreen 49, Edgerton 41
METAMORA — Evergreen used a balanced scoring effort to edge past Edgerton, 49-41. Brooklyn Gleckler’s nine points marked the top showing for the Vikings (9-6), which had eight players find the scoring column.
Taylor Smith hit three treys and scored 13 points for Edgerton (3-11) while Alivia Farnham put up 10.
EDGERTON (41) - Smith 13; Swank 5; Cape 0; Stuut 4; Farnham 10; Warner 0; Everetts 9. Totals 16-3-41.
EVERGREEN (49) - Gleckler 9; Br. Sintobin 6; Hoffman 4; Serna 7; Emmitt 6; Wilson 3; Ricker 8; Chamberlin 6. Totals 18-9-49.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Smith 3, Farnham 2, Everetts. Evergreen - Emmitt 2, Gleckler 2.
Edgerton 11 5 13 12 - 41
Evergreen 12 12 20 5 - 49
Lincolnview 59, Hicksville 50
HICKSVILLE — Despite a double-double from senior Lindsay Bergman, Hicksville came up short of a win against Lincolnview, falling 59-50.
Bergman tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Aces (2-12) while Kennedy Adams also netted 14 points and Leah Seitz dished nine assists against the Lancers (8-6).
L Seitz 9 assists
LINCOLNVIEW (59) - Hoffman 0; Jackman 22; Reindel 0; Breese 3; Walker 16; Stevens 8; Elling 5; Looser 5. Totals 20-15-59.
HICKSVILLE (50) - Adams 14; Perna 3; L. Seitz 2; Neidhardt 9; Bergman 14; Steury 4; A. Seitz 4; Rice 0; Porter 0. Totals 21-5-50.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview - Jackman, Breese, Walker, Stevens. Hicksville - Adams 2, Perna. Rebounds: Lincolnview 32 (Breese 7), Hicksville 31 (Bergman 12). Turnovers: Lincolnview 14, Hicksville 22.
Lincolnview 17 14 13 15 - 59
Hicksville 13 12 11 14 - 50
Bryan 48, St. Marys 35
BRYAN — Bryan ran its win streak to an even dozen games, closing out St. Marys 48-35.
Reese Grothaus put up 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Bears (13-1), which broke a halftime tie by outscoring the Roughriders (9-6) 25-12 in the second half. Kailee Thiel chipped in 13 markers.
ST. MARYS (35) - E. Jacobs 6; Allemeier 5; Greber 0; Nuss 2; Hesse 4; R. Rable 6; C. Rable 12; Menker 0; Hirshfeld 0. Totals 14-2-35.
BRYAN (48) - Thiel 13; Voigt 6; Grothaus 14; Rau 3; Smith 8; Arnold 1; Langenderfer 3; Alspaugh 0. Totals 16-10-48.
Three-point goals: St. Marys - R. Rable 2, E. Jacobs, Allemeier, C. Rable. Bryan - Grothaus 3, Smith 2, Rau.
St. Marys 12 11 9 3 - 35
Bryan 17 6 14 11 - 48
Springfield 50, Archbold 31
ARCHBOLD — Springfield’s Kendall Carruthers was too much for Archbold to stop in a 50-31 home setback.
Alayna Perez had 10 points to pace the Bluestreaks (7-8), which trailed 19-7 after one quarter as Carruthers tallied 21 points, three treys and nine rebounds for the Blue Devils (12-3).
SPRINGFIELD (50) - Carruthers 21; Schlachter 5; Sigman 11; Taylor 4; Seibert 3; Battle 3; Jordan 3. Totals 17-8-50.
ARCHBOLD (31) - Rupp 7; Perez 10; Pedraza 2; Rodriguez 2; Mello 5; Grime 2; Thiel 2; Reyes 1. Totals 12-3-31.
Three-point goals: Springfield - Carruthers 3, Sigman 2, Seiber, Battle, Jordan. Archbold - Rupp, Mello. Rebounds: Springfield 14 (Carruthers 9), Archbold 31 (McQuade, Ruffer 4). Turnovers: Springfield 5, Archbold 21.
Springfield 19 9 10 12 - 50
Archbold 7 6 8 10 - 31
Reserves: Archbold, 24-12.
Kalida 42, Holgate 25
KALIDA — A 14-2 advantage in the second quarter spurred Kalida to a 42-25 home win over Holgate.
Meredith Bockrath scored a dozen points in the win for the Wildcats (9-5) while Camille Hovest had seven points and five rebounds.
Lexa Schuller netted 11 points in the setback for Holgate, which fell to 7-8.
HOLGATE (25) - Schuller 11; O. Blaker 6; I. Blaker 4; P. Wilhelm 2; Altman 2; Clark 0; Tijerina 0; Fritz 0; M. Wilhelm 0. Totals 8-22 6-8 25.
KALIDA (42) - Bockrath 12; Hovest 7; Erhart 5; L. Recker 5; Burgei 4; Romes 4; Miller 3; W. Unverferth 2; Meyer 0; C. Recker 0; A. Unverferth 0; Kuhlman 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals 18-38 4-6 42.
Three-point goals: Holgate 3-8 (O. Blaker 2, Schuller), Kalida 2-10 (L. Recker, Miller). Rebounds: Holgate 21 (P. Wilhelm 6), Kalida 12 (Hovest 5). Turnovers: Holgate 26, Kalida 16.
Holgate 4 2 9 10 - 25
Kalida 9 14 7 12 - 42
Reserves: Kalida, 21-8.
Leipsic 50, Continental 37
CONTINENTAL — PCL leader Leipsic held off a 10-point Continental run in the fourth quarter for a 50-37 league win.
Bryn Tegenkamp nailed three longballs and paced the Pirates (0-15, 0-5 PCL) with 15 points while Kyrsten Martinez’s 16 points and four treys powered Leipsic (15-1, 5-0 PCL).
LEIPSIC (50) - Martinez 16; Kirkendall 4; Cunningham 3; Henry 0; Langhals 19; K. Schroeder 4; S. Schroeder 0; Haselman 4. Totals 17-2-50.
CONTINENTAL (37) - Knowles 4; Shock 2; Tegenkamp 15; Cordes 6; Searfoss 0; Rose 5; Crossgrove 4; Sprague 0; Pier 1; Dudgeon 0. Totals 10-9-37.
Three-point goals: Leipsic - Martinez 4, Cunningham, Langhals. Continental - Tegenkamp 3, Cordes 2, Rose.
Leipsic 15 17 9 9 - 50
Continental 7 7 4 19 - 37
Columbus Grove 41, Miller City 33
COLUMBUS GROVE —Columbus Grove’s Nicole Nesby had 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs earned a 41-33 PCL victory over Miller City.
Grace Pfau hit a trio of 3-pointers for nine points for Miller City (8-6, 2-3 PCL) while Jordan Schnipke led the Wildcats with 11 markers in the loss to Columbus Grove (8-7, 3-2 PCL).
MILLER CITY (33) - Ruck 2; Schnipke 11; Otto 2; Reyna 2; Pfau 9; Erford 7. Totals 11-47 8-13 33.
COLUMBUS GROVE (41) - Auchmuty 13; Sautter 10; E. Fortman 0; B. Fortman 7; Siefker 0; Clement 0; Myers 0; Palte 0; Stechschulte 0; Nesby 11. Totals 13-31 14-22 41.
Three-point goals: Miller City 3-14 (Pfau 3), Columbus Grove 1-4 (Auchmuty). Rebounds: Miller City 29, Columbus Grove 33 (Nesby 10). Turnovers: Miller City 7, Columbus Grove 15.
Miller City 5 7 13 8 - 33
Col. Grove 17 6 8 10 - 41
Reserves: Miller City, 38-17.
