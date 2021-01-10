Kalida 38, Liberty-Benton 37

FINDLAY - Grace Klausing scored off an inbounds pass with 2.6 seconds left as Kalida traveled to Liberty-Benton and stunned the No. 6 ranked team in Division III 38-37 in girls hoops action on Saturday.

Klausing led the Wildcats (7-4) with 13 points. Kalida has now won six games in a row.

Lauren Gerken paced the Eagles (9-2) with 15 points. Riley Irwin added 11 points.

KALIDA (38) - Klausing 13; Siebeneck 9; Hovest 7; Smith 6; Vennekotter 3; Recker 0; SChmitz 0; Unverferth 0. Totals 12-12-38.

LIBERTY-BENTON (37) - Gerken 15; Irwin 11; Smith 4; Deeter 4; Recker 2; Ward 1; Aschemier 0; May 0; Hiegel 0. Totals 13-9-37.

Three-point goals: Kalida (2-11) - Klausing, Vennekotter. Liberty-Benton (2-13) - Irwin 2. Rebounds: Kalida 26 (Hovest 10), Liberty-Benton 18 (Gerken 7). Turnovers: Kalida 17, Liberty-Benton 14.

Kalida 8 8 11 11 - 38

Liberty-Benton 3 5 13 15 - 37

Delta 54, Stryker 28

STRYKER -- Delta improved to 8-3 on the season, seizing an early lead and routing Stryker, 54-28.

Brooklyn Green tallied 15 points to pace Delta, which led 15-1 after the first quarter. Braelyn Wymer chipped in 10.

Sage Woolace and Kiah Patterson each scored nine points to lead Stryker (3-4).

DELTA (54) - Ford 5; Rouleau 3; Bra. Wymer 10; Green 15; Bro. Wymer 4; Haas 0; Munger 3; Burres 9; Weber 5; Smith 0. Totals 18-42 11-16 54..

STRYKER (28) - Woolace 9; Patterson 9; Ramon 4; Wickerham 4; Myers 2.

Three-point goals: Delta 7-17 (Burres 3, Bra. Wymer 2, Ford, Munger). Rebounds: Delta 29 (Bra. Wymer 7). Turnovers: Delta 8.

Delta 15 15 12 12 - 54

Stryker 1 14 8 5 - 28

Parkway 63, Antwerp 44

ANTWERP -- Parkway outscored Antwerp 26-12 in the fourth quarter to seize a competitive game, 63-44.

Gabrielle Stober hit three treys and scored 17 points to pace the Panthers (6-5). Paige Williamson netted 14 points while Allison Hughes and Emiree Knittle added 11 and 10, respectively.

Grace Schuette topped a balanced scorecard for the Archers (2-7) with 10 points.

PARKWAY (63) - Huff 0; Stober 17; Heindel 0; Hughes 11; K. Nichols 5; A. Nichols 0; Knittle 10; White 0; Williamson 14; Langenkamp 6. Totals 20-12-63.

ANTWERP (44) - Miller 2; A. Reinhart 5; Recker 3; M. Reinhart 2; Schuette 10; Copsey 0; McMichael 7; Jewell 6; Townley 0; Brewer 9; Pollock 0; Fulk 0. Totals 14-11-44.

Three-point goals: Parkway - Williamson 4, Stober 3, Knittle 2, K. Nichols, Langenkamp. Antwerp - Jewell 2, A. Reinhart, Schuette, Brewer.

Parkway 11 11 15 26 - 63

Antwerp 10 13 9 12 - 44

Montpelier 55, Edon 27

MONTPELIER -- Montpelier stayed unbeaten in the Buckeye Border Conference, taking down visiting Edon, 55-27.

Ariel Page’s 17 points led the Locos (8-1, 4-0 BBC) while Jessi Bumb netted 11 and Chelsea McCord and Trinity Richmire both scored 10.

Bre Heinze had eight points to lead the Bombers (1-5, 0-2 BBC).

EDON (27) - Towers 0; Mitchell 4; Bignell 3; Briner 6; Hickman 0; Heinze 8; Kiess 4; As. Kaylor 2; Al. Kaylor 0. Totals 11-3-27.

MONTPELIER (55) - Bumb 11; Bexten 2; Fritsch 5; Engels 0; McCord 10; Sommer 0; Richmire 10; Page 17. Totals 22-8-55.

Three-point goals: Edon - . Montpelier - Bumb, Fritsch, Richmire.

Edon 3 9 4 11 - 27

Montpelier 11 19 12 13 - 55

Reserves: Montpelier, 23-19.

North Central 49, Cardinal Stritch 36

PIONEER -- Madison Brown and Kendal Bonney combined to nearly outscore Cardinal Stritch themselves as North Central downed the Cardinals, 49-36.

Brown netted 17 points to pace the Eagles (3-4) while Bonney scored 15.

Sam Turner led all scorers with 20 points for Cardinal Stritch (0-2).

CARDINAL STRITCH (36) - Conroy 0; Hughes 6; Garman 2; Turner 20; Payeff 0; Cronin 2; Conley 0; Quiroga 0; Borreginn 6; Hogill 0. Totals 15-1-36.

NORTH CENTRAL (49) - Brown 17; Zimmerman 1; Balser 3; Burnett 3; Hickman 2; Bonney 16; McClanahan 0; Hollstein 4; A. Dominguez 0; Cruz 0; G. Dominguez 0; King 4. Totals 19-7-49.

Three-point goals: Cardinal Stritch - . North Central - Brown 2, Balser, Burnett.

Cardinal Stritch 4 7 10 15 - 36

North Central 12 14 10 13 - 49

Minster 54, Ottoville 29

OTTOVILLE -- In a rematch of the 2019 Division IV state championship game, Minster staked out a 26-14 halftime lead and stifled Ottoville, 54-29.

Ivy Wolf’s 17 points paced the Wildcats (9-1) while Ella Mescher scored 14 and Janae Hoying netted 11.

Nicole Knippen’s 17 points led the ledger for the Lady Green (8-5), one of just four players to score.

MINSTER (54) - Wiss 0; Wolf 17; Meiring 0; K. Oldiges 0; Clune 0; Heuker 2; Hoying 11; B. Oldiges 6; Pohl 2; Mescher 14; Prenger 0; Niemeyer 0; Lamm 0; Homan 2; Hemmelgarn 0. Totals 21-9-54.

OTTOVILLE (29) - Thomas 0; Honigford 5; P. Wannemacher 0; R. Wannemacher 0; S. Turnwald 0; Kramer 5; Knippen 17; G. Gamble 2; B. Turnwald 0; German 0; F. Gamble 0; Leis 0. Totals 11-4-29.

Three-point goals: Minster - Wolf 2, Hoying. Ottoville - Honigford, Kramer, Knippen..

Minster 11 15 15 13 - 54

Ottoville 6 8 7 8 - 29

Columbus Grove 59, Leipsic 43

LEIPSIC -- Erin Downing nearly had a double-double for Columbus Grove in a 59-43 Putnam County League win at Leipsic.

Downing tallied 15 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-6, 3-1 PCL) while Kenzie King nearly bettered the effort with eight points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Marisa Hermiller had 12 points to pace Leipsic (7-4, 2-2 PCL). Liz Scheckelhoff and Kyrsten Martinez each netted 10.

COLUMBUS GROVE (59) - Halker 9; Sautter 7; Renner 0; Fortman 8; Downing 15; Clement 12; S. Schroeder 0; King 8; H. Schroeder 0. Totals 25-53 3-5 59.

LEIPSIC (43) - Scheckelhoff 10; Henry 5; J. Hermiller 2; M. Hermiller 12; Langhals 4; Martinez 10. Totals 17-64 5-8 43.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove 6-18 (Halker 3, Downing 2, King), Leipsic 4-18 (Martinez 3, Henry). Rebounds: Columbus Grove 38 (Downing 9), Leipsic 31. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 12, Leipsic 7.

Columbus Grove 22 7 20 10 - 59

Leipsic 14 9 11 9 - 43

Reserves: Columbus Grove, 29-15.

Miller City 53, Arlington 36

ARLINGTON -- Thanks to a double-double from Abi Lammers, Miller City picked up a convincing road win over Arlington, 53-36.

Lammers finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (8-3) while Grace Pfau canned four treys in a 16-point outing and Natalie Koenig added 12.

Cloe Crist’s 10 points led the way for the Red Devils (2-8).

MILLER CITY (53) - Lammers 17; Koenig 12; Reyna 6; Pfau 16; Otto 2. Totals 21-47 5-15 53.

ARLINGTON (36) - Stewart 7; Crist 10; Russell 3; Agapiou 7; B. Smith 6; J. Smith 2; Jolliff 1. Totals 13-43 6-11 36.

Three-point goals: Miller City 6-14 (Pfau 4, Lammers, Koenig), Arlington 4-16 (Crist 2, Stewart, Russell). Rebounds: Miller City 27 (Lammers 12), Arlington 20. Turnovers: Miller City 8, Arlington 16.

Miller City 12 19 11 11 - 53

Arlington 3 11 12 10 - 36

Reserves: Miller City, 33-22.

Fort Jennings 47, Pandora-Gilboa 34

FORT JENNINGS -- Fort Jennings took advantage of 27 Pandora-Gilboa turnovers in a 47-34 Putnam County League triumph, the team’s first of the year.

Jessie Foust hit three treys and netted 18 points to lead all scorers for the Musketeers (1-11, 1-1 PCL). Reilly Fitzpatrick added 11.

Lexie Neuenschwander scored nine points for the Rockets (1-9, 0-3 PCL).

PANDORA-GILBOA (34) - Neuenschwander 9; Miller 6; Kinsinger 6; Dysert 4; Duling 4; Torres 3; McCoy 2; Augsburger 2. Totals 11-14-34.

FORT JENNINGS (47) - Foust 18; Fitzpatrick 11; Meyer 8; M. Dickman 5; Jacomet 2; Grote 2; L. Dickman 1. Totals 18-8-47.

Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa - none. Fort Jennings - Foust 3. Turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 27, Fort Jennings 20.

Pandora-Gilboa 6 15 5 8 - 34

Fort Jennings 11 7 17 12 - 47

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments