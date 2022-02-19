Division II Sectionals
At Ayersville
Napoleon 66, Toledo Scott 10
AYERSVILLE — Napoleon made quick work of Toledo Scott, rolling past the Bulldogs 66-10 to reach the sectional finals in Division II.
Sophie Chipps led a dozen players in the scoring column for Napoleon (18-5) with 13 points while Emma Pedroza netted 11. Napoleon advances to a matchup with Elida on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Ayersville for a sectional title.
TOLEDO SCOTT (10) - Lewis 4; Garcia 2; E. Freeman 0; Latson 4; J. Freeman 0; Funches 0; Flunder 0. Totals 4-1-10.
NAPOLEON (66) - Sonnenberg 4; Ripke 2; Kruse 2; Durham 6; Chipps 13; Badenhop 2; Macheck 0; Tassler 4; Oberhaus 7; Pedroza 11; Burill 1; Rausch 6; Bump 8. Totals 27-10-66.
Three-point goals: Toledo Scott - Garcia. Napoleon - Chipps, Pedroza.
Toledo Scott 2 4 2 2 - 10
Napoleon 23 20 16 7 - 60
Division III Sectionals
At Bluffton HS
Van Buren 49, Fairview 44
BLUFFTON — Fairview clawed back to force a tie in the fourth quarter but Van Buren proved to have just enough to stop the Apaches short of districts, 49-44.
Carrie Zeedyk nailed four 3-pointers and paced the Apaches (16-8) with 20 points while Allison Rhodes tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Ali Bishop led the way for the Black Knights (20-3) with 16 points and four treys while Sophia Reineke put up 14 points and 14 rebounds and Bailey Lance chipped in 11.
FAIRVIEW (44) - K. Zeedyk 2; Singer 0; C. Zeedyk 20; Crites 4; Rhodes 10; Hammer 8. Totals 12-49 13-18 44.
VAN BUREN (49) - Lance 11; Reineke 14; Durliat 2; Bishop 16; Fruth 2; Bowman 0; Busey 4. Totals 18-41 9-20 49.
Three-point goals: Fairview 7-30 (C. Zeedyk 4, Hammer 2, Rhodes), Van Buren 4-15 (Bishop 4). Rebounds: Fairview 23 (Rhodes 11), Van Buren 31 (Reineke 14). Turnovers: Fairview 10, Van Buren 16.
Fairview 10 9 9 16 - 44
Van Buren 15 9 8 17 - 49
At Bowling Green
Liberty Center 60, Montpelier 40
BOWLING GREEN — Liberty Center trailed 14-10 after one quarter but outscored Montpelier 40-14 over the next two periods to seize control and advance in the D-III postseason with a 60-40 victory.
Kailey Blanton’s 17 points led the ledger for LC (14-9) while Kate Mohler added 15 markers and Peyton Armey tallied 12. The Tigers will take on Eastwood (16-7) Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Bowling Green High School for a sectional crown.
Trinity Richmire netted 13 points in the loss for the Locos, which bow out at 19-4. Chelsea McCord chipped in a dozen.
MONTPELIER (40) - Bumb 3; Hilliard 0; Humbarger 0; McGee 0; McCord 12; Grime 0; Richmire 13; Taylor 0; Page 3; Uribes 9; Phongphiou 0. Totals 10-15-40.
LIBERTY CENTER (60) - Giesige 2; Gray 7; Armey 12; K. Mohler 15; H. Mohler 2; Keller 0; Perry 0; Miller 0; Jones 3; E. Mohler 0; Jones 0; Wachtman 2; Gerken 0; Blanton 17. Totals 24-8-60.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Richmire 2, Uribes 2, Bumb. Liberty Center - Armey 2, K. Mohler, Jones.
Montpelier 14 6 8 12 - 40
Liberty Center 10 20 20 10 - 60
At Lincolnview
Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Fostoria 27
Coldwater 50, Paulding 33
MIDDLE POINT — Ottawa-Glandorf made quick work of Fostoria after a slow start to prevail 57-26 while Coldwater’s 6-5 standout Riley Rismiller overpowered Paulding in the second half in the Cavaliers’ 50-33 win in D-III tourney action at Lincolnview.
In the late contest, Paulding (10-13) took a 20-17 halftime lead on a 3-pointer from Audrey Giesige from the volleyball line but the Cavaliers (12-11) held the Panthers to 13 second-half points to pull away for the victory. Rismiller poured in 16 points and 25 rebounds to pace Coldwater while Jenna Leugers led the Cavs with 19 points. Giesige’s 15 points were tops on the tally for Paulding.
In the early game, O-G (16-7) led just 9-7 after one quarter but allowed 19 points the rest of the way to prevail for a sectional victory. Katie Kaufman put up 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Titans while Erin Kaufman recorded 11 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals in the triumph over Fostoria (10-10).
FOSTORIA (26) - L. Johnson 11; Groves 7; Overton 3; Durst 2; Maurer 2; Holman 1; Middlebrooks 0; T. Johnson 0; Brose 0. Totals 8-31 8-9 26.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (57) - K. Kaufman 16; E. Kaufman 11; Aldrich 7; Kimmet 6; C. Brinkman 6; Schroeder 4; E. Brinkman 3; Haselman 2; Siefker 2; Horstman 0; Frey 0. Totals 21-51 12-19 57.
Three-point goals: Fostoria 2-10 (Groves, Overton), Ottawa-Glandorf 3-9 (C. Brinkman, Schroeder, E. Brinkman). Rebounds: Fostoria 13 (L. Johnson 4), Ottawa-Glandorf 33 (K. Kaufman, E. Kaufman 10). Turnovers: Fostoria 20, Ottawa-Glandorf 17.
Fostoria 7 7 4 8 - 26
Ottawa-Glandorf 9 20 19 9 - 57
PAULDING (33) - Schweller 0; Kauser 0; Pease 10; A. Bakle 0; Ankney 2; Kuckuck 2; Giesige 15; B. Bakle 4; Valle 0. Totals 12-3-33.
COLDWATER (50) - Wenning 2; May 5; Leugers 19; Wendel 4; Steinke 3; Rismiller 16. Totals 17-14-50.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Giesige 3, Pease 2. Coldwater - Leugers 2. Turnovers: Paulding 9, Coldwater 10.
Paulding 10 10 6 7 - 33
Coldwater 7 10 15 18 - 50
Division IV Sectionals
At Paulding
Hicksville 37, Wayne Trace 26
Stryker 37, North Central 21
PAULDING — Hicksville pulled away in the the second quarter against Wayne Trace to win 37-26 while Stryker used a big first half to overcome higher seeded North Central 37-21 in DIV sectional semifinal action at Paulding High School.
In the opening game, the first quarter played close with Hicksville (16-7), holding a slight 7-6 edge after one. The Aces were able to outscore the Raiders (8-15) 14-7 in the second quarter and it was a lead they never coughed back up. Kenzie Schroeder led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds. Molly Crall added eight points and six rebounds in the win. Wayne Trace was led by Rylee Stoller’s 13 points.
No. 8 seeded Stryker (11-12) opened up an 18-3 lead through one half of their Division IV sectional semifinal and never looked back, defeating the No. 6 seed and BBC foe North Central (11-10) 37-21. Stryker was led by Sage Woolace who poured in a game-high 14 points in the victory. Alexia Wickerham knocked down three from long distance to give her nine. Kendal Bonney led the way for the Eagles with nien points in the game.
Hicksville and Stryker will meet on Monday back at Paulding high school for the sectional final.
WAYNE TRACE (26) - Troth 2; Moore 4; Whitman 2; Zartman 0; Miller 0; Myers 3; Graham 2; Stoller 13. Totals: 9-1-5-26.
HICKSVILLE (37) - Schroeder 18; Crall 8; Bergman 5; L. Seitz 5; Slattery 2. Perna 0; Neidhardt 0; Smith 0; Kenner 0; Vasquez 0; Steury 0; Mazur 0; A. Seitz 0. Totals: 11-3-6-37.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace - Myers. Hicksville - Crall 2, Schroeder. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 20 (Troth 6), Hicksville 29 (Schroeder 9). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 13, Hicksville 21.
Hicksville 7 14 4 12 - 37
Wayne Trace 6 7 8 5 - 26
STRYKER (37) - Clingaman 0; Woolace 14; Leupp 2; Rehmel 0; Fulk 4; Ramon 4; Bowers 0; Wickerham 9; Andres 0; Fulk 4; Opdycke 0; Myers 0. Totals: 11-4-3-37.
NORTH CENTRAL (21) - M. Brown 3; Burnet 3; Cruz 0; Bonney 9; R. Brown 0; Dominguez 0; King 6; Wright 0. Totals: 8-1-2-21.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Wickerham 3, Ramon. North Central - Burnet.
Stryker 11 7 8 11 - 37
North Central 3 0 13 5 - 21
At Bluffton University
Kalida 35, Fort Jennings 15
BLUFFTON — No. 5 seed Kalida held No. 13 seed Fort Jennings scoreless in the first quarter as they cruised to a 35-15 victory in a DIV sectional semifinal at Bluffton University.
Whitney Unverferth led the way for the Wildcats (12-1) with nine points while Liv Recker added seven. Fort Jennings (3-16) was led by Carley Von Sossan's seven points.
Kalida will now move on to sectional finals back at Bluffton University on Monday to take on the No. 4 seed Bluffton.
FORT JENNINGS (15) - C. Von Sossan 7; Jacomet 4; Browning 2; R. Von Sossan 2; Dickman 0; Pothast 0; Grote 0; Calvelage 0; Gilchrist 0; Koester 0; R. Ricker 0; M. Ricker 0. Totals 6-23 2-4 15.
KALIDA (35) - W. Unverferth 9; L. Recker 7; Vennekotter 6; Burgei 6; Bockrath 3; M. Unverferth 2; Av. Unverferth 1; Am. Unverferth 0; Hovest 0; Erhart 0; C. Recker 0; Meyer 0; Hipsher 0; Kuhlman 0; Miller 0. Totals 9-44 12-20 35.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings 1-7 (C. Von Sossan), Kalida 5-22 (W. Unverferth 3, Burgei 2). Rebounds: Fort Jennings 16 (Dickman 5), Kalida 30 (C. Recker 12). Turnovers: Fort Jennings 29, Kalida 15.
Fort Jennings 0 4 5 6 - 15
Kalida 12 7 6 10 - 35
