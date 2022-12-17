MONTPELIER — A 12-4 third quarter run gave Ayersville girls basketball the boost they needed to down Montpelier on the road 41-30 on Saturday.
Ally Schindler totaled 19 points for the Pilots and was 3-of-5 from the free throw line. Neva Sheets canned three from long distance and added 12 points for the Pilots (7-1).
Montpellier (4-2) saw Kelsie Bumb knock down three triples as well and lead the Locos with 10 pints while Jada Uribes added eight.
AYERSVILLE (41) - McGuire 6; Waldron 2; Killgallon 0; N. Sheets 12; Dockery 0; Schindler 19; Manon 0; Young 0. Totals: 13-3-6 41.
MONTPELIER (30) - Bumb 10; Hillard 0; Humbarger 3; McGee 5; Mahan 0; Grime 0; Taylor 4; Uribes 8. Totals: 5-5-5 30.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Sheets 3; Montpelier - Bumb 3, Humbarger, Uribes.
Ayersville 12 10 12 7 - 41
Montpelier 7 11 4 8 - 30
Reserves: 44-9 Ayersville
Antwerp 49, North Central 20
PIONEER — Antwerp’s Aewyn McMichael knocked down six threes as the Archers ran away with a 49-20 road win over North Central.
McMichael downed four threes in the first half, and the Archers (3-5) played stifling defense as they got out to a 30-4 lead. McMichael ended up leading all scorers with 20 points. Emma Townley added 12.
North Central (1-9) only saw four players score in the contest. Isabelle Burnett led the way with seven while Addy Turner added six.
ANTWERP (49) - Rohrs 4; Peters 2; Clem 3; Carnahan 2; McMichael 20; Townley 12; Jewell 4; Phlipot 0; Franklin 0; Fish 0; Krouse 2. Totals: 10-6-9 49.
NORTH CENTRAL (20) - Meyers 0; Burnett 7; Cruz 0; Zimmerman 0; Turner 6; Dominguez 0; King 2; Wright 5; Walker 0; Frame 0. Totals: 8-1-1 20.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - McMichael 6; North Central - Wright.
Antwerp 17 15 9 8 - 49
North Central 2 2 10 6 - 20
Reserves: North Central, 23-21.
Wayne Trace 39, Ottoville 30
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace exploded for 21 points in the fourth quarter to come back from a 22-18 third quarter deficit and down Ottoville at home 39-30.
Lexi Moore paced the Raiders (3-4) grabbing a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Caroline Winans led the way with 14 points. As a team, Wayne Trace was an efficient 15-of-32 from the field on the night compared to Ottoville, who was 11-of-44.
Ottoville scored seven threes as a team and saw just four players score with Erica Thorbahn knocking down three triples and leading the way with 12.
OTTOVILLE (30) - Burgei 0; Mo. Hoersten 0; Thorbahn 12; Langhals 0; Ma. Hoersten 0; S. Turnwald 6; P. Turnwald 0; Selhorst 0; B. Turnwald 4; Furley 8. Totals: 11-44 1-2 30
WAYNE TRACE (39) - Zartman 0; A. Moore 3; Ti. Sinn 0; Myers 5; Miller 2; Careen Winans 5; L. Moore 10; Caroline Winans 14; Stoller 0; To. Sinn 0. Totals: 15-32 8-11 39.
Three-point goals: Ottoville - Thorbahn 3, S. Turnwald 2, Furley 2; Wayne Trace - Caroline Winans. Rebounds: Ottoville 16 (P. Turnwald 7), Wayne Trace (L. Moore 12). Turnovers: Ottoville 11, Wayne Trace 20.
Ottoville 9 5 8 8 - 30
Wayne Trace 6 4 8 21 - 39
Reserves: Ottoville, 28-17.
Crestview 46, Kalida 40
CONVOY — Kalida came up short in a non-league tussle Saturday at Crestview, falling 46-40.
Camille Hovest and Andrea Burgei each netted nine points to pace the Wildcats (5-3) in defeat, with Hovest snatching nine rebounds.
KALIDA (40) - Hovest 9; Burgei 9; Bockrath 6; A. Unverferth 5; W. Unverferth 3; L. Recker 3; Miller 3; Erhart 2; Romes 0; C. Recker 0. Totals 11-36 12-16 40.
CRESTVIEW (46) - Kline 12; M. Kulwicki 10; Gregory 9; Crider 9; J. Kulwicki 6; McCoy 0; Owsley 0; Ross 0. Totals 16-30 11-18 46.
Three-point goals: Kalida 6-18 (Burgei 3, W. Unverferth, L. Recker, Miller), Crestview 3-10 (M. Kulwicki 2). Rebounds: Kalida 19 (Hovest 9), Crestview 14 (McCoy 6). Turnovers: Kalida 11, Crestview 8.
Kalida 7 8 13 12 - 40
Crestview 9 13 11 13 - 46
Reserves: Kalida, 33-18.
