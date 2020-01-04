Fayette 32, Ayersville 23

FAYETTE — Trailing by three points after three quarters, Fayette outscored Ayersville 16-4 in the final quarter to rally for a 32-23 win.

Amber Gaona netted 10 points for Fayette (7-3) while Kryshel Dales paced Ayersville (3-8) with 10 points.

AYERSVILLE (23) — Sheets 0; Dishop 2; Addington 2; Martin 2; Dockery 4; Froelich 3; Limbaugh 0; Retcher 0; Dales 10; Okuley 0. Totals 10-3-23.

FAYETTE (32) — Bentley 8; Figgins 3; Brown 0; Gaona 10; Leininger 2; Fruchey 7; Reinking 2. Totals 11-8-32.

Three-point goals: Fayette - Gaona 2.

Ayersville  9  6  4    4  -  23

Fayette      5  7  4  16  -  32

Reserves: Ayersville, 18-6.

Columbus Grove 38, Ottoville 32

COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove won an early PCL first-place showdown over Ottoville, prevailing 38-32.

The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 25-12 halftime lead, then held off a late rally.

Angel Schneider led Columbus Grove (9-2, 3-0 PCL) with a double-double, posting 18 points and 12 caroms.

Nicole Knippen netted 11 points for Ottoville (7-4, 2-1 PCL).

OTTOVILLE (32) — Geise 5; Thomas 5; Honigford 2; Wannemacher 1; Kramer 3; Knippen 11; Hoersten 5. Totals 11-6-32.

COLUMBUS GROVE (38) — Schneider 18; Witteborg 4; Downing 5; King 8; Gladwell 3. Totals 13-8-38.

Three-point goals: Ottoville - Geise, Kramer, Knippen, Hoersten. Columbus Grove - King 2, Downing, Gladwell. Rebounds: Ottoville 16, Columbus Grove 31 (Schneider 12). Turnovers: Ottoville 13, Columbus Grove 16. 

Ottoville                 6    6  8  12  -  32

Columbus Grove  15  10  6    7  -  38

Reserves: Columbus Grove, 29-19.

Montpelier 57, Edgerton 56

MONTPELIER — Montpelier outscored Edgerton 20-16 in the final quarter to edge the Bulldogs, 57-56.

Halie Rose led three players in double figures for Montpelier (5-5) with 13 points, while Ali Repp finished with 12 points and Ariel Page chipped in 10.

Ally Cape poured in 20 points and Casey Leppelmeier added 11 for Edgerton (1-9).

EDGERTON (56) — Siebenaler 9; Picillo 6; Cape 20; McNalley 8; Leppelmeier 11; Schroeder 2; Smith 0; Herman 0; Moreno 0. Totals 21-10-56.

MONTPELIER (57) — Bump 2; Fritsch 4; Rose 13; steffes 3; McCord 9; Richmire 4; Page 10; Repp 12. Totals 19-12-57.

Three-point goals: Edgerton - Cape 3, Leppelmeier. Montpelier - Rose 4, Repp 2, Fritsch.

Edgerton     11  11  18  16  -  56

Montpelier  13  13  11  20  -  57

Wapakoneta 54, Kalida 41

KALIDA — Makenzie Wilson and Kassi Saunders combined to score 29 points to help Wapakoneta past Kalida, 54-41.

Wilson collected 16 points and Saunders had 13 for Wapakoneta (6-6), which outscored Kalida 29-5 from the charity stripe.

Grace Klausing netted 14 points for Kalida (5-6).

WAPAKONETA (54) — Wilson 16; Saunders 13; Minnig 9; Jenkins 8; Allen 7; Ambos 1; Thompson 0. Totals 11-29-54.

KALIDA (41) — Klausing 14; Siebeneck 9; Maag 8; Smith 7; Rampe 3; Vennekotter 0; Erhart 0; Wurth 0; Bockrath 0. Totals 14-5-41.

Three-point goals: Wapakoneta - Saunders 2, Jenkins. Kalida - Siebeneck 3, Klausing 2, Maag 2, Rampe. Rebounds: Wapakoneta 27 (Wilson, Saunders 8), Kalida 19 (Klausing 6).  

Wapakoneta  17  7    8  22  -  54

Kalida              8  5  13  15  -  41

Reserves: Wapakoneta, 31-23.

North Baltimore 37, North Central 34

NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore outscored North Central 10-2 in the final frame to rally for a 37-34 win.

Leah Lee paced North Baltimore (7-5) with 12 points.

Lauren Balser netted 12 points and Madison Brown chipped in 10 markers for North Central (4-6).

NORTH CENTRAL (34) — Mad. Brown 10; Balser 12; Mak. Brown 0; Hickman 4; Westfall 3; Bonney 3; Siebeneck 2; Hollstein 0. Totals 14-3-34.

NORTH BALTIMORE (37) — Lennard 5; Perez 2; Smith 3; Lee 12; McCartney 9; Hagemyer 4; Inbody 2; Estrada 0; Long 0. Totals 12-11-37.

Three-point goals: North Central - Balser 2, Bonney. North Baltimore - Lee 2.

North Central      8  13  11    2  -  34

North Baltimore  8    7  12  10  -  37

Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Lima Senior 38

LIMA — A trio of players hit double digits for Ottawa-Glandorf as the Titans took down Lima Senior, 59-38.

Brianna Schimmoeller and Kelsey Erford each scored 15 points in the win for the 9-1 Titans, which blew open a three-point game after one quarter with a 17-5 scoring advantage. Maggie Verhoff added 13 markers.

A.J. Bullock's 12 points paced the Spartans, which fell to 8-5.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (59) - Schimmoeller 15; Erford 15; Verhoff 13; Kaufman 6; Warnecke 4; Siefker 4; Brinkman 1; Rich 1. Totals 22-9-59.

LIMA SENIOR (38) - Bullock 12; Williams 11; Sigman 8; Bean 7. Totals 16-7-38.

Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Verhoff 3, Erford, Schimmoeller, Siefker. Lima Senior - Sigman.

Ottawa-Glandorf  14  17  20  8  -  59

Lima Senior  11  5  9  13  -  38

