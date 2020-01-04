Fayette 32, Ayersville 23
FAYETTE — Trailing by three points after three quarters, Fayette outscored Ayersville 16-4 in the final quarter to rally for a 32-23 win.
Amber Gaona netted 10 points for Fayette (7-3) while Kryshel Dales paced Ayersville (3-8) with 10 points.
AYERSVILLE (23) — Sheets 0; Dishop 2; Addington 2; Martin 2; Dockery 4; Froelich 3; Limbaugh 0; Retcher 0; Dales 10; Okuley 0. Totals 10-3-23.
FAYETTE (32) — Bentley 8; Figgins 3; Brown 0; Gaona 10; Leininger 2; Fruchey 7; Reinking 2. Totals 11-8-32.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Gaona 2.
Ayersville 9 6 4 4 - 23
Fayette 5 7 4 16 - 32
Reserves: Ayersville, 18-6.
Columbus Grove 38, Ottoville 32
COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove won an early PCL first-place showdown over Ottoville, prevailing 38-32.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 25-12 halftime lead, then held off a late rally.
Angel Schneider led Columbus Grove (9-2, 3-0 PCL) with a double-double, posting 18 points and 12 caroms.
Nicole Knippen netted 11 points for Ottoville (7-4, 2-1 PCL).
OTTOVILLE (32) — Geise 5; Thomas 5; Honigford 2; Wannemacher 1; Kramer 3; Knippen 11; Hoersten 5. Totals 11-6-32.
COLUMBUS GROVE (38) — Schneider 18; Witteborg 4; Downing 5; King 8; Gladwell 3. Totals 13-8-38.
Three-point goals: Ottoville - Geise, Kramer, Knippen, Hoersten. Columbus Grove - King 2, Downing, Gladwell. Rebounds: Ottoville 16, Columbus Grove 31 (Schneider 12). Turnovers: Ottoville 13, Columbus Grove 16.
Ottoville 6 6 8 12 - 32
Columbus Grove 15 10 6 7 - 38
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 29-19.
Montpelier 57, Edgerton 56
MONTPELIER — Montpelier outscored Edgerton 20-16 in the final quarter to edge the Bulldogs, 57-56.
Halie Rose led three players in double figures for Montpelier (5-5) with 13 points, while Ali Repp finished with 12 points and Ariel Page chipped in 10.
Ally Cape poured in 20 points and Casey Leppelmeier added 11 for Edgerton (1-9).
EDGERTON (56) — Siebenaler 9; Picillo 6; Cape 20; McNalley 8; Leppelmeier 11; Schroeder 2; Smith 0; Herman 0; Moreno 0. Totals 21-10-56.
MONTPELIER (57) — Bump 2; Fritsch 4; Rose 13; steffes 3; McCord 9; Richmire 4; Page 10; Repp 12. Totals 19-12-57.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Cape 3, Leppelmeier. Montpelier - Rose 4, Repp 2, Fritsch.
Edgerton 11 11 18 16 - 56
Montpelier 13 13 11 20 - 57
Wapakoneta 54, Kalida 41
KALIDA — Makenzie Wilson and Kassi Saunders combined to score 29 points to help Wapakoneta past Kalida, 54-41.
Wilson collected 16 points and Saunders had 13 for Wapakoneta (6-6), which outscored Kalida 29-5 from the charity stripe.
Grace Klausing netted 14 points for Kalida (5-6).
WAPAKONETA (54) — Wilson 16; Saunders 13; Minnig 9; Jenkins 8; Allen 7; Ambos 1; Thompson 0. Totals 11-29-54.
KALIDA (41) — Klausing 14; Siebeneck 9; Maag 8; Smith 7; Rampe 3; Vennekotter 0; Erhart 0; Wurth 0; Bockrath 0. Totals 14-5-41.
Three-point goals: Wapakoneta - Saunders 2, Jenkins. Kalida - Siebeneck 3, Klausing 2, Maag 2, Rampe. Rebounds: Wapakoneta 27 (Wilson, Saunders 8), Kalida 19 (Klausing 6).
Wapakoneta 17 7 8 22 - 54
Kalida 8 5 13 15 - 41
Reserves: Wapakoneta, 31-23.
North Baltimore 37, North Central 34
NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore outscored North Central 10-2 in the final frame to rally for a 37-34 win.
Leah Lee paced North Baltimore (7-5) with 12 points.
Lauren Balser netted 12 points and Madison Brown chipped in 10 markers for North Central (4-6).
NORTH CENTRAL (34) — Mad. Brown 10; Balser 12; Mak. Brown 0; Hickman 4; Westfall 3; Bonney 3; Siebeneck 2; Hollstein 0. Totals 14-3-34.
NORTH BALTIMORE (37) — Lennard 5; Perez 2; Smith 3; Lee 12; McCartney 9; Hagemyer 4; Inbody 2; Estrada 0; Long 0. Totals 12-11-37.
Three-point goals: North Central - Balser 2, Bonney. North Baltimore - Lee 2.
North Central 8 13 11 2 - 34
North Baltimore 8 7 12 10 - 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Lima Senior 38
LIMA — A trio of players hit double digits for Ottawa-Glandorf as the Titans took down Lima Senior, 59-38.
Brianna Schimmoeller and Kelsey Erford each scored 15 points in the win for the 9-1 Titans, which blew open a three-point game after one quarter with a 17-5 scoring advantage. Maggie Verhoff added 13 markers.
A.J. Bullock's 12 points paced the Spartans, which fell to 8-5.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (59) - Schimmoeller 15; Erford 15; Verhoff 13; Kaufman 6; Warnecke 4; Siefker 4; Brinkman 1; Rich 1. Totals 22-9-59.
LIMA SENIOR (38) - Bullock 12; Williams 11; Sigman 8; Bean 7. Totals 16-7-38.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Verhoff 3, Erford, Schimmoeller, Siefker. Lima Senior - Sigman.
Ottawa-Glandorf 14 17 20 8 - 59
Lima Senior 11 5 9 13 - 38
