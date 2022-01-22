SHERWOOD — Shots weren’t falling at nearly the 43 percent clip that Fairview makes on average entering Saturday’s game with Defiance.
The Apaches leaned on their suffocating defense and tenacious rebounding effort to pick up the win anyway as the hosts out-rebounded the Bulldogs 40-27 and forced 20 turnovers in a dominant 65-24 win on home hardwood.
Defiance (1-14) battled gamely through the first quarter as Fairview (11-6) shot just 5-of-18 from the field in the first eight minutes, including misses on all 10 3-point attempts.
The defense did its job to help the cause in the meantime, forcing six DHS turnovers in the first period. Despite the miscues, Defiance found itself still in the thick of things as Mira Horvath countered a Kelly Crites layup with a spot-up 3-pointer to trim the deficit to 10-7 with 1:23 left in the quarter.
Carrie Zeedyk and Haley Hammer added a layup and free throw before the end of the half, however, taking a two-possession game into the second stanza.
From there, it was all Apaches, all the time.
Fairview induced Defiance into turnovers in four of its first six possessions while Allison Rhodes added a bucket and Zeedyk a trifecta to push the lead to 19-9.
“Over the last few years, the Saturday games we haven’t come out and played very well,” said Fairview mentor Russell Zeedyk. “I told the girls, that’s the best we’ve played on a Saturday morning here in the last few years. I’m happy with the effort, hopefully that momentum just carries into the rest of the week.”
Senior guard Olivia Moats lined up a deep 3-pointer and knocked it in with 4:48 left in the first half to cut the deficit to 19-12 but from there, treys from Bethany Singer and Crites bookended two Zeedyk free throws for an 8-0 run to seize control.
“That first quarter I thought we played well,” said DHS coach Nate Headley. “Our defense was pressuring them, they were missing some shots but they didn’t get too many second chances on us. But that second quarter, their defense bothered us and open looks weren’t as open as they normally are. Credit to them, they played harder than we did.”
Sophomore Alexis Taylor added a bucket late in the quarter, and with a putback from Crites and a trey with 32 seconds left by Zeedyk, another 7-0 run expanded the lead to 34-16 at the halftime break.
The Apaches put to rest any Bulldog comeback hopes to start the second half as Allison Rhodes hit back-to-back shots to open the third period while Defiance missed its first four attempts from the field. The Fairview scoring edge swelled to 10-0 to start the game after Crites stole the ball at half court and took it in for an uncontested layup.
“We’ve got shooters, we don’t want to tell them to quit shooting and we just kept working the ball and getting those looks,” said Zeedyk. “They finally started going in, which makes everything go better.”
A free-throw-line jumper from Horvath and a free throw from Elizabeth Hoffman marked the only scoring from the Bulldogs in the third period.
“We see (pressure) from a lot of teams in our league,” said Headley. “Today, we didn’t respond very well to that stuff and they turned us over a few times and got some easy ones so no, not a good day for us today.”
Crites finished with 22 points and seven rebounds on the night to lead the way for the Apaches while Carrie Zeedyk added 18 points and eight caroms while Rhodes neared a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds.
Horvath was unable to follow back-to-back 20-point showings in the Bulldogs’ previous two contests, finishing with a team-high seven points and nine rebounds. Moats and freshman Samantha Hohenberger chipped in five points apiece.
Defiance will host Swanton on Tuesday before a Western Buckeye League contest at ‘The Dawg Pound’ against Lima Bath. The Apaches will return to action Tuesday at Van Wert before a conference contest at home against Wayne Trace on Thursday.
DEFIANCE (24) - Moats 5; Wahl 2; Hohenberger 5; Garcia 0; Bloomfield 2; Zapata 0; Hoffman 3; Harrison 0; Medina 0; Horvath 7. Totals 8-38 6-11 24.
FAIRVIEW (65) - K. Zeedyk 0; Singer 7; C. Zeedyk 18; Shininger 0; Crites 22; Rhodes 9; Mavis 0; Merritt 0; Hammer 3; Taylor 6. Totals 25-60 12-16 65.
Three-point goals: Defiance 2-11 (Moats, Horvath), Fairview 4-20 (C. Zeedyk 2, Singer, Crites). Rebounds: Defiance 27 (Horvath 9), Fairview 40 (C. Zeedyk, Rhodes 8). Turnovers: Defiance 20, Fairview 6.
Defiance 7 9 3 5 - 24
Fairview 13 21 18 13 - 65
Reserves: Fairview, 43-27.
