Fairview ended the opening frame on a 9-0 run to build a 19-8 lead, which was enough as the Apaches held off Defiance 47-39 in a Saturday afternoon non-league girls basketball tilt.
“We did a lot of good things, but we missed a lot of lay-ups and just couldn’t finish at the rim,” said Fairview coach Russ Zeedyk. “I guess you’ll have those days. I thought we did a lot of other good things. We were cutting to the basket and moving the ball well. Our shots just wouldn’t fall.”
Fairview led 10-8 when the Apaches made its run to end the opening period. Paige Ricica, who sparked the attack off the bench, opened the run with a triple, then on the next possession broke away and scored. Kelly Crites added a pair of free throws and Allison Rhodes scored the final points on a nice cut to the basket.
“We got out early and battled the rest of the game,” stated the Fairview coach. “That’s a credit to Defiance. They’ve played a lot of people tough, but just haven’t been able to come out on top. They do a lot of good things.”
Defiance spent the rest of the afternoon trying to catch up. Kinley Maynard did her best in the second period by getting the four points. The Bulldogs got as close as five after a triple from Olivia Moats, but a score off an offensive rebound from Cassie Mavis was able to extend the lead once again for the Apaches. The lead stayed at seven at the half.
“We were giving up too many turnovers that were turning into open looks for them,” said Defiance coach Nate Headley. “They were able to get some steals and easy looks. It’s hard to battle back the whole game.”
Defiance was able to again make a run in the second half. Down by nine at 30-21, they quickly got a wing jumper from Maynard, a bucket from Joanna Schlatter and two free throws from Kendall Black in the span of 43 seconds to make the score 30-27.
As they had all game long, Fairview weathered the run and found a way to stay on top. Paige Ricica knocked down a pair of free throws and Olivia Ricica followed a Kiersten Cline miss with a score.
“A lot of those offensive rebounds were off our missed layups,” admitted the Fairview coach. “The girls have to learn you’ll have nights like that. You have to do all the other things well to make up for it and come out on top.”
Maynard closed the period with a triple to cut the lead to 34-30 heading into the final period.
Fairview built a cushion to the opening minutes of the final stanza. Olivia Ricica came up with a clutch triple and a basket between a score from Crites to push the lead back to double digits.
Even down 11, Defiance did not quit. Schlatter tallied a pair of scores to get the Bulldogs to seven, which would be as close as they would get the rest of the way.
Schlatter paced Defiance (2-13) with 14 points.
“She’s a senior and she plays hard,” Headley said of Schlatter. “She’s definitely one of our leaders on the court. We expect that and she leads by example. When she starts to get going, that energizes our whole team and gets up going. She did that for today and we expect more of that in the future.”
Maynard added 12 points.
Paige Ricica led Fairview (13-3) with 16 markers.
Fairview ended the game with a 32-28 edge in rebounds. The Apaches totaled 13 grabs on the offensive end.
“That was the difference early on,” Headley said of giving up multiple looks at the basket. “In the last quarter, we were getting them to take the shot we were expecting them to take, but we weren't getting the rebound. We have to to do a better job on the defensive rebounding side to limit opponents second chances.”
The Bulldogs are back in action on Tuesday at Defiance. Fairview plays at Wayne Trace on Thursday.
FAIRVIEW (47) – Zeedyk 5; Smith 6; Mavis 2; Crites 6; Rhodes 3; Cline 2; O. Ricica 7; P. Ricica 16. Totals 14-49 13-17 47.
DEFIANCE (39) – Moats 5; Wahl 0; Schlatter 14; Black 4; Maynard 12; Hoffman 0; Horvath 4. Totals 16-37 4-8 39.
Three-point goals: Fairview – Smith 2, P. Ricica 2, Zeedyk, O. Ricica. Defiance – Maynard 2, Moats. Rebounds: Fairview 32 (Cline 9), Defiance 28 (Horvath 7). Turnovers: Fairview 11, Defiance 17.
Fairview 19 9 6 13 – 47
Defiance 8 13 9 9 – 39
Reserves: Defiance, 38-35.
