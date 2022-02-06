Defiance staked out a seven-point lead after one period in Saturday’s home clash with Findlay but the Trojans turned up the pressure and held the Bulldogs to 12 points across the next two periods to stifle the DHS girls in a 55-42 Trojan triumph at ‘The Dawg Pound.”
Junior Mira Horvath netted nine of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter for Defiance (2-17) while Emily Wahl and Olivia Moats each added longballs to stake out the early lead.
However, the Trojans () battled back and held the Bulldogs to just a Horvath bucket and a trey from freshman Sam Hohenberger in a 17-5 advantage to take a 25-20 lead into halftime. From there, Findlay pulled away, forcing 28 Defiance turnovers on the afternoon.
“We had a really good first quarter and that was one of our messages,” said DHS coach Nate Headley, whose squad scored their most points since a 45-41 win at Kenton on Jan. 13. “We started so poorly in the last few games, that was one of our main focuses. We did a good job moving the ball and getting some good looks, so that was a bit of a positive.”
Horvath finished with 20 points on seven buckets, a 3-pointer and three makes at the charity stripe. Meanwhile, Hohenberger had a career day with 10 second-half points and 13 on the day in varsity action for the Bulldogs.
Sophie Myers scored all of her team-best 11 points in the second half to pace a balanced effort by the Trojans, which had nine players reach the scoring column. Olivia Mangas and Aleksyss Arredondo each chipped in eight.
Defiance will cap the regular season with a busy week, visiting league foes Celina (3-15, 1-6 WBL) and Ottawa-Glandorf (13-6, 7-0) on Monday and Thursday, respectively, while hosting Paulding (8-10) on Tuesday.
“We definitely have some opponents to get us prepared for the tournament,” added Headley. “We made some mistakes and some turnovers today, but overall we played much better and I’m happy with the effort.”
FINDLAY (55) - Patterson 0; Hucke 2; Dittman 0; McCormick 0; M. Stechschulte 2; Mangas 8; Myers 11; Hayward 7; Prusnek 0; K. Stechschulte 7; Hoffman 0; Shindeldecker 4; Arredondo 8; Nichols 6. Totals 20-12-55.
DEFIANCE (42) - Moats 3; Wahl 3; Hohenberger 13; Garcia 0; Bloomfield 0; Hoffman 0; Harrison 3; Medina 0; Horvath 20; Weaver 0. Totals 15-7-42.
Three-point goals: Findlay - Mangas 2, Hayward. Defiance - Moats, Wahl, Hohenberger, Harrison, Horvath. Turnovers: Findlay 19, Defiance 28.
Findlay 8 17 11 19 - 55
Defiance 15 5 7 15 - 42
Reserves: Findlay, 51-24.
