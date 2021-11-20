Napoleon girls basketball rolled to their 25th straight victory dating back to last season and second this season with a 59-29 win over Defiance on Saturday night at Defiance High School.
The Wildcats are now 2-0 on the season with the win and the Bulldogs fall to 0-1 with a loss in their season opener. It is their fifth straight loss to Napoleon and their 10th in the past 12 meetings between the two schools.
Coming off a Division II state title last season Napoleon head coach Corey Kreinbrink was pleased with what his team was able to do.
“We had a pretty good intensity for the most part, I know they could have easily been distracted but we were focused in and did a good enough job on Olivia Moats and Kinely Maynard, especially in the first half,” Kreinbrink said.
Moats, a senior, and Maynard, a junior, were kept almost completely quiet in the first half as they each had just two points to their names headed to the locker rooms. Maynard led the team in points per game last season with 8.5 and Moats was right behind her averaging 8.3 per game.
A big reason why the Wildcats were able to have success is because of turnovers and a dominance on the offensive boards allowing them to find easy buckets.
Emma Pedroza was also a big reason why, as the senior found herself in the paint all night, allowing easy layups and a quick 15 points in the first half. She ended the night with a game-high 19.
“She can score,” Kreinbrink said of the talented junior guard. “Anytime someone can score like she did tonight it’s going to be very valuable to any team. Getting her going helps us get our defense set as well and puts more pressure on them.”
The Wildcats being able to set their defense certainly helped not only against Moats and Maynard, but against the entire Defiance team. Mira Horvath had just four points to lead the Bulldogs at the half and they trailed 30-12.
“We knew coming in against Napoleon was going to be a challenge,” Defiance head coach Nate Headley said. “I thought we matched their intensity for the most part in the first half, we just had a couple of mental errors and gave them some easy ones. But I was overall pleased with the effort tonight for sure.”
The second half didn’t get much better as far as closing the gap went for Defiance, but they did see some more offensive success. Horvath was able to find her way under the basket more often and pushed her total to 12 to lead the Bulldogs on the night. Moats hit a corner three and ended with seven, Maynard had six.
“We can definitely take some positives from tonight,” Headley said. “Our size and matchups kind of hurt us tonight and we knew that going in so we can definitely build on those things.”
The matchup and size advantage definitely showed for the Wildcats especially on the offensive boards.
“Getting offensive rebounds is definitely going to be important. We have good size so we want to be able to dominate rebounding wise. That’s something we talk a lot about and I thought we did a good job of that tonight,” Kreinbrink said.
“We’ve had that circled from the beginning of the year when I put the roster together,” Headly said of needing to work on his team’s rebounding. “We’ve just got to figure out ways to maintain it and not have the advantage be too much in the other team’s favor.”
