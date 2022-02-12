Bryan 47, Liberty Center 18
BRYAN — Bryan secured its second straight outright Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship and third straight overall with a 47-18 stifling of visiting Liberty Center on Saturday afternoon.
Reese Grothaus tallied 15 points, including three treys, to pace the Golden Bears (17-4, 7-0 NWOAL) while Delilah Taylor netted a dozen.
Alyssa Giesige put up five points to lead the ledger for LC (13-9, 4-3).
LIBERTY CENTER (18) - Giesige 5; Gray 2; Armey 3; K. Mohler 1; H. Mohler 2; Keller 0; Miller 0; Jones 0; E. Mohler 0; Jones 0; Gerken 3; Blanton 2. Totals 6-5-18.
BRYAN (47) - D. Taylor 12; Thiel 6; Voigt 2; Miller 0; Grothaus 15; Rau 2; Smith 0; Murphy 1; Arnold 0; Langenderfer 6; Wasson 0; L. Alspaugh 3. Totals 20-2-47.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Armey. Bryan - Grothaus 3, D. Taylor 2.
Liberty Center 6 3 4 5 - 18
Bryan 10 9 15 13 - 47
Paulding 48, Wayne Trace 30
PAULDING — Paulding secured a winning record in its first season back in the Green Meadows Conference, downing rival Wayne Trace 48-30.
Janae Pease tallied 16 points, seven steals and four rebounds in the win for the Panthers (10-12, 4-3 GMC) while Claire Schweller added nine points and six boards.
Abby Moore paced the Raiders (8-13, 1-6 GMC) with a dozen points and five rebounds.
WAYNE TRACE (30) - Troth 0; Moore 12; Whitman 0; Zartman 2; Miller 0; Myers 7; Graham 0; R. Stoller 9; K. Stoller 0; Sinn 0. Totals 9-44 9-18 30.
PAULDING (48) - Schweller 9; B. Bakle 1; Kauser 0; Pease 16; Suffel 0; A. Bakle 2; Ankney 6; Kuckuck 2; Giesige 8; Barton 0; Roehrig 2; Valle 2. Totals 19-47 4-9 48.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 3-12 (Moore 2, Myers), Paulding 6-18 (Ankney 2, Giesige 2, Schweller, Pease). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 36 (Myers 12), Paulding 31 (Schweller 6). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 19, Paulding 20.
Wayne Trace 6 3 11 10 - 30
Paulding 16 11 12 9 - 48
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 34-32.
Archbold 57, Evergreen 35
ARCHBOLD — Archbold secured a third-place finish in the NWOAL with a 57-35 home victory over Evergreen.
Leah McQuade’s 19 points were tops for the Bluestreaks (14-8, 5-2 NWOAL), which pulled away with a 30-13 second-half advantage. Harley Phillips (12 points) and Addi Ziegler (11) also hit double figures.
Bekah Bowser scored a dozen points to lead Evergreen, which capped the regular season at 13-9 (3-4).
EVERGREEN (35) - Bowser 12; Ricker 8; Chamberlin 8; Sema 2; Emmitt 3; Radel 2. Totals 10-12-35.
ARCHBOLD (57) - Rupp 4; Hostetler 8; McQuade 19; Grime 0; Ziegler 11; Moyer 3; Phillips 12. Totals 24-4-57.
Three-point goals: Evergreen - Bowser 2, Emmitt. Archbold - Phillips 2, Hostetler 2, Moyer. Rebounds: Evergreen 17, Archbold 23. Turnovers: Evergreen 17, Archbold 9.
Evergreen 8 14 10 3 - 35
Archbold 15 12 20 10 - 57
Reserves: Archbold, 39-13.
Napoleon 29, Toledo St. Ursula 27
TOLEDO — In a low-scoring slugfest, Napoleon rallied from an 11-4 deficit after one quarter to defeat host Toledo St. Ursula, 29-27.
Emma Pedroza tallied nine points to pace the Wildcats, which head into the postseason with a 17-5 record.
Josie Dzierwa’s 11 points led all scorers for the Arrows (5-16).
NAPOLEON (29) - Kruse 2; Durham 0; Chipps 4; Badenhop 0; Macheck 5; Tassler 0; Oberhaus 0; Pedroza 9; Rausch 7; Bump 2. Totals 10-8-29.
TOLEDO ST. URSULA (27) - Dzierwa 11; Gass 0; Zawisza 4; Zenk 0; Rodriguez 0; Barnesky 0; Miller 6; Reichert 2; Wiezynski 4; DeFoe 0. Totals 10-5-27.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Pedroza. Toledo St. Ursula - Miller 2.
Napoleon 4 11 11 3 - 29
St. Ursula 11 2 11 3 - 27
North Central 36, Edon 34
EDON — Edon rallied from 11 down at halftime but the comeback fell short against visiting North Central in a 36-34 Eagle victory.
Madison Brown’s 13 points led the way for North Central (11-9, 5-2 BBC) while Isabelle Burnett netted nine points.
Olivia Mitchell drained four treys and led all scorers with 14 points for Edon (6-16, 2-5).
NORTH CENTRAL (36) - M. Brown 13; Balser 0; Burnett 9; Bonney 6; R. Brown 0; Dominguez 0; King 8; Wright 0. Totals 14-6-36.
EDON (34) - Towers 2; Mitchell 14; Craven 0; Gearig 0; Hickman 3; Al. Kaylor 8; Kiess 0; As. Kaylor 2; Wofford 0. Totals 10-5-34.
Three-point goals: North Central - M. Brown, Burnett. Edon - Mitchell 4.
North Central 8 13 8 7 - 36
Edon 10 0 18 6 - 34
Reserves: Edon, 12-9 (two quarters).
Holgate 40, Fayette 19
FAYETTE — Holgate held Fayette to single digits in all four quarters and downed the Eagles in BBC action, 40-19.
Justine Eis hit seven buckets for 14 points to lead all scorers in the win for the Tigers (8-13, 4-3 BBC).
Neveah Powers netted 13 of the 19 points for Fayette (1-20, 0-7).
HOLGATE (40) - Willett 0; Bower 3; Blaker 5; Wilhelm 2; Schuller 6; Altman 2; Franz 2; Meyer 6; Clark 0; Eis 14. Totals 17-15-40.
FAYETTE (19) - Sinks 0; Storrs 5; Bingman 0; Powers 13; Vanderveer 0; A. Brown 0; Fetterman 0; Z. Brown 0; Leininger 0; Ramay 1; Sepp 0; Reinking 0. Totals 7-2-19.
Three-point goals: Holgate - Blaker. Fayette - Powers 2, Storrs. Turnovers: Holgate 12, Fayette 18.
Holgate 11 10 13 6 - 40
Fayette 2 7 1 9 - 19
Reserves: Holgate, 25-24.
Hilltop 65, Stryker 42
STRYKER — Hilltop finished the season as BBC runners-up, picking up a convincing win over Stryker, 65-42.
Libbie Baker hit a pair of treys and led all scorers with 24 points for the Cadets (15-7, 6-1 BBC). Sister Lana Baker added 10 tallies.
Sage Woolace’s 15 points paced the Panthers (10-12, 3-4).
HILLTOP (65) - Horton 2; Wiley 0; La. Baker 10; Li. Baker 24; Jones 4; Bailey 6; Hancock 4; Connolly 9; Le. Baker 6. Totals 28-4-65.
STRYKER (42) - Woolace 15; E. Fulk 2; Ramon 5; Wickerham 9; H. Fulk 9; Myers 2. Totals 14-7-42.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Li. Baker 2, Bailey 2, Hancock. Stryker - Wickerham 3, H. Fulk 3, Woolace.
Hilltop 19 11 21 14 - 65
Stryker 11 5 10 16 - 42
Reserves: Hilltop, 32-29.
