Bryan 43, Liberty Center 34
BRYAN — Bryan clinched the outright Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship, repeating as league champs with a 43-34 victory over Liberty Center on Saturday.
McKendry Semer netted 14 points to lead the way for the Golden Bears (17-3, 6-0 NWOAL), which shook off a tight game early with a 16-5 second period scoring advantage.
Samantha Graber hit five triples and led all scorers with 16 points in the loss for LC (12-8, 1-5 NWOAL).
LIBERTY CENTER (34) - Armey 4; H. Mohler 2; K. Mohler 4; Long 0; Chapa 1; Graber 16; Jones 5; Engler 0; Giesige 2. Totals 10-8-34.
BRYAN (43) - Taylor 3; Semer 14; Miley 8; Zimmerman 3; Taylor 0; Lamberson 4; Arnold 6; Long 1; Antigo 4. Totals 13-11-43.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Graber 5, K. Mohler. Bryan - Miley 2, Arnold 2, Taylor, Antigo.
Liberty Center 7 5 10 12 - 34
Bryan 8 16 9 9 - 43
Reserves: Bryan, 31-24.
Wauseon 55, Edgerton 30
EDGERTON — Wauseon staked out a 22-2 lead after one quarter, cruising past Edgerton, 55-30.
Marisa Seiler netted 21 points to lead the ledger for the Indians (14-5). Autumn Pelok added 11 points while Hayley Meyer scored 10.
Noelle Ritter, Addie Cape and Holly Stark scored five points each to lead the way for the Bulldogs (1-20).
WAUSEON (55) - Smith 0; Hageman 0; Case 0; Pelok 11; Vasvery 5; Raabe 3; Rodriguez 0; Strauss 2; Seiler 21; Ehrsam 0; Carroll 3; Meyer 10. Totals 19-12-55.
EDGERTON (30) - Wickerham 2; Ritter 5; Timbrook 0; Smith 3; Giesige 0; Cape 5; A. Schroeder 3; Stark 5; G. Schroeder 0; Fort 4; Warner 0; Moreno 3. Totals 11-5-30.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Seiler 2, Pelok, Raabe, Carroll. Edgerton - Smith, Cape, A. Schroeder.
Wauseon 22 16 9 8 - 55
Edgerton 2 10 5 13 - 30
Columbus Grove 75, Pandora-Gilboa 18
COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove exploded for a commanding 28-0 edge against Pandora-Gilboa in the second quarter, rolling to a 75-18 PCL victory to secure a share of the PCL championship.
Erin Downing’s 19 points led the way for the Bulldogs (15-7, 6-1 PCL), which finish the regular season as league runners-up. Jaylen Sautter added 14 points while Kenzie King netted 12.
Lacie Fenstermaker scored nine points to lead P-G (2-20, 0-7 PCL).
PANDORA-GILBOA (18) - Fenstermaker 9; McCoy 5; Dysert 2; Bauman 2. Totals 8-1-18.
COLUMBUS GROVE (75) - Downing 19; Sautter 14; King 12; Renner 8; Fortman 7; S. Schroeder 6; Halker 5; Clement 4. Totals 30-7-75.
Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa - McCoy. Columbus Grove - Downing 2, S. Schroeder 2, King 2, Halker, Clement.
Pandora-Gilboa 7 0 5 6 - 18
Columbus Grove 10 28 19 18 - 75
Ottoville 58, Arlington 30
OTTOVILLE — Ottoville capped its regular season on a winning note, rolling past visiting Arlington, 58-30.
Nicole Knippen put up a balanced 21 points to lead the Lady Green (14-8, 6-1). Elise Kramer added three longballs and netted 13 points for Ottoville.
Adriana Agapiou netted eight markers that paced the Red Devils (6-15).
ARLINGTON (30) - Stewart 2; Beach 6; Crist 3; Russell 0; Agapiou 8; Durliat 4; B. Smith 7; J. Smith 0. Totals 9-9-30.
OTTOVILLE (58) - Burgei 2; Thomas 6; Honigford 9; Furley 2; P. Wannemacher 0; R. Wannemacher 0; S. Turnwald 0; Kramer 13; Knippen 21; G. Gamble 0; B. Turnwald 2; S. German 3; F. Gamble 0; Leis 0. Totals 22-6-58.
Three-point goals: Arlington - Beach, Crist, B. Smith. Ottoville - Kramer 3, Honigford 3, Knippen, S. German.
Arlington 4 8 8 10 - 30
Ottoville 18 17 15 8 - 58
