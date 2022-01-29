Liberty-Benton 56, Bryan 55
BRYAN — Bryan rallied from a 10-point deficit with four minutes in regulation but No. 10 Liberty-Benton held on in the final seconds to defeat the Bears in a 56-55 thriller.
Addie Arnold drained six shots from long range for the Golden Bears (14-4), tallying a team-best 23 points. Delilah Taylor netted all 12 first-quarter points for Bryan, finishing with 15.
Lauren Gerken poured in 28 points to lead the Eagles (16-1) while Riley Irwin netted 26 points, all but five coming in the first half.
LIBERTY-BENTON (56) - Recker 0; Irwin 26; Deeter 0; Hiegel 0; Gerken 28; May 2. Totals 18-11-56.
BRYAN (53) - D. Taylor 15; Thiel 3; Voigt 6; Grothaus 0; B. Taylor 0; Rau 6; Arnold 23; Langenderfer 0. Totals 18-7-53.
Three-point goals: Liberty-Benton - Irwin 6, Gerken 3. Bryan - Arnold 6, Voigt 2, Rau 2.
Liberty-Benton 22 12 12 10 - 56
Bryan 12 11 12 18 - 53
Reserves: Bryan, 46-28.
Paulding 48, Continental 14
CONTINENTAL — Paulding held Continental scoreless in the first half, overpowering the Pirates for a 48-14 final.
Sophomore Maci Kauser and senior Janae Pease each netted nine points to pace the Panthers (8-9), which had nine players in the scoring column.
Bryn Tegenkamp’s eight markers led the way for the Pirates ().
PAULDING (48) - Schweller 4; B. Bakle 7; Kauser 9; Pease 9; A. Bakle 2; Giesige 7; Barton 4; Roehrig 4; Valle 2. Totals 22-2-48.
CONTINENTAL (14) - Tegenkamp 8; Logan 2; Knowles 2; Searfoss 2. Totals 5-4-14.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Kauser 2, Pease, Giesige. Continental - none.
Paulding 11 15 14 8 - 48
Continental 0 0 8 6 - 14
Miller City 43, Wayne Trace 28
MILLER CITY — Miller City held Wayne Trace to single digits in all four quarters, stifling the Raiders in a 43-28 victory.
Abi Lammers tallied 21 points, nine rebounds and four steals to pace the Wildcats (13-3) while Ava Ruck chipped in 10 points.
Rachel Stoller’s 13 pointers were tops for the Raiders, which fell to 6-10.
WAYNE TRACE (28) - Troth 3; Moore 7; Whitman 2; Graham 3; R. Stoller 13.
MILLER CITY (43) - Lammers 21; Wenzinger 2; Ruck 10; Inkrott 3; Otto 4; Pfau 3. Totals 18-41 5-11 43.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace (Moore, Graham, R. Stoller), Miller City 2-6 (Inkrott, Pfau). Rebounds: Miller City 20 (Lammers 9). Turnovers: Miller City 10.
Wayne Trace 9 4 9 6 - 28
Miller City 12 8 17 6 - 43
Reseres: Miller City, 23-12.
Kalida 55, Pandora-Gilboa 21
KALIDA — Kalida racked up 39 first-half points as the Wildcats rolled to a 55-21 PCL victory over Pandora-Gilboa.
Camille Hovest tallied 16 points, 12 rebounds and five steals to pace Kalida (9-9, 3-2 PCL) while Andrea Burgei hit four 3-pointers and also netted 16 points. Whitney Unverferth chipped in 10 markers in the win over the Rockets (8-10, 2-4).
PANDORA-GILBOA (21) - Fenstermaker 6; Teders 5; Miller 4; Ferguson 2; Diller 2; Wise 2; Duling 0. Totals 9-39 2-2 21.
KALIDA (55) - Hovest 16; Burgei 16; W. Unverferth 10; Erhart 6; L. Recker 2; Bockrath 2; Meyer 2; Vennekotter 1; Am. Unverferth 0; Hipsher 0; Kuhlman 0; Miller 0; C. Recker 0; Av. Unverferth 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals 19-54 10-15 55.
Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa 2-11 (Teders, Ferguson), Kalida 7-21 (Burgei 4, W. Unverferth 2, Erhart). Rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 15 (Fenstermaker 7), Kalida 26 (Hovest 12). Turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 20, Kalida 11.
Pandora-Gilboa 5 6 4 6 - 21
Kalida 19 20 9 7 - 55
Reserves: Kalida, 46-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.