Liberty-Benton 56, Bryan 55

BRYAN — Bryan rallied from a 10-point deficit with four minutes in regulation but No. 10 Liberty-Benton held on in the final seconds to defeat the Bears in a 56-55 thriller.

Addie Arnold drained six shots from long range for the Golden Bears (14-4), tallying a team-best 23 points. Delilah Taylor netted all 12 first-quarter points for Bryan, finishing with 15.

Lauren Gerken poured in 28 points to lead the Eagles (16-1) while Riley Irwin netted 26 points, all but five coming in the first half.

LIBERTY-BENTON (56) - Recker 0; Irwin 26; Deeter 0; Hiegel 0; Gerken 28; May 2. Totals 18-11-56.

BRYAN (53) - D. Taylor 15; Thiel 3; Voigt 6; Grothaus 0; B. Taylor 0; Rau 6; Arnold 23; Langenderfer 0. Totals 18-7-53.

Three-point goals: Liberty-Benton - Irwin 6, Gerken 3. Bryan - Arnold 6, Voigt 2, Rau 2.

Liberty-Benton 22 12 12 10 - 56

Bryan 12 11 12 18 - 53

Reserves: Bryan, 46-28.

Paulding 48, Continental 14

CONTINENTAL — Paulding held Continental scoreless in the first half, overpowering the Pirates for a 48-14 final.

Sophomore Maci Kauser and senior Janae Pease each netted nine points to pace the Panthers (8-9), which had nine players in the scoring column.

Bryn Tegenkamp’s eight markers led the way for the Pirates ().

PAULDING (48) - Schweller 4; B. Bakle 7; Kauser 9; Pease 9; A. Bakle 2; Giesige 7; Barton 4; Roehrig 4; Valle 2. Totals 22-2-48.

CONTINENTAL (14) - Tegenkamp 8; Logan 2; Knowles 2; Searfoss 2. Totals 5-4-14.

Three-point goals: Paulding - Kauser 2, Pease, Giesige. Continental - none.

Paulding 11 15 14 8 - 48

Continental 0 0 8 6 - 14

Miller City 43, Wayne Trace 28

MILLER CITY — Miller City held Wayne Trace to single digits in all four quarters, stifling the Raiders in a 43-28 victory.

Abi Lammers tallied 21 points, nine rebounds and four steals to pace the Wildcats (13-3) while Ava Ruck chipped in 10 points.

Rachel Stoller’s 13 pointers were tops for the Raiders, which fell to 6-10.

WAYNE TRACE (28) - Troth 3; Moore 7; Whitman 2; Graham 3; R. Stoller 13.

MILLER CITY (43) - Lammers 21; Wenzinger 2; Ruck 10; Inkrott 3; Otto 4; Pfau 3. Totals 18-41 5-11 43.

Three-point goals: Wayne Trace (Moore, Graham, R. Stoller), Miller City 2-6 (Inkrott, Pfau). Rebounds: Miller City 20 (Lammers 9). Turnovers: Miller City 10.

Wayne Trace 9 4 9 6 - 28

Miller City 12 8 17 6 - 43

Reseres: Miller City, 23-12.

Kalida 55, Pandora-Gilboa 21

KALIDA — Kalida racked up 39 first-half points as the Wildcats rolled to a 55-21 PCL victory over Pandora-Gilboa.

Camille Hovest tallied 16 points, 12 rebounds and five steals to pace Kalida (9-9, 3-2 PCL) while Andrea Burgei hit four 3-pointers and also netted 16 points. Whitney Unverferth chipped in 10 markers in the win over the Rockets (8-10, 2-4).

PANDORA-GILBOA (21) - Fenstermaker 6; Teders 5; Miller 4; Ferguson 2; Diller 2; Wise 2; Duling 0. Totals 9-39 2-2 21.

KALIDA (55) - Hovest 16; Burgei 16; W. Unverferth 10; Erhart 6; L. Recker 2; Bockrath 2; Meyer 2; Vennekotter 1; Am. Unverferth 0; Hipsher 0; Kuhlman 0; Miller 0; C. Recker 0; Av. Unverferth 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals 19-54 10-15 55.

Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa 2-11 (Teders, Ferguson), Kalida 7-21 (Burgei 4, W. Unverferth 2, Erhart). Rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 15 (Fenstermaker 7), Kalida 26 (Hovest 12). Turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 20, Kalida 11.

Pandora-Gilboa 5 6 4 6 - 21

Kalida 19 20 9 7 - 55

Reserves: Kalida, 46-12.

