HAMLER — No. 5 Bryan routed No. 13 Defiance 61-10 in a Division II girls basketball sectional semifinal on Saturday, earning Bryan head coach Todd Grosjean his 200th win at the helm of the Golden Bears.
It's the second win for Bryan (16-4) over Defiance (2-21) this season as they played a much closer matchup with the Bulldogs in a 43-28 victory back on Dec. 21.
"When we played them back in December, we didn't play very well. They shut us out the second quarter and we just didn't attack the zone very well," Grosjean said. "Tonight we wanted to get off to a fast start and I thought our girls did a good job of doing that and building upon it."
Like in the first meeting, Defiance wanted to slow the game down, hence the zone and the Bulldogs were able to do that for stretches early in the game.
"For the first quarter really, for the first few possessions, I thought we did a good job of making them run clock and making them take tough shots," Defiance head coach Nate Headley said. "We just couldn't get any rebounds and they were coming up with the loose balls."
Defiance got misses from Bryan on their first two shots of the game, but gave up two offensive rebounds. On the third try, junior Reese Grothaus connected on a jumper and was fouled, sinking the foul shot.
The Bulldogs came right down and found Maddi Bloomfield under the basket on their first possession, cutting the lead to 3-2.
But from here, cold shooting from the Bulldogs combined with Bryan's ability to get to the hoop pushed Bryan onto a 14-0 run to end the quarter.
That run continued into the second quarter as a plethora of Golden Bears were able to get to the hoop. At the half Bryan led 35-6. Grothaus had 14.
For the entire game, Bryan saw 10 players get in on the scoring including Ella Rau who had a couple of big buckets including a three in the quarter.
"I thought Ella Rau came in and gave us a spark of the bench, making some shots when Delilah Taylor got in foul trouble and we needed that," Grossjean said.
Coming out into the third quarter, Grothaus continued to put the ball in the bucket, sinking two threes in what was a good shooting night for the junior.
"She is very capable of shooting like that," Grosjean said. "It nice to see her get her feet set because she's really accurate when she does that."
The end of the third quarter and entire fourth quarter, both teams reached deep onto their bench as the game was out of reach by then.
For Defiance, the loss marks the end of their season and they'll graduate seven seniors in Olivia Moats, Emily Wahl, Maddie Bloomfield, Tierra Harrison, Kenya Medina, Mallory Weaver and Kayden Poston.
"I want to thank the seniors for all their work and coming to the workouts, coming to the practices. They were coachable and the record doesn't reflect it but they grew over the past year," Headley said.
Bryan on the other hand will move on to sectional finals on Monday where they'll take on the No. 4 seed St. Marys back at Patrick Henry High School at 7:30 p.m.
The Golden Bears played the Roughriders earlier in the season, falling 53-46.
"It was good to get the first one out of the way tonight," Grosjean said. "We are obviously going to have our hands full with a good St. Marys team on Monday night."
DEFIANCE (10) - Moats 2; Wahl 1; Hohenberger 0; Garcia 0; Bloomfield 2; Zapata 0; Maynard 0; Hoffman 3; Medina 0; Horvath 2; Weaver 0; Harrison 0. Totals: 3-0-4-10.
BRYAN (61) - Taylor 3; Theil 8; Voigt 5; Miller 3; Grothaus 20; Rau 7; Smith 4; Murphy 0; Arnold 0; Langenderfer 0; L. Alspaugh 0; Dewitt 0; Brown 0; Wasson 4; A. Alspaugh 0. Totals: 19-6-5-61.
Three-point goals: Defiance - None. Bryan - Grothaus 3, Miller, Rau, Arnold. Rebounds: Defiance 17 (Horvath, Garcia, Medina 3), Bryan 27 (Theil 6). Turnovers: Defiance 15, Bryan 8.
Defiance 2 4 2 2 - 10
Bryan 17 18 15 11 - 61
