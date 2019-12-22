OTTOVILLE — Nicole Knippen led four scorers in double figures Ottoville scored 10 in overtime to defeat visiting Wayne Trace 63-57 in area girls basketball action on Saturday.

Knippen led the way for Ottoville (6-2) with 21 points. Jocelyn Geise added 14 points while Alexa Honigford and Kylee Hoersten both recorded 11 tallies apiece for the Big Green.

Claire Sinn netted a game-high 23 points in the losing effort for Wayne Trace (5-2).

WAYNE TRACE (57) - C. Sinn 23; M. Sinn 8; Shepherd 8; R. Stoller 7; Katie Stoller 6; Katr. Stoller 5; Graham 0; S. Sinn 0. Totals: 20-14-57.

OTTOVILLE (63) - Knippen 21; Geise 14; Honigford 11; Hoersten 11; Thomas 6; Wannemacher 0; Kramer 0; Leis 0. Totals: 18-19-63.

Three-point goals: Wayne Trace - C. Sinn 2; K. Stoller. Ottoville - Knippen 3; Hoersten 3; Geise; Honigford. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 38 (Katr. Stoller 8), Ottoville 26. Turnovers: Wayne Trace 23, Ottoville 31.

Wayne Trace  8  16  19  10  4  -  57

Ottoville  10  17  17  9  10  -  63

Ayersville 49, Montpelier 45, 2OT

AYERSVILLE — Ayersville overcame 23 turnovers with a huge fourth quarter to tie the game and outlasted visiting Montpelier for a 49-45 win in double overtime.

Taylor Addington led the Pilots (2-5) with 14 points, including five made free throws. Maci Froelich added 10 points.

Trinity Richmire had a game-high 16 points in the loss for Montpelier (3-4). Ali Repp added 11 tallies for the Locos.

MONTPELIER (45) - Richmire 16; Repp 11; Page 6; Fritsch 5; McCord 4; Rose 3; Bumb 0; Steffes 0. Totals: 17-5-45.

AYERSVILLE (49) - Addington 14; Froelich 10; Okuley 9; Dales 8; Dockery 8; Dishop 0; Martin 0. Totals: 17-12-49.

Three-point goals: Montpelier - Richmire 2; Repp 2; Fritsch; Rose. Ayersville - Dales 2; Addington. Turnovers: Montpelier 19; Ayersville 23.

Montpelier  7  7  13  10  5  3  -  45

Ayersville  11  7  6  13  5  7  -  49

Bryan 65, Springfield 39

BRYAN — Bryan outscored visiting Springfield in every quarter, including a 22-12 advantage in the second quarter, en route to a 65-39 rout.

Kelly Miller led all scorers for Bryan (6-2) with 17 points, including three longballs. Shallyn Miley recorded 13 tallies in the win.

Mia Rose's 16 points were tops for winless Springfield (0-6).

SPRINGFIELD (39) - Rose 16; Swiller 10; L. Hiser 5; Cunningham 4; Bernal 2; Costill 2; Hodges 0; Carruthers 0; Winslow 0; A. Hiser 0; Johnson 0. Totals: 12-10-39.

BRYAN (65) - Miller 17; Miley 13; Zimmerman 7; Antigo 7; Arnold 6; Semer 5; D. Taylor 4; Long 3; Lamberson 2; Wheeler 1; B. Taylor 0; Langenderfer 0. Totals: 24-10-65.

Three-point goals: Springfield - Swiller 2; Rose 2; L. Hiser. Bryan - Miller 3; Zimmerman 2; Arnold 2.

Springfield  8  12  10  9  -  39

Bryan  16  22  14  13  -  65

Miller City 56, Liberty Center 25

LIBERTY CENTER — Miller City outpaced host Liberty Center in every quarter, including a 20-3 advantage in the third quarter, to take the road game 56-25.

Natalie Koenig led all scoring with 17 points in the win for Miller City (7-1). Abi Lammers contributed 14 tallies..

Cassidy Chapa and Harmony Young both had a team-best eight markers in the loss for LC (5-4).

MILLER CITY (56) - Koenig 17; Lammers 14; Kuhlman 8; C. Hermiller 8; Otto 4; L. Hermiller 3; Tedera 2. Totals: 18-10-56.

LIBERTY CENTER (25) - Chapa 8; Young 8; Hollenbaugh 3; Perry 2; Mohler 2; Giesige 2. Totals: 10-4-28.

Three-point goals: Miller City - Kuhlman 2; C. Hermiller 2; Koenig; L. Hermiller. Liberty Center - Young.

Miller City  16  14  20  6  -  56

Liberty Center  5  10  3  7  -  25

Evergreen 49, Pettisville 28

METAMORA — Evergreen forced 22 turnovers and used stifling defense to defeat visiting Pettisville, 49-28.

Bekah Bowser led all scorers for Evergreen (4-3) with 16 points. Savannah Van Ostrand added 12 points.

Jessica McWatters netted 15 of 28 points in the losing effort for Pettisville (2-7).

PETTISVILLE (28) - McWatters 15; Graber 7; Balser 3; King 2; Borden 1; Sauder 0; Beck 0; Grieser 0; Hartzler 0. Totals: 10-3-28.

EVERGREEN (49) - Bowser 16; Vanostrand 12; Peluso 7; Keifer 6; Lumbrezer 4; Foster 2. Totals: 16-8-49.

Three-point goals: Pettisville - McWatters 3; Balser; Graber. Evergreen - Bowser 3; Keifer 2; Vanostrand; Peluso. Rebounds: Pettisville 27, Evergreen 33. Turnovers: Pettisville 22, Evergreen 13.

Pettisville  6  5  9  8  -  28

Evergreen  12  13  17  7  -  49

Reserves: Evergreen, 28-14.

Kalida 48, Crestview 40

KALIDA — Kalida hit the .500 mark on the season following a 48-40 win over visiting Crestview.

Grace Klausing spearheaded Kalida (4-4) to victory with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Lexi Gregory scored a team high 13 points and picked up two steals in the loss for Crestview (3-6).

CRESTVIEW (40) - L. Gregory 13; B. Gregory 9; Etzler 8; Cunningham 6; Hammons 2; McCoy 2; Macki 0; Grace 0. Totals: 16-4-40.

KALIDA (48) - Klausing 22; Rampe 8; Smith 7; Erhart 6; Maag 5; Siebeneck 0; Vennekotter 0; Recker 0. Totals: 16-10-48.

Three-point goals: Crestview - L. Gregory 2; B. Gregory; Etzler. Kalida - Klausing 2; Rampe 2; Erhart; Maag. Rebounds: Crestview 18 (Cunningham, Hammons 4); Kalida 21 (Klausing 7). Turnovers: Crestview 12; Kalida 14.

Crestview  11  7  7  15  -  40

Kalida  10  9  11  18  -  48

North Central 47, Cardinal Stritch 30

PIONEER — North Central jumped out to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter and defeated visiting Cardinal Stritch 47-30.

Madison Brown made seven free throws to lead North Central (4-5) with 22 points. Kristen Hickman added 11 tallies.

Sam Turner made three shots from long range in the losing effort for the Cardinals (2-4).

CARDINAL STRITCH (30) - Turner 13; Fellman 8; Yost 6; Conroy 3; Nino 0; Castillo 0; Payeff 0; Madrowski 0; Quiroga 0. Totals: 9-5-30.

NORTH CENTRAL (47) - Mad. Brown 22; Hickman 11; Bonney 5; Westfall 4; Balser 3; Hollstein 2; Zimmerman 0; Mak. Brown 0; Siebeneck 0; Fenicle 0; Burnett 0. Totals: 16-14-47.

Three-point goals: Cardinal Stritch - Turner 3; Yost 2; Conroy; Fellman. North Central - Mad. Brown.

Cardinal Stritch  5  6  10  9  -  30

North Central  17  7  11  12  -  47

