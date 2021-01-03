Ayersville 56, Pandora-Gilboa 32
AYERSVILLE -- Ayersville staked out a commanding 22-6 lead after one quarter and cruised past visiting Pandora-Gilboa, 56-32.
Freshman Ally Schindler paced nine different players in the scoring column with 12 points for the Pilots (2-6), which saw seven players score in the first quarter alone. Neva Sheets added 11 markers.
Lacie Fenstermaker tallied 17 points to lead all scorers for the Rockets (1-8).
PANDORA-GILBOA (32) - Fenstermaker 17; Duling 7; Neuenschwander 4; Kinsinger 4. Totals 14-1-32.
AYERSVILLE (56) - Sheets 11; Dockery 6; Froelich 8; Schindler 12; Okuley 6; Craft 7; McGuire 2; Pahl 2; Young 2. Totals 25-3-56.
Pandora-Gilboa 6 9 13 4 - 32
Ayersville 22 8 11 15 - 56
Crestview 58, Hicksville 45
HICKSVILLE -- Hicksville led at the half, but Crestview’s 22-4 third-quarter advantage was too much to overcome in the Knights’ 58-45 triumph.
Cali Gregory had 27 points and six steals for the Knights (6-1) while Olivia Cunningham had three triples and 14 points.
Kenzie Schroeder paced the Aces (4-7) with 15 points and five steals while shooting 11-of-15 from the charity stripe. Molly Crall added nine points and four rebounds.
CRESTVIEW (58) - Greulach 0; Grace 2; Putman 2; B. Gregory 6; K. Etzler 0; C. Gregory 27; McCoy 4; M. Etzler 1; Macki 0; Hammons 2; Cunningham 14; Longstreth 0. Totals 20-11-58.
HICKSVILLE (45) - Slattery 0; Phillips 6; Seitz 0; Schroeder 15; Smith 5; Bergman 8; Crall 9; Eicher 2. Totals 13-17-45.
Three-point goals: Crestview - C. Gregory 3, Cunningham 3, B. Gregory. Hicksville - Phillips, Crall. Rebounds: Crestview 30 (Hammons 9), Hicksville 29 (Bergman 6). Turnovers: Crestview 16, Hicksville 18.
Crestview 14 8 22 14 - 58
Hicksville 14 12 4 15 - 45
Reserves: Crestview, 28-19.
Archbold 62, Wayne Trace 42
ARCHBOLD -- After trailing through one quarter of play, Archbold stormed back to pick up a solid 62-42 road win at Wayne Trace.
Karsyn Hostetler and Kylie Sauder each netted 13 points to pace the Bluestreaks (5-6), with Hostetler grabbing a team-best six rebounds. Leah McQuade added 12 tallies while Harley Phillips scored 10.
Gracie Shepherd hit six shots from the charity stripe and led all scorers with 14 points for the Raiders (6-4).
ARCHBOLD (62) - Hostetler 13; McQuade 12; Grime 0; Sauder 13; Ziegler 6; Phillips 10; Rupp 2; Moyer 4; Rodriguez 2. Totals 25-7-62.
WAYNE TRACE (42) - Troth 1; Moore 7; Sinn 2; Miller 0; Shepherd 14; Graham 3; K. Stoller 9; R. Stoller 6; Mead 0; A. Stoller 0. Totals 14-13-42.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Hostetler 2, Philips 2, Sauder. Wayne Trace - Graham. Rebounds: Archbold 25 (Hostetler 6), Wayne Trace 17 (Shepherd, K. Stoller 5). Turnovers: Archbold 14.
Archbold 8 18 17 19 - 62
Wayne Trace 12 9 9 12 - 42
Kalida 50, Holgate 32
KALIDA -- Kalida broke open a close game with a 17-4 second-quarter advantage, picking up a 50-32 home win over Holgate.
Grace Klausing hit three triples and paced the Wildcats (5-4) with 18 points while Brenna Smith chipped in 15.
Justine Eis’ 18 points led the way for Holgate, which fell to 3-8.
HOLGATE (32) - Eis 18; Meyer 5; Blaker 5; Altman 2; Willett 2. Totals 13-4-32.
KALIDA (50) - Klausing 18; Smith 15; Vennekotter 5; Siebeneck 5; Schmitz 3; Hovest 2; Recker 2. Totals 20-4-50.
Three-point goals: Holgate - Blaker, Meyer. Kalida - Klausing 3, Vennekotter, Siebeneck, Schmitz.
Holgate 6 4 11 11 - 32
Kalida 9 17 15 9 - 50
Reserves: Kalida, 32-17.
Delta 62, Evergreen 46
DELTA -- Delta exploded for 22 points in the third quarter as the Panthers picked up a solid non-league triumph over visiting rival Evergreen, 62-46.
Brooklyn Wymer hit 10 of her 13 field goal attempts, finishing with a team-best 20 points, eight rebounds and five steals in the victory for Delta (6-3). Reagan Rouleau added 12 points while Khloe Weber scored 11.
Jocelyn Schuster and Jordan Lumbrezer each scored 11 points to pace the Vikings (4-5).
EVERGREEN (46) - Riggs 1; Foster 6; Woodring 8; Bowser 9; Serna 0; Schuster 11; Chamberlin 0; Lumbrezer 11. Totals 18-5-46.
DELTA (62) - Ford 0; Rouleau 12; Bra. Wymer 7; Weber 11; Green 8; Bro. Wymer 20; Haas 2; Munger 0; Burres 2; Smith 0. Totals 26-58 8-11 62.
Three-point goals: Evergreen - Lumbrezer 2, Bowser, Schuster. Delta 2-10 (Bra. Wymer, Weber). Rebounds: Delta 27 (Bro. Wymer 8). Turnovers: Delta 7.
Evergreen 13 8 15 10 - 46
Delta 19 14 22 7 - 62
Montpelier 64, Edgerton 40
EDGERTON -- Montpelier had four players reach double digits as the Locos moved to 6-1 on the year with a convincing 64-40 win over Edgerton.
Ariel Page converted 11 shots from the field for a game-high 22 points for Montpelier. Chelsea McCord added 15 points while Emily Fritsch and Jessi Bumb chipped in 13 and 12 markers, respectively.
Ally Cape’s 11 points were tops for Edgerton, which slipped to 1-6.
MONTPELIER (64) - Bumb 12; Fritsch 13; Engels 0; McCord 15; Sommer 0; Richmire 2; Taylor 0; Page 22; Phungphiou 0. Totals 27-8-64.
EDGERTON (42) - Wickerham 3; Ritter 0; Timbrook 0; Smith 5; Cape 11; A. Schroeder 6; Stark 0; Herman 5; G. Schroeder 2; Fort 0; Moreno 8. Totals 14-7-40.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Bumb, Fritsch. Edgerton - Cape 3, Smith, Moreno.
Montpelier 14 12 17 21 - 64
Edgerton 5 9 17 9 - 40
Reserves: Edgerton, 26-25.
Ottoville 62, Columbus Grove 41
OTTOVILLE -- Ottoville outscored Columbus Grove 36-19 over the second and third periods, helping seize control in a 62-41 Putnam County League victory.
Nicole Knippen’s 22 points led the charge for the Lady Green (7-3, 2-1 PCL). Alexa Honigford hit three treys in a 20-point outing while Elise Kramer added 13.
Kenzie King drained five shots from long range in a 17-point effort for Columbus Grove (5-6, 2-1 PCL).
COLUMBUS GROVE (41) - Halker 3; Sautter 7; Fortman 3; Downing 4; Clement 7; King 17. Totals 16-2-41.
OTTOVILLE (62) - Honigford 20; Furley 1; Wannemacher 1; Turnwald 2; Kramer 13; Knippen 22; Gamble 2; Leis 2. Totals 23-12-62.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove - King 5, Halker, Clement. Ottoville - Honigford 3, Kramer.
Columbus Grove 10 11 8 12 - 41
Ottoville 12 19 17 14 - 62
Miller City 48, Continental 30
CONTINENTAL -- A 15-5 second-quarter margin set the tone for Miller City as the Wildcats nabbed a 48-30 Putnam County League victory over host Continental.
Abi Lammers hit 11 field goals in a 23-point, five-steal effort for Miller City (7-2, 3-1 PCL) while Grace Pfau tallied 12 points and six rebounds.
Cate Etter put up 13 points in the loss for the Pirates (3-7, 0-2 PCL) and Maddie Burke added 10.
MILLER CITY (48) - Lammers 23; Koenig 5; Otto 6; Reyna 2; Pfau 12. Totals 22-48 2-8 48.
CONTINENTAL (30) - Etter 13; Burke 10; Armey 2; Troyer 5. Totals 11-40 7-11 30.
Three-point goals: Miller City 2-11 (Pfau 2), Continental 1-10 (Etter). Rebounds: Miller City 23 (Pfau 6), Continental 22. Turnovers: Miller City 15, Continental 23.
Miller City 9 15 12 12 - 48
Continental 7 5 10 8 - 30.
Reserves: Miller City, 42-14.
