AYERSVILLE — With the stage set perfectly for a deep and competitive Green Meadows Conference title race to be decided on the season’s final day on Saturday afternoon, Ayersville knew the challenge of knocking off defending league champion Fairview would be a tall one.
The Pilots finished the job in fitting fashion, weathering a late run from the Apaches to end a six-year GMC title drought and earn the fifth crown in school history with a 59-49 win at ‘The Hangar.’
“We just really had to work hard to get to where we are,” said Maci Froelich, one of just two seniors on the Pilot roster. “And I’m grateful for where we are.”
“The final game came right down to playing on our own court and we’ve got to get a win,” said Pilot coach Tim Nicely. “Give Fairview a ton of credit, they’ve got a great team and a great coach. We just played hard and it was our year to get it done. I’m just so proud of the kids for doing a great job.”
With the two squads entering on a combined 15-game winning streak, defense played the main part through the first three periods with the Pilots (19-3, 6-1 GMC) clamping down in the first half.
After Fairview (15-7, 5-2) hit three 3-pointers in the first 4:34 of the game to lead 9-7, the Apaches did not score again until a Kaitlyn Zeedyk layup with 3:18 left in the second quarter. In the meantime, Ayersville tallied a 9-0 run to gain some early separation.
But the defending champs did not yield their crown easily, scoring 13 of the final 18 points of the half to trail just 21-20 at the break.
Out of the intermission, Ayersville junior Kaylee Dockery hit back-to-back buckets while Fairview missed six of its first seven shots from the field. After being held scoreless through the first two periods, Dockery tallied eight of her game-high 16 markers in the third period alone, including an old-fashioned 3-point play with 2:25 left in the stanza.
Fairview junior forward Allison Rhodes hit a pair of shots in the midpoint of the quarter to keep Fairview in contention as the Pilots took a 34-28 lead into the deciding quarter.
Ayersville seemed well on its way to regaining league supremacy in the first few minutes of the fourth quarter, reaching cruising altitude after a layup by senior Kacee Okuley with 5:23 left in regulation gave Fairview its largest lead of the game at 42-32.
Rhodes answered with a bucket and Fairview continued to give itself chances to chip away but did not capitalize as the Apaches nabbed offensive rebounds on three of their next four offensive possessions but were held scoreless until a Carrie Zeedyk free throw with 3:07 left.
A Froelich bucket boosted the lead to 46-36 but Fairview mounted a comeback that began with a corner 3-pointer from Haley Hammer. The Pilots split three straight one-and-one situations and thanks to a tune-up in Fairview’s defensive pressure, a trey from Kaitlyn Zeedyk and a floater from Carrie Zeedyk got the Apaches within 49-44 with 1:30 left.
Despite the Pilots’ youth (three sophomores, three juniors), the hosts were not stressed down the stretch as Ally Schindler, Neva Sheets and Dockery combined to go 8-for-8 at the stripe in the next 30 seconds to seal the deal on a conference crown.
“They’ve got enough good ballhandlers, it’s hard to guard full court and then we got down to the end where we had to foul,” said Fairview coach Russell Zeedyk, whose squad lost leading scorers Kelly Crites and Carrie Zeedyk to foul-outs in the final quarter. “Our girls fought back, we made some runs at the end but (Ayersville) did well and that’s why they’re GMC champions.”
Dockery finished the game with a team-high 16 points while Sheets hit a pair of treys and chipped in 13 points. Sophomore Taylor Craft was a key contributor off the bench, hitting five free throws and scoring nine points while grabbing nine rebounds and three blocks.
“Maci and Kacee, what great leaders and young ladies, they’re going to have such a fabulous career when they get out of school,” lauded Nicely of his two seniors. “I was so honored to be their coach.
“We have seven varsity girls and all of them could start any time. They just give 100 percent and we’ve had great balance throughout the year.”
Crites’ 14 points led the way for the Apaches while Carrie Zeedyk had 11 and Rhodes tallied eight points and nine rebounds.
FAIRVIEW (49) - K. Zeedyk 5; Singer 3; C. Zeedyk 11; Crites 14; Rhodes 8; Hammer 6; Taylor 2. Totals 17-52 8-18 49.
AYERSVILLE (59) - McGuire 0; Sheets 13; Dockery 16; Froelich 6; Schindler 9; Okuley 6; Craft 9. Totals 18-42 21-30 59.
Three-point goals: Fairview 7-23 (Hammer 2, Crites 2, K. Zeedyk, C. Zeedyk, Singer), Ayersville 2-7 (Sheets 2). Rebounds: Fairview 33 (Rhodes 9), Ayersville 35 (Craft 9). Turnovers: Fairview 11, Ayersville 16.
Fairview 9 11 8 21 - 49
Ayersville 10 11 13 25 - 59
Reserves: Fairview, 45-15.
