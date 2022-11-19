FAYETTE — Ayersvlle girls basketball opened their season with a convincing 62-21 over Fayette that saw the Pilots outscore the Eagles 38-9 in the first half.
The Pilots (1-0) got to the line often in the contest going 16-of-22 from the charity stripe. Senior Kaylee Dockery was the biggest benefactor going 5-of-6 from the line and scoring a game-high 19. Neva Sheets was second on the team with 12. Kendra Waldron added 10.
Fayette (0-1) was led by Neveah Powers' nine points on three from long distance.
AYERSVILLE (62) - McGuire 0; Brown 0; Waldron 10; Killgallon 0; Sheets 12; Dockery 19; Becher 6; Schindler 8; Sheets 2; Manon 3; Young 0; Pahl 2. Totals 22-0-16 - 62.
FAYETTE (21) - Sinks 0; D. Storrs 3; Mitchell 0; Kovar 4; Powers 9; Gorsuch 2; Brown 0; K. Storrs 1; Ramay 0; Silwinski 2; Schang 0. Totals: 5-3-4 - 21.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Powers 3. Turnovers: Ayersville 5, Fayette 15.
Ayersville 18 20 12 12 - 62
Fayette 5 4 11 1 - 21
Reserves: 17-14 Fayette
Archbold 61, Hicksville 49
HICKSVILLE — Archbold erased a 19-11 first quarter deficit to down Hicksville on the road 61-49.
The Bluestreaks (1-0) outscored the Aces (0-1) 18-4 in the second quarter and never looked back. Carly Grime and Makena Thiel each had 14 points to lead Archbold. Grime dropped in three trifectas. Sophie Rupp added 13 and went 5-of-6 at the free throw line.
Despite the loss, Kenzie Schroder lit up the scoreboard with a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds to start her senior campaign. She did it via 12 two-point field goals and a 3-of-4 night from the line.
ARCHBOLD (61) - Rupp 13; McQuade 6; Grime 14; Perez 2; Pedraza 9; Meyer 3; Thiel 14. Totals: 15 7 10 - 61.
HICKSVILLE (49) - Schroeder 27; Adams 6; Seitz 6; Neidhardt 5; Bergman 5. Totals: 20-1-6-49.
Three-point goals: Hicksville - Adams. Archbold - Grime 4, Thiel 2, Meyer. Rebounds: Archbold 21 (McQuade ), Hicksville 26 (Schroeder 10). Turnovers: Archbold 18, Hicksville 27.
Archbold 11 18 11 21
Hicksville 19 4 10 16
Reserves: Archbold 28-10.
Pettisville 37, Edgerton 35
EDGERTON — Edgerton's comeback effort fell just short against Pettisville as the Bulldogs fell 37-35 depsite a 29-21 Blackbird lead after three quarters.
Both teams shot poorly from the line in the game with Pettisville (2-0) going 5-of-24 and Edgerton (0-2) 7-of-18. Pettisville's Gracie Crawford led all scorers with 11 points while Ellie Grieser added nine.
Edgerton was led by Taylor Smith's eight points while Ava Swank and freshman Alivia Farnhand each had seven.
PETTISVILLE (37) - Grieser 9; Klopfenstein 2; Grimm 2; Strauss 0; Miler 2; King 5; Beck 4; Crawford 11; Wiemken 2. Totals: 13-2-5 - 37.
EDGERTON (35) - Ritter 4; Gerschutz 2; Smith 8; Swank 7; Cape 2; Stuut 4; Farnham 7; Warner 0; Hennessy 0; Everetts 1; Blalock 0. Totals: 11-2-7 - 3.
Three-point goals: Pettisville - Grieser, King. Edgerton - Smith, Farnham.
Pettisville 10 8 11 8 - 37
Edgerton 5 10 6 14
Lincolnview 52, Continental 28
CONTINENTAL — Continental dropped their first contest of the season 52-28 to Lincolnview.
The Lancers (1-0) led by only 13 after the third quarter but pulled away with a 15-4 final stanza. The Pirates (0-1) were led by Bryn Tegenkamp's four points while four others notched four points.
LINCOLNVIEW (52) - Hoffman 0; Price 2; Jackman 8; Reindel 0; Breea 7; Moonshower 3; Walker 13; Stevens 8; Elling 0; Looser 11.
CONTINENTAL (28) - Knowles 0; Shock 2; Tegenkamp 10; Logan 4; Cordes 4; Searfoss 0; Rose 4; Crossgrove 4.
Lincolnview 15 12 10 15 - 52
Continental 8 8 6 4 - 28
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.