MCCOMB - Ayersville fell behind 24-13 at the half, then managed just two points in the third period as the Pilots lost at McComb, 43-19.
Ally Schindler led Ayersville (4-9) with six points.
Malorie Schroeder paced the Panthers (9-3) with 13 points. Alexis Shoop chipped in 11.
AYERSVILLE (19) - Schindler 6; Dockery 5; Froelich 3; Sheets 3; Manon 2; Okuley 0; Martin 0; Pahl 0; Keasler 0; McGuire 0; Young 0. Totals 7-2-19.
MCCOMB (43) - Mal. Schroder 13; Shoop 11; Miehls 8; E. Dehart 6; Mad. Schroeder 5; L. Dehart 0; Mac. Schroeder 0; Wells 0. Totals 17-7-43.
Three-point goals: Ayersville (3-13) - Schindler, Dockery, Sheets. McComb (2-14) - Mal. Schroeder, Shoop. Rebounds: Ayersville 15 (Okuley 5), McComb 23 (Miehls 6). Turnovers: Ayersville 19, McComb 12.
Ayersville 5 8 2 4 - 19
McComb 11 13 7 12 - 43
Montpelier 52, Pettisville 30
PETTISVILLE -- Montpelier stayed perfect in BBC games this season, earning a convincing 52-30 win at Pettisville.
Emily Fritsch put up 16 points and three longballs to lead the Locos (10-1, 5-0 BBC). Ariel Page added 10.
Ellie Grieser’s 10 points were tops for the Blackbirds (0-9, 0-5 BBC).
MONTPELIER (52) - Bumb 4; Bexten 2; Fritsch 16; Engels 2; McCord 7; Sommer 3; Richmire 3; Taylor 0; Page 10; Repp 5. Totals 22-3-52.
PETTISVILLE (30) - Grieser 10; Hartzler 4; Klopfenstein 0; Michella 0; Strauss 1; Plank 3; King 6; Beck 2; Crawford 4; Wiemken 0. Totals 11-6-30.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Fritsch 3, Sommer, Repp. Pettisville - Grieser 2.
Montpelier 15 6 19 12 - 52
Pettisville 10 7 3 10 - 30
Leipsic 49, Continental 34
CONTINENTAL -- After allowing 15 first-quarter points, Leipsic allowed 19 the rest of the way in a 49-34 Putnam County League win at Continental.
Whitney Langhals’ 16 points and three treys paced the Vikings (9-5, 3-2 PCL) while Liz Scheckelhoff chipped in 13 tallies and 12 rebounds.
Maddie Burke racked up 22 points in the setback for the Pirates (4-10, 0-3 PCL).
LEIPSIC (49) - Langhals 16; Scheckelhoff 13; Martinez 7; Haselman 4; M. Hermiller 3; Henry 2; J. Hermiller 2; L. Kirkendall 2. Totals 18-63 8-16 49.
CONTINENTAL (34) - Burke 22; Etter 7; Potts 4; Scott 1. Totals 13-47 6-11 34.
Three-point goals: Leipsic 5-23 (Langhals 3, M. Hermiller, Martinez), Continental 2-11 (Etter, Burke). Rebounds: Leipsic 31 (Scheckelhoff 12), Continental 33. Turnovers: Leipsic 10, Continental 23.
Leipsic 13 13 13 10 - 49
Continental 15 8 6 5 - 34
Reserves: Leipsic, 21-8 (two quarters).
Columbus Grove 53, Miller City 45 (2OT)
COLUMBUS GROVE -- Columbus Grove needed two extra sessions, but the Bulldogs prevailed against Miller City 53-45 to move to 4-1 in the PCL standings.
Kenzie King hit four treys to lead the Bulldogs (9-6) with 18 points.
Natalie Koenig’s 21 points paced the Wildcats (8-5, 3-2 PCL) while Abi Lammers added 12.
MILLER CITY (45) - Koenig 21; Lammers 12; Otto 5; Pfau 5; Reyna 2. Totals 18-6-45.
COLUMBUS GROVE (53) - King 18; Halker 9; Sautter 8; Downing 8; Clement 8; Fortman 2. Totals 16-11-53.
Three-point goals: Miller City - Koenig 2, Pfau. Columbus Grove - King 4, Halker 3, Clement 2, Downing.
Miller City 7 9 11 10 8 0 - 45
Columbus Grove 6 11 8 12 8 8 - 53
Kalida 45, Elida 27
KALIDA -- Kalida held Elida to single digits in all four quarters as the Wildcats nabbed a 45-27 home win.
Grace Klausing’s 13 points led the charge for Kalida (9-5) while Brooke Vennekotter netted 11.
Addisyn Freeman’s 12 points led Elida, which slipped to 6-6.
ELIDA (27) - Freeman 12; Kuhn 7; Johnson 2; Lawrence 2; Little 2; Mitchell 2. Totals 9-8-27.
KALIDA (45) - Klausing 13; Vennekotter 11; Erhart 9; Smith 7; Hovest 5. Totals 16-8-45.
Three-point goals: Elida - Kuhn. Kalida - Vennekotter 2, Erhart 2, Klausing.
Elida 9 6 6 6 - 27
Kalida 14 9 9 13 - 45
Fort Loramie 57, Ottawa-Glandorf 38
FORT LORAMIE -- In a marquee state-ranked clash, Division III No. 3 Ottawa-Glandorf was no match for D-IV No. 1 Fort Loramie as the Titans fell, 57-38.
Corynn Heitkamp put up 18 points for the 14-0 Redskins, which led 15-5 after one period. Kenzie Hoelscher added 16 points and Dana Rose 10.
Kelsey Erford’s 19 points led all scorers for O-G, which fell to 11-2 on the year.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (38) - Erford 19; Aldrich 8; Kaufman 7; Glenn 4.
FORT LORAMIE (57) - Brandewie 4; R. Heitkamp 3; C. Heitkamp 18; Hoelsher 16; Meyer 2; Rose 10; Puthoff 4.
Ottawa-Glandorf 5 6 10 17 - 38
Fort Loramie 15 11 15 16 - 57
Bluffton 56, Pandora-Gilboa 32
BLUFFTON -- Bluffton seized a 20-6 lead after eight minutes of play en route to a 56-32 win against Pandora-Gilboa.
Laykin Garmatter’s 17 points led three players in double figures for the Pirates (10-6) while Sami Scoles and Kylie Monday added 11 and 10 tallies, respectively.
Lacie Fenstermaker netted 13 points to pace P-G (1-13).
PANDORA-GILBOA (32) - Fenstermaker 13; Kinsinger 6; Augsberger 5; Miller 4; Dyser 2; McCoy 2. Totals 15-1-32.
BLUFFTON (56) - Garmatter 17; Scoles 11; Monday 10; Stackhouse 9; Eachus 3; Busch 2; Hasting 2; Mehaffie 2. Totals 23-4-56.
Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa - Augsberger. Bluffton - Garmatter 2, Eachus, Stackhouse, Scoles, Monday.
Pandora-Gilboa 6 7 9 10 - 32
Bluffton 20 12 14 10 - 56
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.