MCCOMB - Ayersville fell behind 24-13 at the half, then managed just two points in the third period as the Pilots lost at McComb, 43-19.

Ally Schindler led Ayersville (4-9) with six points. 

Malorie Schroeder paced the Panthers (9-3) with 13 points. Alexis Shoop chipped in 11. 

AYERSVILLE (19) - Schindler 6; Dockery 5; Froelich 3; Sheets 3; Manon 2; Okuley 0; Martin 0; Pahl 0; Keasler 0; McGuire 0; Young 0. Totals 7-2-19.

MCCOMB (43) - Mal. Schroder 13; Shoop 11; Miehls 8; E. Dehart 6; Mad. Schroeder 5; L. Dehart 0; Mac. Schroeder 0; Wells 0. Totals 17-7-43.

Three-point goals: Ayersville (3-13) - Schindler, Dockery, Sheets. McComb (2-14) - Mal. Schroeder, Shoop. Rebounds: Ayersville 15 (Okuley 5), McComb 23 (Miehls 6). Turnovers: Ayersville 19, McComb 12.

Ayersville 5 8 2 4 - 19

McComb 11 13 7 12 - 43

Montpelier 52, Pettisville 30

PETTISVILLE -- Montpelier stayed perfect in BBC games this season, earning a convincing 52-30 win at Pettisville.

Emily Fritsch put up 16 points and three longballs to lead the Locos (10-1, 5-0 BBC). Ariel Page added 10.

Ellie Grieser’s 10 points were tops for the Blackbirds (0-9, 0-5 BBC).

MONTPELIER (52) - Bumb 4; Bexten 2; Fritsch 16; Engels 2; McCord 7; Sommer 3; Richmire 3; Taylor 0; Page 10; Repp 5. Totals 22-3-52.

PETTISVILLE (30) - Grieser 10; Hartzler 4; Klopfenstein 0; Michella 0; Strauss 1; Plank 3; King 6; Beck 2; Crawford 4; Wiemken 0. Totals 11-6-30.

Three-point goals: Montpelier - Fritsch 3, Sommer, Repp. Pettisville - Grieser 2.

Montpelier 15 6 19 12 - 52

Pettisville 10 7 3 10 - 30

Leipsic 49, Continental 34

CONTINENTAL -- After allowing 15 first-quarter points, Leipsic allowed 19 the rest of the way in a 49-34 Putnam County League win at Continental.

Whitney Langhals’ 16 points and three treys paced the Vikings (9-5, 3-2 PCL) while Liz Scheckelhoff chipped in 13 tallies and 12 rebounds.

Maddie Burke racked up 22 points in the setback for the Pirates (4-10, 0-3 PCL).

LEIPSIC (49) - Langhals 16; Scheckelhoff 13; Martinez 7; Haselman 4; M. Hermiller 3; Henry 2; J. Hermiller 2; L. Kirkendall 2. Totals 18-63 8-16 49.

CONTINENTAL (34) - Burke 22; Etter 7; Potts 4; Scott 1. Totals 13-47 6-11 34.

Three-point goals: Leipsic 5-23 (Langhals 3, M. Hermiller, Martinez), Continental 2-11 (Etter, Burke). Rebounds: Leipsic 31 (Scheckelhoff 12), Continental 33. Turnovers: Leipsic 10, Continental 23.

Leipsic 13 13 13 10 - 49

Continental 15 8 6 5 - 34

Reserves: Leipsic, 21-8 (two quarters).

Columbus Grove 53, Miller City 45 (2OT)

COLUMBUS GROVE -- Columbus Grove needed two extra sessions, but the Bulldogs prevailed against Miller City 53-45 to move to 4-1 in the PCL standings.

Kenzie King hit four treys to lead the Bulldogs (9-6) with 18 points.

Natalie Koenig’s 21 points paced the Wildcats (8-5, 3-2 PCL) while Abi Lammers added 12.

MILLER CITY (45) - Koenig 21; Lammers 12; Otto 5; Pfau 5; Reyna 2. Totals 18-6-45.

COLUMBUS GROVE (53) - King 18; Halker 9; Sautter 8; Downing 8; Clement 8; Fortman 2. Totals 16-11-53.

Three-point goals: Miller City - Koenig 2, Pfau. Columbus Grove - King 4, Halker 3, Clement 2, Downing.

Miller City 7 9 11 10 8 0 - 45

Columbus Grove 6 11 8 12 8 8 - 53

Kalida 45, Elida 27

KALIDA -- Kalida held Elida to single digits in all four quarters as the Wildcats nabbed a 45-27 home win.

Grace Klausing’s 13 points led the charge for Kalida (9-5) while Brooke Vennekotter netted 11.

Addisyn Freeman’s 12 points led Elida, which slipped to 6-6.

ELIDA (27) - Freeman 12; Kuhn 7; Johnson 2; Lawrence 2; Little 2; Mitchell 2. Totals 9-8-27.

KALIDA (45) - Klausing 13; Vennekotter 11; Erhart 9; Smith 7; Hovest 5. Totals 16-8-45.

Three-point goals: Elida - Kuhn. Kalida - Vennekotter 2, Erhart 2, Klausing.

Elida 9 6 6 6 - 27

Kalida 14 9 9 13 - 45

Fort Loramie 57, Ottawa-Glandorf 38

FORT LORAMIE -- In a marquee state-ranked clash, Division III No. 3 Ottawa-Glandorf was no match for D-IV No. 1 Fort Loramie as the Titans fell, 57-38.

Corynn Heitkamp put up 18 points for the 14-0 Redskins, which led 15-5 after one period. Kenzie Hoelscher added 16 points and Dana Rose 10.

Kelsey Erford’s 19 points led all scorers for O-G, which fell to 11-2 on the year.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (38) - Erford 19; Aldrich 8; Kaufman 7; Glenn 4.

FORT LORAMIE (57) - Brandewie 4; R. Heitkamp 3; C. Heitkamp 18; Hoelsher 16; Meyer 2; Rose 10; Puthoff 4.

Ottawa-Glandorf 5 6 10 17 - 38

Fort Loramie 15 11 15 16 - 57

Bluffton 56, Pandora-Gilboa 32

BLUFFTON -- Bluffton seized a 20-6 lead after eight minutes of play en route to a 56-32 win against Pandora-Gilboa.

Laykin Garmatter’s 17 points led three players in double figures for the Pirates (10-6) while Sami Scoles and Kylie Monday added 11 and 10 tallies, respectively.

Lacie Fenstermaker netted 13 points to pace P-G (1-13).

PANDORA-GILBOA (32) - Fenstermaker 13; Kinsinger 6; Augsberger 5; Miller 4; Dyser 2; McCoy 2. Totals 15-1-32.

BLUFFTON (56) - Garmatter 17; Scoles 11; Monday 10; Stackhouse 9; Eachus 3; Busch 2; Hasting 2; Mehaffie 2. Totals 23-4-56.

Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa - Augsberger. Bluffton - Garmatter 2, Eachus, Stackhouse, Scoles, Monday.

Pandora-Gilboa 6 7 9 10 - 32

Bluffton 20 12 14 10 - 56

