Ayersville 42, Montpelier 28

AYERSVILLE — Ayersville halted Montpelier’s unbeaten start to the season with dominant defense as the Pilots stifled the Locos in a 42-28 home victory in Saturday’s girls hoops action.

Ally Schindler tallied a dozen points for Ayersville (7-1) in the win while Neva Sheets and Kaylee Dockery each chipped in eight.

Ariel Page’s seven points were tops for Montpelier, which fell to 7-1 with their first setback.

MONTPELIER (28) - Bumb 3; McCord 2; McGee 1; Richmire 6; Taylor 6; Page 7; Uribes 3; Phongphiou 0. Totals 11-4-28.

AYERSVILLE (42) - McGuire 0; Sheets 8; Dockery 8; Froelich 7; Schindler 12; Okuley 2; Craft 5. Totals 16-6-42.

Three-point goals: Montpelier - Richmire, Uribes. Ayersville - Sheets. Turnovers: Montpelier 18, Ayersville 11.

Montpelier 7 4 8 9 - 28

Ayersville 5 11 16 10 - 42

Reserves: Montpelier, 25-10.

Ottoville 54, Wayne Trace 22

OTTOVILLE — Ottoville shook off a close contest early against visiting Wayne Trace, outsourcing the Raiders 37-9 over the next two quarters to pick up a 54-22 triumph.

Carly Thorbahn hit 11 shots from the field, pacing the Lady Green (3-5) with 24 points. Elise Kramer chipped in nine.

Abby Moore’s 11 points led the way for the Raiders, which fell to 4-4.

WAYNE TRACE (22) - Troth 0; Moore 11; Whitman 0; Zartman 0; Miller 0; Graham 7; Stoller 2; Sinn 2. Totals 8-5-22.

OTTOVILLE (54) - Burgei 4; Swint 0; E. Thorbahn 4; Langhals 0; Hoersten 0; C. Thorbahn 24; S. Turnwald 0; Kramer 9; P. Turnwald 0; Sehlhorst 0; B. Turnwald 4; German 3; Furley 1; Kemper 5. Totals 21-7-54.

Three-point goals: Wayne Trace - Graham. Ottoville - E. Thorbahn, Kramer, B. Turnwald, German, Kemper.

Wayne Trace 6 5 4 7 - 22

Ottoville 8 18 19 9 - 54

Miller City 35, Liberty Center 25

LIBERTY CENTER — Miller City’s Abi Lammers tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats in a defensive struggle with Liberty Center, 35-25.

Liz Otto added seven markers for the Wildcats, which moved to 6-1 on the year.

Kailey Blanton led the Tigers (5-4) with 10 markers on five makes from the field.

MILLER CITY (35) - Lammers 15; Ruck 2; Hermiller 6; Otto 7; Pfau 5. Totals 13-42 7-19.

LIBERTY CENTER (25) - Gray 2; Armey 3; K. Mohler 5; Gerken 2; Barrett 4; Blanton 10. Totals 10-4-25.

Three-point goals: Miller City - Otto, Pfau. Liberty Center - Armey. Rebounds: Miller City 24 (Lammers 12). Turnovers: Miller City 14.

Miller City 8 11 9 7 - 35

Liberty Center 4 4 8 9 - 25

Reserves: Liberty Center, 32-14.

Crestview 42, Kalida 24

KALIDA — Kalida didn’t have enough against unbeaten Crestview as the Knights stifled the host Wildcats, 42-24.

Meredith Bockrath had five points to lead the ledger for Kalida (3-4) while Cali Gregory’s 14 markers were tops for the Knights (9-0).

CRESTVIEW (42) - Greulach 0; Ross 2; Putman 2; Kulwicki 6; Kline 4; Gregory 14; McCoy 10; Walls 0; Crider 1; Reno 3. Totals 16-7-42.

KALIDA (24) - Burgei 3; C. Recker 0; W. Unverferth 3; M. Unverferth 0; Vennekotter 2; Kuhlman 0; Am. Unverferth 0; L. Recker 3; Miller 0; Bockrath 5; Erhart 5; Hovest 0; Av. Unverferth 2; Meyer 1; Hipsher 0. Totals 7-6-24.

Three-point goals: Crestview - Gregory 2, Reno. Kalida - Burgei, W. Unverferth, Recker, Erhart.

Crestview 17 11 6 8 - 42

Kalida 5 10 3 6 - 24

