Ayersville 44, Fayette 20
Ayersville opened their season at home and with a 44-20 victory over Fayette.
It was a slow opening quarter for both teams, as the Pilots led just 8-3 after the first stanza, but three 12-point quarters following the first helped Ayersville to a convincing opening win.
Sophomore Ally Schindler led the way with 17 points. Junior Neva Sheets added nine point and connected on the only long range shot of the night for the Pilots.
Fayette saw just three players score a point on the night with junior Emma Leininger leading the way with nine.
FAYETTE (20) — Leiniger 9; Storrs 6; Powers 5.
AYERSVILLE (44) - Schindler 17; Sheets 9; Okuley 6; McGuire 4; Froelich 4; Young 2; Craft 2.
Three point goals: Fayette - Storrs; Powers; Leininger. Ayersville - Sheets.
Fayette 3 9 4 4 - 20
Ayersville 8 12 12 12 - 44
Reserves: Fayette 24, Ayersville 7.
Archbold 42, Hicksville 39, OT
HICKSVILLE — Archbold and Hicksville got to play some extra basketball on Saturday night as the Bluestreaks opened up their 2021-22 season with a 42-39 win over the Aces.
A scoreless second quarter from Archbold put them in a 23-14 hole at halftime but they were able to roar back, outscoring Hicksville 10-2 in the fourth quarter to tie it, and then ultimately taking it in overtime.
Addi Ziegler led the Bluestreaks with 24 points and seven rebounds. Addison Moyer added six points, four assists and five steals. Harely Phillips was second on the team in scoring with 10.
The Aces were led by Kenzie Schroeder who had 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Molly Crall added eight points and seven rebounds.
ARCHBOLD (42) — Ziegler 24; Phillips 10; Moyer 6; Grime 2.
HICKSVILE (39) — Schroeder 18; Crall 8; Bergman 6; Slattery 3; Neidhardt 2; Smith 2.
Rebounds: Archbold 23; Hicksville 23. Assists: Archbold 12; Hicksville 11. Steals: Archbold 9; Hicksville 2. Turnovers: Archbold 7; Hicksville 20.
Archbold 14 0 11 10 7 - 42
Hicksville 8 15 10 2 4 - 39
Reserves: Archbold 21, Hicksville 7
Pettisville 45, Edgerton 39
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville opened up their season with 45-39 home victory over Edgerton.
The Blackbirds opened up a 23-14 lead after one half and never looked back.
Pettisville's Ellie Grieser scored 16 points on four made threes to lead all scorers. Amanda Grimm pitched in 11 for the Blackbirds as well.
The Bulldogs were led by Clara Gerschutz who had 13. Grace Schroeder added nine.
EDGERTON (39) — Gerschutz 13; Schroeder 9; Rudersdorf 7; Cape 5; Stark 3; Smith 2.
PETTISVILLE (45) — Grieser 16; Grimm 11; Klopfenstein 7; Beck 6; Plank 3; King 2.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Gerschutz, Cape, Schroeder. Pettisville - Grieser 4; Grimm; Plank.
Edgerton 8 6 14 11 - 39
Pettisville 11 12 15 7 -45
Bryan 76, Lima Senior 27
LIMA — A 32-point first quarter propelle Bryan girls basketball to a 76-27 night win in the consolation game of the Keewee Tip-Off Classic at Lima Bath High School on Saturday night.
Senior Addie Arnold came out firing in that first quarter knocking down three threes en route to an 11-point quarter. Junior Reese Grothaus knocked down two threes of her own and had nine in the first stanza.
Grothaus ended up being the Golden Bears’ leading scorer on the night with 18. Arnold finished with 13 while two other also reached double figures. Ella Voigt had 11 and Ellyn Murphy had 10.
BRYAN (76) — Grothaus 18; Arnold 13; Voigt 11; Murphy 10; Thiel 5; Alspaugh 5; Zimmerman 3; B. Taylor 3; D. Taylor 2; Rau 2; Langenderfer 2; Wasson 2.
LIMA SENIOR (27) — Spivey 12; Coleman 6; Hile 4; Enberg 3; Nelson 2.
Three point goals: Bryan - Grothaus 3; Arnold 3; Voigt; Zimmerman; B. Taylor. Lima Senior - Coleman 2. Turnovers: Bryan 10, Lima Senior 27.
Bryan 32 12 19 13 - 76
Lima Senior 4 8 7 8 - 27
Delta 60, Otsego 30
DELTA — Delta shook off visiting Otsego with a 20-7 advantage in the second quarter to bounce back from an opening-night loss with a 60-30 win over the Knights.
Khloe Weber and Grace Munger each tallied 17 points to lead the charge for the Panthers (1-1) while Sophia Burres chipped in 11 markers.
OTSEGO (30) - Studer 7; Hillsheim 6; Dimick 6; Feehan 5; Brown 4; Lehr 1; Gibbs 1.
DELTA (60) - Weber 17; Munger 17; Burres 11; Smith 6; Haas 4; Irelan 3; Friess 2.
Otsego 8 7 7 8 - 30
Delta 14 20 14 12 - 60
Reserves: Delta, 36-20.
Lincolnview 53, Continental 10
MIDDLE POINT — Lincolnview staked out a 17-0 lead through eight minutes and throttled Continental 53-10 in a season-opening victory.
Kendall Bollenbacher had 16 points to pace the Lancers (1-0), which led 33-5 at the halftime break. Zadria King added a dozen points.
Jensen Armey and Bryn Tegenkamp each had five points to fill out the ledger for Continental (0-1).
CONTINENTAL (10) - Armey 5; Tegenkamp 5. Totals 4-2-10.
LINCOLNVIEW (53) - Jackman 4; Renner 4; Stevens 4; Webb 3; Bollenbacher 16; Looser 7; Bowersock 3; King 12. Totals 23-4-53.
Three-point goals: Continental - none. Lincolnview - Bollenbacher 2, Webb.
Continental 0 5 2 3 - 10
Lincolnview 17 15 17 3 - 53
