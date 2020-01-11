ANTWERP — Antwerp used a 22-14 lead at the half to pull away from North Central for a 51-27 victory on Saturday afternoon.
Karsyn Brumett led the Archers (4-7) with 16 while Heather Oberlin added 12 points.
Madison Brown led all scorers for the Eagles (5-8) with 13 points.
NORTH CENTRAL (27) — Brown 13; Balser 6; Hickman 3; Westfall 2. Totals 11-3-27.
ANTWERP (51) — A. Reinhart 0; Coppes 9; Recker 0; M. Reinhart 0; Schuette 4; Devore 0; Gomez 4; Brumett 16; Brewer 6; Oberlin 12. Totals 21-6-51.
North Central 6 8 9 4 - 27
Antwerp 14 8 13 16 - 51
Swanton 38, Fayette 19
SWANTON — Swanton scored 30 points in the first half and needed just eight points in the second half to power past Fayette, 38-19.
Averie Lutz led the Bulldogs (7-4) with 12 points.
Trista Fruchey scored eight points to lead the Eagles (7-5).
FAYETTE (19) — Bentley 6; Figgins 5; Bingham 0; Brown 0; Gaona 0; Leininger 0; Robinson 0; Fruchey 8. Totals 7-4-19.
SWANTON (38) — Taylor 0; Truckor 5; Sullivan 0; Hendricks 0; Floyd 0; Ar. Lutz 5; Pine 2; Nelson 8; Dohm 5; Eitniear 0; Av. Lutz 12; Waddell 1; Oakes 0; Sarvo 0. Totals 15-2-38.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Figgins. Swanton - Nelson 2, Truckor, Ar. Lutz, Dohm, Av. Lutz.
Fayette 2 4 4 9 - 19
Swanton 9 21 7 1 - 38
Delta 57, Stryker 33
DELTA — Delta improved to 11-2 on the season with a 57-33 win over Stryker.
Brooklyn Green scored 20 points to lead Delta while Brooklyn Wymer and Khloe Weber each scored 11 points.
Haylee Fulk led Stryker (6-8) with 15 points.
STRYKER (33) — Grice 5; Myers 3; Fulk 15; Blevins 4; Woolace 2.
DELTA (57) — Rouleau 4; Braelyn Wymer 5; Green 20; Brooklyn Wymer 11; Culler 6; Weber 11.
Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Fort Recovery 41
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 11-1 on the season with a 54-41 victory over Fort Recovery.
Chloe Glenn and Brianna Schimmoeller each scored 12 points to lead the Titans while Erin Kaufman scored 11 and Kelsey Erford tallied 10 points.
Rammel paced the Indians (9-3) with 10 points.
FORT RECOVERY (41) — Furlkamp 2; Kahlig 5; Wendel 4; Patch 2; Muhlenkamp 9; Vaughn 9; Rammel 10.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (54) — Erford 10; Verhoff 9; Schimmoeller 12; Kaufman 11; Glenn 12.
Three-point goals: Fort Recovery - Vaughn 2, Kahlig, Muhlenkamp. Ottawa-Glandorf - Verhoff 3, Schimmoeller 2, Glenn. Rebounds: Fort Recovery 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 18. Turnovers: Fort Recovery 19, Ottawa-Glandorf 12.
Fort Recovery 9 13 13 6 - 41
Ottawa-Glandorf 16 13 16 9 - 54
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 40-31.
Miller City 49, Arlington 42
MILLER CITY — Natalie Koenig scored 20 points to lead Miller City past Arlington, 49-42.
Abi Lammers chipped in with 19 points for the Wildcats (11-1).
Essinger led the Devils (9-5) with 21 while Dodds scored 14.
ARLINGTON (42) — Essinger 21; Dodds 14; Sheets 2; Lotz 2; Jolliff 3. Totals 15-12-42.
MILLER CITY (49) — Lammers 19; Kuhlman 8; Koenig 20; Otto 2. Totals 14-21-49.
Arlington 6 7 10 19 - 42
Miller City 11 13 9 16 - 49
Columbus Grove 52, Leipsic 30
COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove jumped out to a 32-16 lead at the half and cruised to a 52-30 victory over Leipsic.
Kenzie King paced the Bulldogs (11-2, 4-0 PCL) with 17 while Angel Schneider added 14 and Erin Downing scored 11 points.
Whitney Langhals led the Vikings (7-6, 2-2 PCL) with nine points.
LEIPSIC (30) — Berger 4; Sheckelhoff 8; Langhals 9; Haselman 2; Hermiller 2; Martinez 5. Totals 13-1-30.
COLUMBUS GROVE (52) — Schneider 14; Witteborg 0; Schafer 2; Fortman 0; Downing 11; Halker 0; Clement 1; Renner 0; Schroeder 0; King 17; Thompson 0; Gladwell 5; Ridenour 2. Totals 20-5-52.
Three-point goals: Leipsic - Langhals 2, Martinez. Columbus Grove - King 5, Downing, Gladwell. Rebounds: Leipsic 30 (Schneider, Downing 7), Columbus Grove 20. Turnovers: Leipsic 14, Columbus Grove 22.
Leipsic 6 10 8 6 - 30
Columbus Grove 17 17 13 5 - 52
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 30-18.
Fort Jennings 58, Pandora-Gilboa 33
PANDORA — Kristen Luersman scored 29 points going 5-for-6 from the charity stripe while grabbing 13 rebounds as Fort Jennings defeated Pandora-Gilboa, 58-33.
Jessie Foust and Chloe Wieging each scored 10 points for the Musketeers (1-13, 1-2 PCL).
Taelor Miller led the Rockets (1-11, 0-3 PCL) with 13 points.
FORT JENNINGS (58) — Foust 10; Koester 2; Fitzpatrick 7; Luersman 29; Wieging 10. Totals 22-13-58.
PANDORA-GILBOA (33) — Miller 13; Fenstermaker 7; Kinsinger 4; Russell 4; Augsburger 3; Simons 2. Totals 12-9-33.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings - Fitzpatrick. Turnovers: Fort Jennings 12, Pandora-Gilboa 20.
Fort Jennings 18 19 17 4 - 58
Pandora-Gilboa 7 8 10 8 - 33
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.