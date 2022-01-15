Basketball carousel.jpg

Antwerp 37, Pettisville 23

PETTISVILLE — Antwerp staked out a 13-2 lead after eight minutes, powering past Pettisville 37-23.

Grace Schuette put up a dozen points for the Archers (9-5) in the victory. Asti Coppes added eight markers.

Alli King and Grace Crawford scored six points each for the Blackbirds (2-13).

ANTWERP (37) - Rohrs 2; Reinhart 0; Coppes 8; Schuette 12; McMichael 6; Townley 0; Jewell 7; Brewer 2. Totals 13-10-37.

PETTISVILLE (23) - Grieser 4; Klopfenstein 4; Grimm 1; Plank 0; King 6; Beck 2; Crawford 6; Miller 0. Totals 8-4-23.

Three-point goals: Antwerp - McMichael. Pettisville - King 2, Grieser.

Antwerp 13 6 8 10 - 37

Pettisville 2 7 10 4 - 23

Reserves: Pettisville, 19-16.

Archbold 35, Springfield 32

HOLLAND — A recently-resurgent Archbold team dealt Springfield just its third loss of the season in a 35-32 defensive slugfest.

Addie Ziegler put up 14 points to pace the Bluestreaks (10-5) while Addison Moyer hit 6-of-8 from the charity stripe in a 13-point effort.

Kendall Carruthers netted 10 points to lead the ledger for the Blue Devils (11-3).

ARCHBOLD (35) - Rupp 3; Hostetler 3; Ziegler 14; Moyer 13; Phillips 2. Totals 9-16-35.

SPRINGFIELD (32) - Al. Hodges 0; Carruthers 10; Am. Hodges 3; Cunningham 2; Sigman 8; Battle 4. Totals 13-4-32.

Three-point goals: Archbold - Moyer. Springfield - Carruthers, Am. Hodges. Rebounds: Archbold 23 (Rupp 7), Springfield 21 (Cunningham, Battle 7). Turnovers: Archbold 16, Springfield 10.

Archbold 3 9 12 11 - 35

Springfield 8 4 8 12 - 32

Reserves: Archbold, 31-25.

Eastwood 65, Delta 39

PEMBERVILLE — After leading just 16-14 after one quarter, Eastwood outscored Delta 35-13 over the next two to pull away for a 65-39 victory.

Brenna Moenter and Kayla Buehler each netted 15 points to pace the Eagles (8-3), which outscored the Panthers 20-9 at the charity stripe.

Sophia Burres and Alani Haas each scored a dozen points for Delta (3-11).

DELTA (39) - Weber 9; Burres 12; Irelan 1; Friess 4; Haas 12; Sprow 1; Lamb 0; Smith 0; Turi 0. Totals 14-9-39.

EASTWOOD (65) - Ward 6; Buehler 15; Jensen 4; Haas 8; Kingery 0; Sandberg 0; Luidhardt 11; Moenter 15; Rost 6; Gedert 0. Totals 21-20-65.

Three-point goals: Delta - Weber, Haas. Eastwood - Luidhardt 2, Buehler.

Delta 14 5 8 12 - 39

Eastwood 16 19 16 14 - 65

Kalida 34, Holgate 23

HOLGATE — Kalida made enough stops and held Holgate scoreless from long distance in a 34-23 road victory.

Brooke Vennekotter netted a dozen points with four rebounds for the winning Wildcats (6-8), which held Holgate to single digits in all four quarters.

Lexa Schuller and Justine Eis tallied six points apiece for the Tigers (6-10), which honored the 2000-01 Division IV state runner-up between the JV and varsity contests.

KALIDA (34) - Vennekotter 12; Burgei 5; W. Unverferth 5; Bockrath 4; Erhart 3; Am. Unverferth 2; L. Recker 2; C. Recker 1; Hovest 0; Kuhlman 0; Meyer 0; Hipsher 0; Miller 0; Av. Unverferth 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals 13-42 3-6 34.

HOLGATE (23) - Schuller 6; Eis 6; Bower 5; Altman 2; O. Blaker 2; Meyer 1; Clark 1; Tijerina 0; I. Blaker 0; Franz 0; Wilhelm 0; Willett 0. Totals 10-32 3-10 23.

Three-point goals: Kalida 5-22 (Vennekotter 2, Burgei, W. Unverferth, Erhart), Holgate 0-5. Rebounds: Kalida 22 (Hovest 7), Holgate 19 (Altman 4). Turnovers: Kalida 15, Holgate 15.

Kalida 7 11 9 7 - 34

Holgate 6 6 3 8 - 23

Reserves: Kalida, 36-12.

Miller City 43, Columbus Grove 30

MILLER CITY — Miller City outscored Columbus Grove 30-11 in the second half to overpower the visiting Bulldogs for a 43-30 victory in a battle of PCL unbeatens.

Abi Lammers led the ledger for Miller City (11-2, 4-0 PCL) with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the victory while Grace Pfau added two longballs and 10 markers.

Savannah Ridenour netted 16 points to pace Columbus Grove (10-5, 3-1 PCL).

COLUMBUS GROVE (30) - Auchmuty 3; Sautter 2; Halker 3; Schroeder 3; King 3; Ridenour 16. Totals 9-3-30.

MILLER CITY (43) - Lammers 21; Wenzinger 3; Inkrott 5; Otto 4; Pfau 10. Totals 16-40 7-14 43.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove (Halker, Schroeder, King), Miller City 4-11 (Pfau 2, Inkrott, Wenzinger). Rebounds: Columbus Grove (), Miller City 19 (Lammers 10). Turnovers: Columbus Grove , Miller City 10.

Columbus Grove 10 9 8 3 - 30

Miller City 5 8 14 16 - 43

Reserves: Miller City, 31-20.

Leipsic 54, Continental 22

LEIPSIC — Leipsic blanked Continental 24-0 in the second quarter, seizing control for a 54-22 PCL triumph.

Kyrsten Martinez tallied 16 points to lead the Vikings (11-4, 3-2 PCL) while Whitney Langhals and Abby Haselman netted 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Bryn Tegenkamp scored 11 points to pace the Pirates (2-9, 0-2 PCL), which committed 28 turnovers in the setback.

CONTINENTAL (22) - Armey 4; Tegenkamp 11; Logan 3; Knowles 0; Becher 4; Rose 0; Pier 0; Searfoss 0; Stark 0; Boecker 0. Totals 9-34 2-3 22.

LEIPSIC (54) - Martinez 16; Langhals 11; Haselman 10; Henry 7; L. Kirkendall 6; Schroeder 3; J. Hermiller 0; A. Kirkendall 0; Perez 0. Totals 19-53 12-23 54.

Three-point goals: Continental 2-8 (Tegenkamp), Leipsic 4-14 (Martinez 3, Henry). Rebounds: Continental 19, Leipsic 27 (Haselman 5). Turnovers: Continental 28, Leipsic 17.

Continental 7 0 10 5 - 22

Leipsic 12 24 14 4 - 54

Reserves: Leipsic, 8-4 (two quarters).

