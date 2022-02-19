SYLVANIA — Sometimes, especially come tournament time, the gameplan you originally came in with doesn’t pan out. But not very often does it result in a win.
So was the case for No. 6 seed Archbold girls basketball as they matched No. 3 district seeded Lake’s frenetic pace and came away with an 80-63 in sectional finals at Sylvania Southview on Saturday.
Both team’s combined for 61 turnovers in the game with the Bluesteaks (15-8) committing 32, and the Flyers (15-7), committing 29.
A fast-paced shootout normally plays right into the hands of Lake, who were crowned co-champions of the Northern Buckeye Conference, and it was for that reason that Archbold didn’t want to get into an up and down game with the Flyers.
“Our plan was to slow it down because we thought we were going to lose every time if we tried to run with them,” Archbold head coach Brian Ziegler said. “But then after we were able to get several easy baskets, it’s easy to get into that mix of doing that.”
The fact that the Bluestreaks were able to get those easy buckets was the difference in the matchup as Lake’s full-court pressure gave Archbold a lot of problems in their own half-court. But once they were able to break the press, they found easy lanes to the buckets that turned into fouls as well.
The result was a combined 67 foul shots between both teams with 41 of them going to Archbold.
“It is a huge win for us,” Ziegler said. “I thought we were very well prepared and I thought we handled their pressure fairly well. We knew we were going to turn it over against them because they just keep coming at you. But I thought we did a very good job hailing the pressure and finding the baskets to convert off it.’
The main benefactor of the pressure by the Flyers in the game was Archbold senior Addi Ziegler, who tallied a season-high 35 points in the win.
She knocked three triples, all from the corner, but most of her scoring came from the inside and from the foul line as she went 12-of-15 from the charity stripe in the contest.
A lot of her scoring also came in the second half as she scored 26 in the second half going 8-of-8 from the free-throw line in that span as well.
“That’s the kind of game you hope a senior has. She stepped up when we needed her most,” Zieler said. “I thought our girls did a good job of finding her for open shots and she just kept the composure that a senior needs to keep everyone else composed out there.”
Addi Ziegler herself contributed the win to getting the extra week to prepare as Archbold chose a bye whereas Lake, who picked their position in the bracket three spots ahead of them, chose to play in sectional semis.
“Unlike other teams, we took a bye so we had all week to prepare and we broke down every single play and out-of-bounds play so we knew what they were doing. I think that really helped us come out with a win,” she said.
Zigler also credited the JV squad for their help in preparing the varsity team this week.
“We had our JV simulate their offense so that really helped us prepare,” she said. “I give a lot of credit to them and it worked out for us in the end.”
Lake maintained control for most of the first half, but an Archbold 7-2 run to end the half gave the Bluestreaks a 37-36 lead at the half despite turning the ball over 16 times in the half.
Archbold was able to maintain that advantage in the second half as Ziegler came out firing. First getting to the line, knocking down both, and then knocking down two from long distance later in the quarter to maintain a three-point lead.
But Lake just wouldn’t go away as with seven minutes left in the game Archbold led just 59-55. A Sophie Rupp and-1 bucket a minute later, however, which helped her to 16 points, seemed to break the dam open as the Bluestreaks went on a 16-8 run to close the game after that bucket gave them a nine-point lead.
Delani Robinson led the way for Lake with 18 points while Ava Ayers led all rebounders with eight.
Archbold now moves on to play in the District semifinals at Anthony Wayne where they’ll get the winner of Wauseon and Evergreen’s Monday sectional final on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE (63) - Stanley 12; Ayers 9; Materni 0; Delventhal 3; Gladieux 2; B. Enright 6; Robinson 18; M. Enright 0; Staczek 11; Rymers 2. Totals: 16-4-19-63.
ARCHBOLD (80) - Rupp 16; Mell0 0; Hostetler 7; Rodriguez 0; McQuade 8; Grime 0; Ziegler 35; Moyer 7; Phillips 7; Perez 0; Ruffer 0. Totals: 18-6-26-80.
Three-point goals: Lake - Robinson 2, Delventhal, Staczek. Archbold - Ziegler 3, Phillips 2, Hostetler. Rebounds: Archbold 21 (Rupp, Ziegler 6). Lake 23 (Ayers 8). Turnovers: Archbold 32, Lake 29.
Lake 17 19 15 12 - 63
Archbold 15 22 19 24 - 80
