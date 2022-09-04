LIMA — Tinora held Lima Central Catholic to one first-half first down and stifled the Thunderbirds’ dual-threat QB Carson Parker as the Rams won their second straight contest on Saturday at Lima Stadium, 20-7.
Parker, who had 725 total yards through two games coming into the contest, was held to 130 pass yards, 44 rush yards and was picked off three times. The Tinora defense took advantage of those interceptions, returning two for touchdowns, including a game-clinching pick-six in the final seconds by Brayden Roesti.
Brandon Edwards led the Rams (2-1) offensively with 91 rushing yards while Dalton Dachenhaus added nine totes and 39 yards rushing as Tinora won despite being out-gained 214-159.
Tinora 0 7 0 13 - 20
Lima CC 0 0 0 7 - 7
T - Eckert 11-run (Bishop kick).
T - Gustwiller 75-interception return (kick blocked).
LCC - Quatman 31-pass from Parker (Taflinger kick).
T - Roesti 78-interception return (Bishop kick).
Eight-Man Football
Holgate 32, Sandusky SMCC 24
SANDUSKY — Holgate held off a late surge from host Sandusky St. Mary’s Central Catholic and picked up its first win of the season with a 32-24 road triumph.
Isaac DeLong returned a kickoff 86 yards to paydirt in the first quarter and also caught four passes for 127 yards and a touchdown in the win for the Tigers (1-1). QB Xavier McCord completed 13-of-17 passes for 258 yards and two TDs while rushing for two more scores. Caleb Plotts added 57 yards on the ground while Dylan Boecker had three catches for 56 yards and a score.
Senior running back Kyle West bruised out 271 yards on 27 carries, scoring twice for the Panthers (0-1) in their season opener.
Holgate 20 0 0 12 - 32
SMCC 12 6 0 6 - 24
H - McCord 16-run (run failed).
SMCC - West 78-run (run failed).
H - DeLong 86-kick return (Plotts run).
H - Boecker 23-pass from McCord (pass failed).
SMCC - Jackson 82-kick return (conversion failed).
SMCC - West 7-run (run failed).
H - DeLong 59-pass from McCord (conversion failed).
H - McCord 6-run (run failed).
SMCC - Harris 18-pass from Jackson (run failed).
