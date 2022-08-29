STRYKER — Stryker moved above .500 in a season for the first time in program history, winning its season opener in dominant fashion with a 46-0 win over North Adams-Jerome (Mich.).
Levi Barnum exploded for 320 of the team’s 377 rushing yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns for Stryker (1-0) while QB Jacob Cadwell passed for 77 yards and a score while rushing for 43 more yards and two TDs.
North Adams-Jerome (0-1) was held to just 12 yards of total offense, including negative-eight yards rushing.
N. Adams-Jerome 0 0 0 0 - 0
Stryker 16 8 14 8 - 46
S - Cadwell 4-run (Barnum run).
S - Villanueva 38-pass from Cadwell (Cadwell run).
S - Cadwell 5-run (Cadwell run).
S - Barnum 1-run (conversion failed).
S - Barnum 37-run (Villanueva pass from Cadwell).
S - Barnum 50-run (Villanueva pass from Cadwell).
Tri-State Crusaders 42, Holgate 20
HARLAN, Ind. — Holgate out-gained Tri-State King’s Crusaders by nearly 100 yards in Saturday’s season opener but five turnovers sank the Tigers’ victory hopes in a 42-20 setback.
Zavier McCord completed 17-of-25 passes for 280 yards and threeTDs while rushing for 56 yards and another score for Holgate (0-1) in its first loss to the Indiana squad in three meetings. Chris Plotts added 59 yards and a score on the ground while Zeke Belmares (10 catches, 157 yards, one TD) and Dylan Boecker (five catches, 110 yards, two TDs each eclipsed the century mark.
QB Corbin White had 269 yards passing and four touchdowns, completing five passes to Cy Young for 205 yards and all four scores in the win for the Crusaders (2-0).
Holgate 0 14 6 0 - 20
Tri-State 14 22 6 0 - 42
KC - Young 62-pass from White (kick failed).
KC - Young 90-pass from White (conversion good).
KC - Graber 2-run (conversion good).
H - Belmares 53-pass from McCord (McCord run).
KC - Young 19-pass from White (conversion good).
KC - Young 12-pass from White (conversion failed).
H - Boecker 45-pass from McCord (conversion failed).
KC - Graber 20-run (kick failed).
H - Boecker 26-pass from McCord (conversion failed).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.