SANDUSKY — In the program’s third year at the varsity level since resurrecting the program, Stryker’s football team earned its first victory on Saturday as the Panthers went out of conference and defeated Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic 36-22 in eight-man football action.
After falling behind 8-0 in the first quarter, Stryker (1-5) roared back with 22 unanswered points to seize control. Stryker QB Payton Woolace passed for 124 yards and a touchdown while rushing for two short scores. Levi Barnum rushed for a team-best 73 yards and a touchdown while returning a fumble 71 yards for a score in the third quarter to put Stryker up 20-8.
Stryker will be off this week before returning to Northern 8 Football Conference action at Toledo Christian on Oct. 17.
Stryker 0 6 16 14 — 36
Sandusky SMCC 0 8 0 14 — 22
SMCC — 3-run (pass good).
S — Woolace 1-run (conversion failed).
S — Holsopple 25-pass from Woolace (Woolace run).
S — Barnum 71-fumble return (Woolace run).
SMCC — 1-run (conversion failed).
S — Woolace 6-run (Woolace run).
S — Barnum 13-run (conversion failed).
SMCC — 6-run (pass good).
