Cardinal Stritch 32, Edgerton 30
EDGERTON — In a matchup set just days before, Cardinal Stritch scored a go-ahead touchdown with just 3:13 left in the fourth quarter to edge host Edgerton 32-30 on Saturday evening.
Warren Nichols rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries for the Bulldogs (2-2), which rushed for 285 yards as a team. QB Corey Everetts had two TD passes and 102 yards on the ground for Edgerton but the hosts were done in by four turnovers, as one of the Bulldogs’ two fumbles was returned for a fourth-quarter touchdown for Cardinal Stritch (3-1).
Cardinal Stritch 6 0 13 13 - 32
Edgerton 0 16 6 8 - 30
CS - Foust 4-run (kick failed).
E - Picillo 17-pass from Everetts (Everetts run).
E - Blue 8-pass from Everetts (Everetts run).
CS - Foust 8-pass (pass failed).
E - Nichols 25-run (run failed).
CS - Moss 39-pass from Foust (kick good).
CS - Foust fumble return (kick good).
E - Nichols 58-run (Nichols pass from Everetts).
CS - Foust 1-run (kick blocked).
