MONTPELIER — Montpelier drew first blood with a first-quarter touchdown but visiting Castalia Margaretta rattled 35 unanswered in the final three quarters to earn its first win of the season on Saturday, 35-8.
Landon Brigle found Jacob Lamontagne for a 30-yard score to take the early lead for the Locos (0-7). Brigle finished with 69 pass yards on 5-of-11 passing with a touchdown and an interception while Lamontagne caught three passes for 45 yards.
Cameron Sosa completed 4-of-8 passes for 129 yards and two TDs for the Polar Bears (1-8) while running backs Kaine Smetzer (79 yards) and Jordan Luzader (75 yards) combined for 154 yards rushing and three TDs.
Margaretta 0 19 13 3 - 35
Montpelier 8 0 0 0 - 8
Mon - Lamontagne 30-pass from Brigle (Walz run).
Mar - Luzader 1-run (pass failed).
Mar - Bodey 17-pass from Sosa (run failed).
Mar - Smetzer 6-run (Bodey kick).
Mar - Palomo 20-pass from sosa (kick failed).
Mar - Luzader 5-run (Bodey kick).
Mar - Bodey 32-field goal.
