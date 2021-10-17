MONTPELIER — Montpelier drew first blood with a first-quarter touchdown but visiting Castalia Margaretta rattled 35 unanswered in the final three quarters to earn its first win of the season on Saturday, 35-8.

Landon Brigle found Jacob Lamontagne for a 30-yard score to take the early lead for the Locos (0-7). Brigle finished with 69 pass yards on 5-of-11 passing with a touchdown and an interception while Lamontagne caught three passes for 45 yards.

Cameron Sosa completed 4-of-8 passes for 129 yards and two TDs for the Polar Bears (1-8) while running backs Kaine Smetzer (79 yards) and Jordan Luzader (75 yards) combined for 154 yards rushing and three TDs.

Margaretta 0 19 13 3 - 35

Montpelier 8 0 0 0 - 8

Mon - Lamontagne 30-pass from Brigle (Walz run).

Mar - Luzader 1-run (pass failed).

Mar - Bodey 17-pass from Sosa (run failed).

Mar - Smetzer 6-run (Bodey kick).

Mar - Palomo 20-pass from sosa (kick failed).

Mar - Luzader 5-run (Bodey kick).

Mar - Bodey 32-field goal.

