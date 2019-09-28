LIBERTY CENTER — In a back and forth game that saw state ranked opponents trade blows, Liberty Center outlasted Wauseon to pick up a hard-fought 35-29 NWOAL victory Saturday afternoon at Rex Lingruen Stadium on the Tigers' homecoming weekend. The game had been postponed from Friday night due to strong thunderstorms in the region.
"We tried to stay in a routine, we wanted to get home last night at a good hour and get up early this morning so we're not sleeping in and try to keep like we're going to school and keep it in a routine and eat at the right time and fueling our bodies," stated Liberty Center coach Casey Mohler. "We tried to keep it in a routine, but it is kind of weird on a Saturday afternoon and we have our homecoming dance tonight. We talked a lot about we've got to block all that stuff out and our guys did a nice job of that."
After a first quarter that saw neither team able to get anything going offensively, the second quarter was an offensive explosion for both squads that really set the tone for the rest of the game.
"Our defense played great," said Wauseon coach Shawn Moore. " I think we might've got a little tired at the end. Hats off to Liberty Center, they are an outstanding team, they're well coached and they were physical. They were able to get some big plays on us and that was the big turning point in the game for them."
Liberty Center (5-0, 2-0 NWOAL, No. 3 D-VI) was the first to reach the end zone just seconds into the second quarter on a Zach Bowers 6-yard scamper. Asa Killam's extra point gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead. On Wauseon's second drive of the game the Indians drove the ball inside the red zone, but a Trent Murdock 9-yard sack on third-and-11 forced a fourth-and-20. Wauseon (4-1, 1-1 NWOAL, No. 7 D-IV) tried to catch the Tigers off guard with a run, but only gained four yards which ended the drive on downs. However, Liberty Center got tagged with a dead ball late hit call with drove the ball back to their own nine yard line to start their next drive.
Wauseon took advantage of the bad field position by dialing up pressure. On third-and-four, Tigers' quarterback Camden Krugh was intercepted by Wauseon's Isaac Wilson, who returned it 12 yards for the score. Wauseon recorded a two-point conversion on a pass from Connor Penrod to Krue Powers to go up 8-7 with 6:19 left in the half.
Liberty Center started its next drive on its own 20 and methodically marched down the field. Sharing the ball between all three backs, the Tigers used six minutes to drive to the Wauseon 12, from where Max Phillips ran it in, giving LC a 14-8 advantage with 33 second left in the half.
Wauseon was not content to run out the clock and regroup at halftime, as Connar Penrod returned the LC kickoff 70 yards to the Tigers' 25-yard line. The Indians capitalized on the great field position when Cody Figy connected with Sean Brock to give Wauseon a first-and-goal at the 2-yard line. On the next play, Figy tossed a 4-yard scoring pass to Penrod, leading to a 15-14 halftime edge for Wauseon.
Wauseon took the second half kickoff and marched from its own 39-yard line down to the LC 20, with the key play being a 41-yard run by Noah Tester on a pitch from Figy. However, the Liberty Center defense stopped the drive two plays later with an Aaron Shafer interception in the endzone.
"Coming out of the second half we were able to drive it down the field,," said Wauseon's Moore. "Bad play calling on my part and a little confusion out there, and ended up throwing a pick, and it was just bad call on my part and I'll take the blame on that one."
The Tigers took advantage of the turnover, working the ball down to the Wauseon 20-yard line from where Zach Bowers scored, giving LC a 21-15 edge with 5:04 remaining in the third quarter.
Wauseon responded with a 57-yard scoring drive, with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Figy to Penrod with 2:26 left in the quarter, giving the Indians a 22-21 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Trent Sauber booted the ball to the 8-yard line of Liberty Center, thanks to a good bounce, but the tigers' Connor Keller scooped up the ball, and scampered up the left sideline for a 92-yard touchdown. Coach Mohler was tagged with a sideline infraction after the play was over and forced the possible extra point to be tried from the 18-yard line. So Mohler decided to go for two, and Camden Krugh connected with Trey Patterson on the conversion from 18 yards out to make the score 29-22 in favor of the Tigers.
The Indians answered back with a 65-yard scoring drive of their own, capped off by a 27-yard scoring toss from Figy to Penrod. After the point after kick by Blanco, the score was tied at 29-29 with 10:54 left in the game.
Looking to answer the touchdown by Wauseon, Liberty Center took possession on their own 35-yard line following an 18-yard return for Keller. And answer is exactly what Liberty Center did on the very first play of the drive, as Bowers took the ball to the house after breaking a couple tackles on the way. However, Killam's point after attempt was blocked by Wauseon to make the score 35-29 in favor of the host Tigers with 10:34 left on the game clock.
With the clock ticking away, the Indians started their next drive from their own 20 and marched deep into Tiger's territory. A 15-yard pass from Figy to Degroff would have given the Indians a first-and-goal from just inside the 10-yard line, but a holding penalty negated the big play, moving the ball all the way back to the 41-yard line. On third-and-24, Liberty Center's Aaron Shafer came up big with his second interception of the day to give the Tigers the ball with just a little over six minutes remaining in the game. Junior signal caller Cam Krugh then led the Tigers to drain the remainder of the clock off in a slow, steady drive to seal the 35-29 victory.
"I thought we did a really good job offensively of controlling the line of scrimmage and being able to move the ball and getting first downs," explained Mohler. "We made plays when we had to. There at the end we were able to run the last six minutes off the clock and I thought Cam Krugh did a good job of managing the clock in that situation. Our guys got first downs and kept it going."
Liberty Center next hosts regional opponent Archbold (5-0, 2-0 NWOAL, No. 5 D-VI) next week in another battle between state ranked and unbeaten foes while the Indians look to bounce back against Swanton (1-4, 0-2 NWOAL) on Friday.
Wauseon 0 15 7 7 - 29
Liberty Center 0 14 15 6 - 35
LC - Bowers 6-run (Killam kick).
W - Wilson 12-interception return (Powers pass from Penrod).
LC - Phillips 12-run (Killam kick).
W - Penrod 6-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).
LC - Bowers 21-run (Killam kick).
W - Penrod 24-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).
LC - Keller 92-kickoff return (Murdock pass from Krugh).
W - Penrod 26-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).
LC - Bowers 65-run (kick blocked).
WHS LCHS
First Downs 22 22
Rushing Yards 25-132 48-357
Passing Yards 230 74
Total Yards 347 430
Passing 26-33-2 3-6-1
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties 1-10 5-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Wauseon - Britsch 12-57; Figy 6-21; Wilson 7-54. Liberty Center - Krugh 1-3; Kern 14-100; Phillips 15-98; Righi 1-9; Bowers 17-147. PASSING: Wauseon - Figy 26-33-2-230. Liberty Center - Krugh 3-6-1-74. RECEIVING: Wauseon - Penrod 12-120; Degroff 4-10; Tester 9-79; Brock 1-21; Wilson 1-0. Liberty Center - Murdock 1-26; Shafer 1-29; Righi 1-19.
