HOLGATE — Holgate scored early and often, building up a 36-0 lead after one quarter en route to a 72-8 victory over Washtenaw (Mich.) Saints in eight-man football action on Saturday afternoon.
Isaac DeLong returned a kickoff and punt return for touchdowns while Xavier McCord recorded a pair of interception returns to the house for the Tigers (2-1), which outgained Washtenaw 332-32 in the victory. Caleb Plotts ripped off a pair of touchdown runs, finishing with 142 yards on six carries.
Holgate 36 16 20 0 - 72
Washtenaw 0 8 0 0 - 8
H - DeLong 55-punt return (conversion failed).
H - McCord 25-interception return (Plotts run).
H - Plotts 41-run (conversion good).
H - Boecker 37-pass from McCord (conversion failed).
H - Belmares 45-pass from McCord (conversion good).
H - Plotts 34-run (conversion good).
W - 67-run (conversion good).
H - Witte-Rohrs 1-run (Briner run).
H - DeLong 76-kick return (conversion failed).
H - Corser 7-run (conversion failed).
H - McCord 41-interception return (conversion good).
Montpelier 40, Tusc. CC 19
CLYDE — In a game played at a neutral site in Clyde, Montpelier earned first-year head coach Andy Robinson his first career victory in a 40-19 win over Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Saturday afternoon.
The 40 points marks the most points the Locos (1-3) have scored in a game since a 61-8 win over Stryker on Oct. 25, 2019 and the first win for the program against a team other than Hilltop since that win over Stryker. Montpelier led by just one point at halftime but outscored the Saints 20-0 in the third quarter to seize control.
Montpelier held TCC (2-2) to 20 yards on the ground and overcame three interceptions as Grant Girrell threw for two TDs and ran for another. Brennen Friend rushed for 64 yards and a score on eight totes while Kamron Smith caught five passes for 81 yards and two TDs and returned an interception for a score in the second quarter.
Montpelier 6 14 20 0 - 40
Tusc. CC 0 19 0 0 - 19
M - Smith 21-pass from Girrell (kick failed).
TCC - 2-run (kick good).
M - Smith interception return (Brink pass from Girrell).
TCC - 61-pass (kick failed).
TCC - 13-run (kick failed).
M - Smith 32-pass from Girrell (conversion failed).
