Holgate and Toledo Christian set up a rematch with the Northern 8 Football Conference championship on the line as the Tigers defeated Tri-State King’s Crusaders 30-27 and the Eagles defeated Stryker 49-12 in semifinal action on their home fields on Saturday.
The two teams will meet at Bowling Green High School on Friday for the league championship after TC took a 43-6 victory on Oct. 7 in their regular season conference meeting.
Holgate’s victory saw the Tigers (7-3) race out to a 22-0 first-quarter lead before holding on to defeat the Crusaders (8-3) 30-27. Xavier McCord rushed for a three-yard TD in the first quarter while throwing TD passes to Dylan Boecker and Ezekiel Belmares. However, after the 22-0 lead through 12 minutes, Tri-State King’s Crusaders ripped off 27 straight points to take the lead late in the third quarter on an interception return.
However, Isaac DeLong came up with a key play as the Tiger speedster raced 80 yards to paydirt to give Holgate the lead back at 30-27 with 1:37 to go in the third quarter, an advantage the Tigers did not relinquish.
McCord finished with 179 pass yards and 31 rush yards while Chris Plotts added 75 yards rushing on 13 attempts. Belmares led the Tigers in receiving with seven catches for 100 yards and a score while Boecker had two catches for 41 yards and a TD. DeLong led the Tigers defensively with eight tackles, the kick return TD and two catches for 38 yards. Belmares and McCord also recorded interceptions on defense and Plotts tallied three tackles for loss.
For Stryker, a 19-0 hole after one quarter and a 26-0 overall deficit to start the ballgame was too much to overcome against league-leading Toledo Christian (9-1).
Levi Barnum had 14 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 13 yards and a TD in his final game for the Panthers (6-4). Jacob Cadwell had 103 yards passing while Jacob Myers and Mateo Villanueva had four receptions each.
TC quarterback Charlie Duck was a dual threat, completing 9-of-15 passes for 192 yards and four TDs while rushing for 112 yards and two TDs on 10 carries. Jacob Michalski added 161 rush yards and two TDs on nine attempts and Karter Koester had three catches for 89 yards and two scores.
Holgate 22 0 8 0 - 30
Tri-State 0 20 7 0 - 27
H - Boecker 29-pass from McCord (conversion good).
H - McCord 3-run (conversion good).
H - Belmares 7-pass from McCord (conversion failed).
T - Young 44-pass from White (Wood kick).
T - White 12-run (Wood kick).
T - Young 23-pass from White (conversion failed).
T - interception return (Wood kick).
H - DeLong 80-kick return (conversion good).
Stryker 0 12 0 0 - 12
Toledo Christian 19 27 7 6 - 59
TC - Koester 45-pass from Duck (Koester kick).
TC - Donawa 36-pass from Duck (kick failed).
TC - Duck 11-run (kick failed).
TC - Michalski 70-run (Koester kick).
S - Barnum 40-run (conversion failed).
TC - Duck 75-run (kick failed).
TC - Michalski 9-run (Koester kick).
S - Barnum 3-pass from Cadwell (conversion failed).
