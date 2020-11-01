NORTH ROBINSON - Cardiac Kids, cardiac Cats, cardiac Apaches?
While the theatrics didn't quite happen on the final play of the game, Fairview did need to come back from down 27-7 with a late-game score to win at Colonel Crawford 35-34 in a Division VI regional semifinal.
When Tristan Cross scored from two yards out with 2:20 remaining, it appeared the home Eagles had regained the momentum they had lost. That lasted a minute.
Using short passes, the Apaches (9-0) worked their way down the field. With 1:14 left, quarterback Doug Rakes hit Caleb Frank from 29 yards out for a touchdown to cut the CC lead to 34-33.
Fairview was still down a point, but they had an extra point pending.
Taking a timeout, coach Doug Rakes wanted to poll his team. Going with the unanimous decision to go for the win, Rakes went deep into the playbook to come up with something.
Finding the right play, quarterback Doug Rakes Jr. hit Frank again, this time for the conversion and the 35-34 lead.
The game wasn't in Fairview's hands just yet. Colonel Crawford had a minute to answer and got near midfield. The Eagles did get one crack at a Hail Mary, but the ball was knocked away.
It wasn't the start the Apaches were looking for. Going with its power football, Cade Hamilton and Tristan Cross each scored in the first quarter as the Eagles built a 14-0 lead.
After being stymied in the opening quarter, the Apaches found some success early in the second. Rakes hit Ripke for a four-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 14-7 with 10:08 left in the half.
After the score, the Apaches tried to pull a quick one on the Eagles. Fairview went with an onside kick, but Colonel Crawford recovered.
Starting near midfield, the Eagles took three minutes to stretch its lead back to two scores. Cross scored from two yards out with 7:19 left in the half to push the lead to 21-7.
It was really looking bleak for the Apaches when Hamilton bounced to the outside and scored from 20 yards out with 4:45 left in the half. The extra point was missed, but the Eagles took a 27-7 lead.
Two things happened, that in hindsight, allowed the Apaches to stay in the game. One was an answer on the scoreboard. On a fourth down scramble, Rakes floated a pass in the back of the end zone to Ripke, who caught the pass for the score.
The second was a defensive stop at the end of the half that kept the game at two possessions. Using up the rest of the first half clock, the Eagles reached the 1, where the officials had some trouble. Unclear if a timeout had been called in time, the officials called it a half with the Eagles just outside the end zone.
The third quarter went scoreless for 11-plus minutes. That all changed when Rakes scrambled and reached the pylon to score from 25 yards out to cut the score to 27-21.
The Apache defense came up with another stop with under 10 minutes to play, and the offense made it a new game when Luke Timbrook scored from the Wildcat with 7:02 left. The missed extra point left the game tied at 27.
During the final Colonel Crawford scoring drive, the game needed to be stopped as the first down chain broke and Colonel Crawford officials had to quickly track down another set of sticks.
Fairview will take on Columbus Grove Saturday in the regional championship game. The early plan is for the game to be played at Fred J. Brown Stadium at Defiance High School.
Fairview 0 14 7 14 - 35
Colonel Crawford 14 13 0 7 - 34
CC - Hamilton 15-run (kick failed).
CC - Cross 3-run (Cross run).
F - Ripke 4-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
CC - Cross 2-run (Christman kick).
CC - Hamilton 20-run (kick failed).
F - Ripke pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F - Rakes 25-run (Frank kick).
F - Timbrook 2-run (kick failed).
CC - Cross 2-run (Christman kick).
F - Frank 29-pass from Rakes (Frank pass form Rakes).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Fairview - Rakes 7-10; Singer 5-29; Timbrook 2-2. Colonel Crawford - Cross 37-249; Hamilton 18-154; Ritzhaupt 2-(-1). PASSING: Fairview - Rakes 30-50-0-339. Colonel Crawford - Ritzhaupt 6-13-0-61. RECEIVING: Fairview - Ripke 9-99; Frank 9-70; Timbrook 8-68; Singer 4-31; Blair 2-39. Colonel Crawford - Valentine 2-17; Carmen 1-14; Fichtner 1-14; Walker 1-6; McKibben 1-10.
