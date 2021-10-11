OREGON — Edon picked up its fourth straight win in Toledo Area Athletic Conference action on Saturday at Oregon Clay High School, downing host Cardinal Stritch 43-28 to move to 6-1 on the year.

Drew Gallehue completed 31-of-45 passes for 346 and four TDs with no interceptions while rushing for 78 yards and two more scores on 13 totes in the win for the Bombers (7-1, 2-0 TAAC). Wade Parrish caught 10 passes for 96 yards and three touchdowns while Gannon Ripke had 11 receptions, 102 yards and a score.

Toledo Christian 42, Stryker 14

STRYKER — Trailing just 8-0 after the first quarter, Stryker was outscored 28-8 in the second stanza and dropped a 42-14 decision against Toledo Christian in Northern 8 Football Conferece action at the Stryker Athletic Complex.

QB Jacob Cadwell completed 8-of-12 passes for 174 yards and two TDs with Levi Barnum catching three passes for 117 yards and a pair of scores for the Panthers (1-4, 1-4 N8FC)

Toledo Christian (5-1, 4-0 N8FC) rushed for 310 yards in the victory, led by a dominant effort from QB Charlie Duck IV, who had 156 pass yards with two TD tosses and 152 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Tol. Christian 8 28 6 0 — 42

Stryker 0 8 0 6 — 14

TC — Duck IV 10-run (Duck run).

TC — Koester 4-pass from Duck IV (run failed).

TC — Koester 43-pass from Duck IV (pass failed).

TC — Michalski 6-run (conversion failed).

TC — Duck IV 95-run (conversion good).

S — Barnum 25-pass from Cadwell (pass good).

TC — Butler 1-run (conversion failed).

