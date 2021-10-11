OREGON — Edon picked up its fourth straight win in Toledo Area Athletic Conference action on Saturday at Oregon Clay High School, downing host Cardinal Stritch 43-28 to move to 6-1 on the year.
Drew Gallehue completed 31-of-45 passes for 346 and four TDs with no interceptions while rushing for 78 yards and two more scores on 13 totes in the win for the Bombers (7-1, 2-0 TAAC). Wade Parrish caught 10 passes for 96 yards and three touchdowns while Gannon Ripke had 11 receptions, 102 yards and a score.
Toledo Christian 42, Stryker 14
STRYKER — Trailing just 8-0 after the first quarter, Stryker was outscored 28-8 in the second stanza and dropped a 42-14 decision against Toledo Christian in Northern 8 Football Conferece action at the Stryker Athletic Complex.
QB Jacob Cadwell completed 8-of-12 passes for 174 yards and two TDs with Levi Barnum catching three passes for 117 yards and a pair of scores for the Panthers (1-4, 1-4 N8FC)
Toledo Christian (5-1, 4-0 N8FC) rushed for 310 yards in the victory, led by a dominant effort from QB Charlie Duck IV, who had 156 pass yards with two TD tosses and 152 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.
Tol. Christian 8 28 6 0 — 42
Stryker 0 8 0 6 — 14
TC — Duck IV 10-run (Duck run).
TC — Koester 4-pass from Duck IV (run failed).
TC — Koester 43-pass from Duck IV (pass failed).
TC — Michalski 6-run (conversion failed).
TC — Duck IV 95-run (conversion good).
S — Barnum 25-pass from Cadwell (pass good).
TC — Butler 1-run (conversion failed).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.