NORWALK — Bob Olwin summed it up best.
When asked what he thought the turning point was in Saturday’s wild non-conference game at St. Paul, the second-year Edon coach shrugged.
“What turning point? We did nothing but go back and forth the entire darn game,” Olwin said after the Bombers lost 45-44 to the Flyers at Contractors Stadium at the Warren C. Whitney Complex in Norwalk. “There wasn’t a turning point. They just ended up with one more point than us.”
On a night where standout quarterback Drew Gallehue threw for over 500 yards, it was the Bombers’ second and only other rush attempt of the game that proved critical.
Edon (3-1) led 44-35 with just over eight minutes left, only to see the Flyers (4-0) score 10 points in a 2:51 span to take the lead — and deny the potent Bombers offense one last shot.
Trailing 44-35 after Edon scored with 10:35 left — the first and only two-score difference in the game — the Flyers moved 63 yards in five plays. Senior quarterback Eli Fisher found his wide open tight end, Harley Stoll, for a 35-yard touchdown on a play action pass.
Forced to go for two points because of the deficit, Fisher then dropped back to pass to the 10-yard line, then saw a wide open left side and sprinted to the end zone. As two Edon defenders closed in, he leaped over one of them and crashed over the line to make it a 44-43 deficit with 8:02 left.
Then an already crazy game took an even crazier turn.
With kicker Tyler Perkins — an Iowa State recruit as a punter — already having a strong night, longtime coach John Livengood called for an onside kick. Perkins put it where only a diving Crabbs could recover, and suddenly the Flyers were in business again at the Edon 46.
But then the game took another momentum shift. Five plays into the drive, running back Josh Pocos broke free, but when he cutback toward the middle of the field, an Edon defender stripped the ball loose. The 26-yard run resulted in a fumble recovered by the Bombers at the 2-yard line with 5:23 left.
However, the Bombers called just their second rush attempt of the game on the very next play. Crabbs was the first to get to running back Henley Dye, and he was joined by Zach Pocos, Aiden Naseman and Will Stieber to keep Dye from getting out of the end zone.
The safety capped a stunning turn of events and gave the Flyers a 45-44 lead with 5:04 left.
After getting the ball back on the free kick, the Flyers were then able to run the ball six straight times to use up the clock. It was capped by Crabbs avoiding the end zone on a 13-yard run with 1:24 left. He purposely went down at the 2-yard line to now allow the Bombers a chance to potentially tie the game.
St. Paul moved 58 yards in 10 plays to open the game, with Crabbs scoring from four yards out on a fourth-and-1. The first of five extra points by Perkins put the Flyers up 7-0 at the 7:19 mark of the first quarter.
Edon came right back with a 65-yard drive in eight plays, as standout Drew Gallehue — who finished 39-of-47 passing for 516 yards and 5 TDs — rushing in from a yard out. It was the only other rush attempt of the game for the Bombers aside from the safety. The conversion pass failed but it was a 7-6 game at the 4:05 mark of the first.
“When we missed the early conversion passes and then the safety, they got penetration on us … those plays right there you can say did us in,” Olwin said. “St. Paul is a very good team. They have tradition. (Head coach) John (Livengood) has been here a long time and won everything you can win.
“We’re trying to build the tradition here to get to that yearly level,” he added. “We only have seven seniors and I’ve been here two years, and we don’t understand it yet. But I’m proud of our kids. Offensively we executed pretty well, but they are really hard running backs to tackle. They do that to a lot of teams though, not just us tonight.”
Ripke caught 13 passes for 213 yards and a TD to pace Edon’s receivers. Hayden Dye had nine catches for 93 yards and a score, while Steinke had seven catches for 105 yards and 2 TDs.
Stieber ran 25 times for 120 yards and 2 TDs, while Crabbs ran 17 times for 116 yards and a score to pace the Flyers. Pocos totaled 139 yards on 15 attempts. Fisher threw just three times, but completed all three passes for 64 yards, including the two TDs.
Edon 6 14 16 8 — 44
St. Paul 7 14 7 17 — 45
STP —Crabbs 4 run (Tyler Perkins kick).
E — Gallehue 1 run (pass failed).
STP — Stieber 7 run (Perkins kick).
E — Ripke 9 pass from Gallehue (pass failed).
E — Steinke 8 pass from Gallehue (He. Dye pass from Gallehue).
STP — Stieber 10 pass from Fisher (Perkins kick).
E — Steinke 67 pass from Gallehue (Nester pass from Gallehue).
STP — Burger 5 run (Perkins kick).
E — Nester 9 pass from Gallehue (Nester pass from Gallehue).
STP — Stieber 5 run (Perkins kick).
E — Ha. Dye 6 pass from Gallehue (Ripke pass from Gallehue).
STP — Stoll 35 pass from Fisher (Fisher run).
STP — He. Dye tackled in end zone (safety).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.