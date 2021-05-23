A trio of Northwest Ohio Athletic League squads sent on representatives to the regional level out of Saturday's district competition at Gibsonburg while in Division I action at Findlay High School, the Defiance boys track team clinched multiple spots.
In Division I, Defiance's Josh Horvath clinched a spot in the regional meet at Amherst with a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles. Horvath will be joined by teammate Elijah Fortman, who was fourth in the 800 meters to clinch a spot in regionals. Payton Switzer nearly joined the duo, finishing fifth in the 200 while all three ran with Marino Martinez in a sixth-place effort in the 800 relay.
At Gibsonburg, the Liberty Center boys and girls teams prevailed for team titles, with Delta and Patrick Henry also sending boys representatives to the D-III Tiffin Regional.
On the boys side, Nathaniel Elieff won the 1600 and finished in third in both the 800 and 3200 to move on, joined by teammates Matt Orr (second in discus, fourth in 1600 relay). Riley Chapa (third in long jump, fourth in 1600 relay) and Evan Cramer (fourth in discus).
Patrick Henry qualified for regionals with fourth-place finishes in all three relays on Saturday as Gavin Eagleson ran legs of all three while Ivan Delgado (fourth 1600, fourth 3200) and Corbin Johnson (second 400) and Cody McCance (second 800) qualified in both the relays and individually.
Delta's Ronnie Wyse and ??? Davis won the 110 hurdles and 100 meters, respectively, while Kaleb Barnes earned a win in the 300 hurdles and a runner-up finish in the 800 relay for the Panthers.
On the girls side, Liberty Center finished 60 points ahead of runner-up Margaretta. The Tigers won the 400 and 800 relay and were second by 0.1 seconds in the 1600 relay. Kate Mohler won in the 300 hurdles as well as the three relay teams while Hope Oelkrug was victorious in the 1600 and second in the 800. Other LC relay competitors to earn regional spots as individuals include Kennedy Roell (second in 100 and 200) and Elle Mohler (third in 200) while Giesige (first in shot put), Sophie Long (second in 100 hurdles, fourth in pole vault), Trinitie Woolace (fourth in 3200) and Sydney Miller (second in 3200) earned regional spots as well.
Division I Districts
At Findlay
Boys Meet
Findlay 123, Lima Shawnee 108.5, Ashland 85, Bowling Green 58, Tiffin Columbian 53, Lexington 52, Fremont Ross 40.5, Sandusky 30, Defiance 28, Mansfield Madison 26, Wapakoneta 19, Norwalk 14, Elida 10, Lima Senior 9, Celina 7
Field Events (Defiance Finishers)
Shot put - 1. Sewell (LS), 50-4.5; 19. Gmutza (D), 22. Miller (D).
Running Events (Defiance Finishers)
800 relay - 1. Findlay, 1:29.82; 6. Defiance (Switzer, Fortman, Martinez, Horvath). 1600 meters - 1. Kendrick (BG), 4:26.47; 7. C. Batt (D), 10. N. Batt (D). 300 hurdles - 1. Brooks (MM), 38.9; 2. Horvath (D). 800 meters - 1. Hawley (A), 1:55.85; 4. Fortman (D), 9. Jurcevich (D). 200 meters - 1. Gremling (F), 22.34; 5. Switzer (D). 3200 meters - 1. Lammers (BG), 9:53.53; 9. Gonzalez (D), Valle (D). 1600 relay - 1. Tiffin Columbian, 3:26.05; 7. Defiance (Fortman, Switzer, Martinez, Horvath).
Division III Districts
At Gibsonburg
Boys Meet (District 2)
Liberty Center 106.5, Delta 104.5, Patrick Henry 89, Ottawa Hills 87, Gibsonburg 70, Maumee Valley Country Day 61, Cardinal Stritch 44, Toledo Christian 43.5, North Baltimore 23, Northwood 22, Pettisville 8.5
Field Events
Discus - 1. Seedorf (PH), 122-7; Orr (LC), Kohlhofer (D), Cramer (LC). High jump - 1. Rodriguez (G), 6-1; Perozek (OH), Chapa (LC), Wensink (TC).
Running Events
110 hurdles - 1. Wyse (D), 17.01; Baker (N), Kuhl (MVCD), Egan (OH). 100 meters - 1. Davis (D), 11.77; Moss (CS), Morehead (CS), Gaston (TC). 800 relay - 1. Cardinal Stritch, 1:34.84; Delta (Ruple, Knapp, Barnes, Schauwecker), Gibsonburg, Patrick Henry (Kistner, Eagleson, McCance, Johnson). 1600 meters - 1. Elieff (LC), 4:35.96; Nixon (OH), McClure (OH), Delgado (PH). 400 relay - 1. Delta (Ruple, Knapp, Davis, Schauwecker), 45.94; Gibsonburg, Cardinal Stritch, Patrick Henry (Kistner, Eagleson, Smith, Kurtz). 400 meters - 1. O’Neill (MVCD), 51.66; Johnson (PH), Michalski (TC), Gazarek (NB). 300 hurdles - 1. Barnes (D), 44.92; Baker (N), Franklin (OH), Ruple (D). 800 meters - 1. Wensink (TC), 2:05.29; McCance (PH), Elieff (LC), Dias (MVCD). 200 meters - 1. O’Neill (MVCD), 23.46; Foust (CS), Liskai (G), Davis (D). 3200 meters - 1. Nixon (OH), 10:32.58; McClure (OH), Elieff (LC), Delgado (PH). 1600 relay - 1. Maumee Valley Country Day, 3:36.84; Toledo Christian, Liberty Center (Wymer, Patterson, Orr, Chapa), Patrick Henry (Eagleson, McCance, Delgado, Johnson).
Girls Meet
Liberty Center 161, Castalia Margaretta 101, Woodmore 49.5, Toledo Christian 49, Tiffin Calvert 44, Monroeville 37, Ottawa Hills 30, Gibsonburg 28, Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic 27.5, Lakota 26, Old Fort 22, Danbury 17, Northwood 16.5, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic 11.5, Collins Western Reserve 11, Cardinal Stritch 4, Maumee Valley Country Day 4, Emmanuel Christian 2
Field Events
Long jump - 1. Laney (Calv), 16-3; Porter (TC), Zielinski (N), Berg (CM). Shot put - 1. Giesige (LC), 36-2.5; Wise (M), Leibold (NSP), Bolden (N). Pole vault - 1. Stimmel (CM), 14-0; Lynch (SMCC), Albanese (G), Long (LC).
Running Events
100 hurdles - 1. Stimmel (CM), 15.36; Long (LC), Travis (W), Giles (M). 100 meters - 1. Stimmel (CM), 12.25; Roell (LC), Smith (Calv), Legg (M). 800 relay - 1. Liberty Center (K. Mohler, E. Mohler, H. Mohler, Roell), 1:46.3; Woodmore, Toledo Christian, Margaretta. 1600 meters - 1. Oelkrug (LC), 5:15.8; Miller (OF), Simmons (G), Kelley (OH). 400 relay - 1. Liberty Center (K. Mohler, Armey, Hollenbaugh, Roell), 50.26; Margaretta, Calvert, Toledo Christian. 400 meters - 1. Phillips (CM), 1:01.78; Maringer (D), Matlack (NSP), Rosales (TC). 300 hurdles - 1. K. Mohler (LC), 48.01; Mompher (L), Montgomery (G), Richard (D). 800 meters - 1. Vogelpohl (W), 2:22.84; Oelkrug (LC), Perez (CWR), G. Miller (LC). 200 meters - 1. Smith (Calv), 25.75; Roell (LC), E. Mohler (LC), Phillips (CM). 3200 meters - 1. Beam (W), 11:43.83; S. Miller (LC), Kelley (OH), Woolace (LC). 1600 relay - 1. Tiffin Calvert, 4:10.81; Liberty Center (K. Mohler, H. Mohler, G. Miller, E. Mohler), 4:10.91; Toledo Christian, Woodmore..
