ADA — When it comes to team games, the best player on the court doesn’t always win. That’s what makes sports so unpredictable and working together as a team so rewarding.
But on Saturday in a Division II district final at Ohio Northern University, the best player was St Marys’ Austin Parks, and his 24 points on 11-of-12 shooting, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks led the second-seeded Roughriders to their first district title since 2005 in a 61-53 win over Napoleon.
For Napleon head coach Chad Bostleman, the 24 points wasn’t the most impressive thing about Parks’ game. The most impressive thing was the Ohio State commit’s ability to pass the ball out of the post.
“He’s a beast,” Napoleon head coach Chad Bostelman said of the 6-foot-10 junior. “The first stat I looked at was how many assists he had and he had five. It felt like more because when he wasn’t, scoring, he contributed to a lot of what they were doing and they run everything through him and he’s good, he’s really good.
Park’s ability to make the right decisions with the ball, especially in the first half, and his teammates ability to knock shots down from deep, was ultimately the reason why Parks was able to find his way to the rim so much in the second half.
Gavin Reineke was the main benefactor of some early open looks from the outside as he knocked down three triples in the first quarter and though Parks was quiet early, it made Napoleon have pay more attention to the outside, allowing Parks some one-on-one opportunities on the inside, a few of which ended in baseline dunks. Reineke ended with a team-second best 17 points.
“We held Parks to eight in the first half and that’s an unbelievable accomplishment, if we don’t let Reineke go off for three 3’s,” Bostelman said.
The early lift from Reineke led to a 16-11 lead for St. Marys but the slim lead was due to physical play by the Wildcats, which allowed for a couple of stops on defense and the ability to get to the rim on offense.
“We knew going in that it was going to be a very physical game, Napoleon has outstanding athletes,” St. Marys hed coach Dan Hegemeir said of the Wildcats. “I don’t know if I have ever played a team that had many kids that were so physically toned up and they all contributed.”
The second half started with a 7-0 run for the Roughriders, in which Parks had back-to-back buckets, the first of which was a nice spin move to get himself free on the baseline where he slammed it home.
The run stretched the lead to 12 but threes on back-to-back possessions first from Clayton Behnfeldt and then from Caden Kruse, cut the lead in half and kept the Wildcats firmly in the game. The two triples were the only two for Napoleon in the first half.
The end of the second quarter was marked by two long St. Marys possessions as the Napoleon zone allowed them to pass the ball around the perimeter with no repercussions.
Eventually, caught in a double team, Parks was able to find a cutting Jace Turner to make it 25-17.
A miss on the offensive end by Napoleon led to about a minute and 15 second possession by St. Marys that almost ran the first half clock. But Josh Mack was able to come up with a steal and a fast break slam to send the two teams to half with St. Marys only leading 25-19.
Out of halftime, the two teams went back-and-forth until Napoleon made a 6-0 run thanks to a Behnfeldt three and a Mack and-one that brought the deficit to just one with four minutes remaining in the third.
Parks immediately answered on the other end, able to get to the baseline again and push it back to 33-30. His baseline move was something the Wildcats had trouble with all night and it led him to 16 second-half points.
“I thought we did a good job with him in the first half and in the second half we let him get to his baseline move too much which is very good,” Bostelman said of Parks. “He’s good on either block at getting to the baseline and we were trying to send a double team from the top but we just couldn’t keep him from turning that way.”
“We knew that he could control the game if we let him and we to double team him when we could,” Mack added. “When somebody is that big and you don’t give them a look that you should, he’s going to show you that you should probably double team him. We tried our best but he’s a hell of a player.”
The next time down the court, Parks made an impact on offense without even touching the ball as Mack sagged off an outside shooter, expecting an inlet pass to Parks who had positioning on the block, and allowed Evan Angstmann to knock down a three to stretch the lead back to six with just over two minutes left to go in the third.
The rest of the game was Napoleon trying to play catchup with the Roughriders but never really getting it close enough to make a real threat.
They were able to get it going from three in the second half though, as Kruse and Behnfeldt each knocked down two more and Blake Wolf knocked down two of his own. Kruse led the way with 17 points for Napoleon. Mack added 11 on 5-of-15 shooting. Behnfeldt had 11.
Napoleon graduates five seniors in Mack, Behnfeldt, Tanner Rubenstein, Drew Grant and Kaleb Woods. After four-straight losing seasons since their regional run in 2016, Bostelman credits the seniors with re-establishing a winning culture this season for Napoleon boys basketball
“They are great kids. I feel like along with last year’s seniors, they established the culture and how hard you have to work,” Bostelman said of the class of 2022. “We’re going to miss it for sure and it’s not just the on the court stuff either. We’ve learned a lot together on how to handle ourselves. It’s been a really fun ride.”
St. Marys will move on to regional semifinals at Bowling Green State University where they’ll play Huron on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
NAPOLEON (53) - Wolf 6; Mack 12; Woods 0; Kruse 17; Ta. Rubenstein 5; Clayton Behnfeldt 11; Buehrer 0; Williams 2; Grant 0; Ressler 0; Stonner 0; Tr. Rubenstein 0. Totals: 20-54 8-24 5-13 - 53.
ST. MARYS (61) - Steininger 3; Reineke 17; Turner 8; Angstmann 8; Parks 24; Lotz 0; Moore 0; Sullivan 1; Meier 0. Totals: 23-35 5-13 10-14 - 61.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Kruse 3, Behnfeldt 3, Wolf 2. St. Marys - Reineke 3; Steininger, Angstmann. Rebounds: Napoleon 25 (Ta. Rubenstein 8), St. Marys 26 (Parks 9). Assists: Napoleon 12 (Wolf, Behnfeldt 3), St. Marys 17 (Angstmann 6). Turnovers: Napoleon 11, St. Marys 16.
Napoleon 11 8 15 19 - 53
St. Marys 16 9 18 18 - 61
