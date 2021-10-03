Two goals from junior Joshua Maurer and a goal and two assists from junior Noah Svanberg helped lead the Defiance men's soccer team to a 3-2 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over Transylvania on Saturday afternoon at home.

Freshman Cameron Kruyer recorded his first career points with an assist on Svanberg's goal for the Jackets (7-6, 2-0 HCAC). Junior Austin Boles earned the win in goal, making a save against the Pioneers (2-4-2, 0-1-1 HCAC).

The Yellow Jackets will look to extend their winning streak to three games when they host Manchester on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Transy too much for DC women

The Defiance women's soccer team suffered a 2-0loss to Heartland Collegiate Atheltic Conference foe Transylvania at home on Saturday afternoon at Winsper-Knobel Memorial Field.

Sophomore Sarah O'Shea played just over 60 minutes in goal and made 13 saves for DC (2-6, 0-2 HCAC). Her 13 saves are the second-most in a game in the HCAC this season.

Brooke Puterbaugh and Abby Baker each logged seven shots and a goal for the Pioneers (6-3-1, 1-1 HCAC).

Jacket volleyball falls in league lidlifter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- The Defiance volleyball team slipped in its Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener against Rose-Hulman on the road on Saturday afternoon, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24.

Senior Mackenzie Benham led the attack for Defiance (2-9, 0-1 HCAC) with 11 kills and led the team with 20 digs while freshman Jamia Murray added nine kills during the match. Senior Alexis Kiessling (Defiance) recorded 15 digs to help the backline for Defiance on the afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets next return home to take on Anderson in HCAC play on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

