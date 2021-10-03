Two goals from junior Joshua Maurer and a goal and two assists from junior Noah Svanberg helped lead the Defiance men's soccer team to a 3-2 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over Transylvania on Saturday afternoon at home.
Freshman Cameron Kruyer recorded his first career points with an assist on Svanberg's goal for the Jackets (7-6, 2-0 HCAC). Junior Austin Boles earned the win in goal, making a save against the Pioneers (2-4-2, 0-1-1 HCAC).
The Yellow Jackets will look to extend their winning streak to three games when they host Manchester on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Transy too much for DC women
The Defiance women's soccer team suffered a 2-0loss to Heartland Collegiate Atheltic Conference foe Transylvania at home on Saturday afternoon at Winsper-Knobel Memorial Field.
Sophomore Sarah O'Shea played just over 60 minutes in goal and made 13 saves for DC (2-6, 0-2 HCAC). Her 13 saves are the second-most in a game in the HCAC this season.
Brooke Puterbaugh and Abby Baker each logged seven shots and a goal for the Pioneers (6-3-1, 1-1 HCAC).
Jacket volleyball falls in league lidlifter
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- The Defiance volleyball team slipped in its Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener against Rose-Hulman on the road on Saturday afternoon, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24.
Senior Mackenzie Benham led the attack for Defiance (2-9, 0-1 HCAC) with 11 kills and led the team with 20 digs while freshman Jamia Murray added nine kills during the match. Senior Alexis Kiessling (Defiance) recorded 15 digs to help the backline for Defiance on the afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets next return home to take on Anderson in HCAC play on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.