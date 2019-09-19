OTTAWA — The Wauseon boys and girls and the Holgate boys won the Blue and the Gold divisions respectively at the Ottawa-Glandorf Invitational on Saturday.
Noah Fisher of Ayersville won the Gold division in 16:06 while Stryker's Emanuel Villanueva took third.
Hayden Hartman took sixth for the Tigers while teammates Addison Casillas, Richard Bower and Bailey Sonnenberg finished eighth through tenth.
Overall, the Pilot boys took second, Ottoville third, Kalida fourth, Hicksville seventh and Wayne Trace finished 10th.
In the Blue division, Bryan's Joshua Taylor won in 16:24 while Fairview's Treyvon Hastings took second and Wauseon's Braden Vernot finished in third.
Tinora's Clay Carpenter took seventh, Napoleon's Ryan Otto, ninth, and Wauseon's Hunter Wasnich rounded out the top 10.
The Indians claimed first place as a team while Tinora finished second, Fairview fourth, host Ottawa-Glandorf sixth, Archbold eighth, Bryan ninth, Napoleon 12th and Paulding 16th.
In the girls event, Holgate's Raena Willett finished in 19:20 to claim the the individual crown in the Gold race while leading her team to a fourth place finish.
Ayersville's Teryn Bour took second, Holgate's Elizabeth Willett fifth, Stryker's Trinitie Woolace seventh and Wayne Trace's Kassidy Campbell ninth.
Leipsic took sixth place as a team.
In the Blue race, Wauseon won the team title followed by Archbold.
Napoleon finished seventh, Fairview ninth, Ottawa-Glandorf in 10th, Bryan 11th, Paulding 12th and Tinora took 13th place.
Archbold's Kyle Sauder and Sophie Rupp finished third and fourth respectively while Bryan's Audrey Zimmerman crossed the line in fifth.
Macee Dilbone of Napoleon grabbed seventh while Wauseon teammates Grace Rhoades and Magdalena Duden posted an eighth and ninth place finish.
