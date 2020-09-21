GENOA — Tinora finished with three boys runners inside the top ten as the Rams captured The Battle of Turtle Creek hosted by Genoa on Saturday.
Jaxren Durfey led the Rams, who beat state-ranked Ottawa Hills by 16 points for the team title (47-63) with a third place finish in 16:53. Clay Carpenter (fourth) and Jacob Cramer (ninth) also finished in the top ten for the Rams.
Kylie Sauder of Archbold took second in the girls race. The Streaks led the local finishers, taking fourth in the team standings.
Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Invitational
OTTAWA — Holgate dominated the Gold Division of the Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Invitational, totaling a low score of 15 to ease into the team title. Led by champion Richard Bower (16:54), the Tigers took the five spots in the race.
Ottawa-Glandorf took the top two spots in the Blue race to finish as the team runner-up.
Myron Cline Invitational
LAKOTA — Liberty Center was another team that dominated a meet, capturing both team titles in the Division III - Medium races at the Myron Cline Invitational hosted by Lakota.
The Tiger girls, led by Hope Oelkrug, had six runners in the top ten as they won by 30 points over Woodmore.
Liberty Center's boys ended with a two-point win over Lakota for the team title. Nathaniel Elieff had a fourth-place finish to lead the Tigers.
Eastwoood Mini-Meet
PEMBERVILLE — Wauseon's Braden Vernot and Jack Callan took the top two spots as Wauseon's boys won the Eastwood Min-Meet Saturday.
Vernot claimed the race in 16:13. Callan was second in 16:41. Hunter Wasnich added a sixth-place finish for the Indians.
Celina Invitational
After a cnacelled meet, the Antwerp boys and girls cross country teams ran at Celina. In boys action, the Archers placed sixth, and were led by Avin Johnson, Jason Geyer, Josh Timbrook, Eli Reinhart and Alex Zijlstra. In girls action, the Lady Archers placed fourth, and were led by Aeriel Snyder, Siera Octaviano, Laura Miller, Makenna Smith and Isabelle Graham.
The Battle of Turtle Creek
Boys
Team Scores
Tinora 47, Ottawa Hills 63, Genoa 77, Archbold 104, Otsego 105, Rossford 187, Port Clinton 211, Gibsonburg 216, Swanton 247, Elmwood 249, Evergreen 254
Top Area Finishers
3. Jaxen Durfey (T) 16:53; 4. Clay Carpenter (T) 16:58; 9. Jacob Cramer (T) 17:31; 12. Brady Johns (A) 17:42; 13. Aden McCarty (A) 17:44; 14. Lance Rinkel (T) 17:44; 17. Evan Flory (T) 18:08; 18. Weston Ruffer (A) 18:11; 27. Brennan Garrow (A) 18:43; 29. Anderson Tipping (Ev) 18:49.
Girls
Team Scores
Rocky River Magnificat 43, Ottawa Hills 56, Gibsonburg 108, Archbold 109, Genoa 116, Port Clinton 121, Evergreen 194, Tinora 225, Elmwood 230, Sandusky 237, Rossford 325
Top Area Finishers
2. Kylie Sauder (A) 19:29; 7. Lauren Sattler (T) 21:05; 22. Karley Ramirez (A) 22:11; 25. Allie Buehrer (A) 22:24; 33. Chloe Merillat (A) 23:10; 34. Kayla Gleckler (Ev) 23:12; 35. Deanna Hoffman (Ev) 23:12; 40. Alison Roehrig (A) 23:19.
Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Inv.
Boys Blue
Team Scores
Van Wert 36, Ottawa-Glandorf 54, St. Marys 97, Patrick Henry 124, Bluffton 132, Kenton 141, Elida 153, Paulding 182, Lima Bath 230
Top Area Finishers
1. Max Buddelmeyer (O-G) 17:17; 2. Ty Buckland (O-G) 17:28; 6. Reid Johanns (P) 17:49; 9. Hunter Stechschulte (O-G) 18:08; 10. Ivan Delgado (PH) 18:09; 11. Carson Trombley (O-G) 18:10; 18. Josh Munding (PH) 18:36; 24. Reegan Arps (PH) 18:58; 29. Brennan Yates (PH) 19:11.
Boys Gold
Team Scores
Holgate 15, Kalida 60, Crestview 85, Ayersville 110, Delphos St. John's 134, Leipsic 155, Wayne Trace 173.
Top Area Finishers
1. Richard Bower (H) 16:54; 2. Bailey Sonnenberg (H) 16:55; 3. Addison Casillas (H) 17:15; 4. Hayden Hartman (H) 17:16; 5. Logan Miller (H) 17:28; 6. Ryan Lucke (K) 17:29; 7. Levi Zachrich (H) 17:32; 8. Jack Westrick (H) 17:52; 9. Will Zeller (K) 17:53; 10. Ethan Fritz (H) 18:08; 12. Collin Heitmeyer (K) 18:22.
Girls
Team Scores
Van Wert 79, Delphos St. John's 93, Kenton 134, Patrick Henry 136, Crestview 150, St. Marys 166, Holgate 189, Wayne Trace 200, Leipsic 209, Ottawa-Glandorf 227, Lima Bath 261, Ayersville 263, Spencerville 284.
Top Area Finishers
2. Lola Wensink (Leipsic) 20:12; 3. Emma Carpenter (PH) 20:16; 4. Elisabeth Willett (H) 20:19; 5. Teryn Bour (A) 20:26; 9. Kassidy Campbell (WT) 21:07; 11. Andrea Burgei (Kalida) 21:11; 12. Emily Gilson (PH) 21:16; 15. Kaylynn Ashbaugh (H) 21:23; 18. Kiara Bahena (WT) 21:37; 22. Paige Hoersten (Ottoville) 21:55; 27. Madison Prigge (PH) 22:18; 29. Elyse Manz (Paulding) 22:27; 30. Maddie Walther (Leipsic) 22:28.
Lakota Invitational
Boys Division III - Medium
Team Scores
Liberty Center 52, Lakota 54, Seneca East 64, Van Buren 112, Hopewell-Loudon 126, Carey 143, Woodmore 162.
Top Ten Finishers
1. C.J. Buchanan (W) 16:08; 2. Connor Hill (L) 16:09; 3. Trey Masterson (H-L) 16:39; 4. Nathaniel Elieff (LC) 16:57; 5. Elijah Franks (L) 17:04; 6. Brayden Young (C) 17:17; 7. Kenny Miles (LC) 17:19; 8. Matthew Marlow (LC) 17:25; 9. Brycen Lantz (SE) 17:30; 10. Isaac Mason (SE) 17:42.
Girls Division III - Medium
Team Scores
Liberty Center 29, Woodmore 59, Carey 81, Seneca East 119, Hopewell-Loudon 129, Lakota 137, Mohawk 165.
Top Ten Finishers
1. Sarah Reinhart (C) 18:30; 2. Hope Oelkrug (LC) 18:46; 3. Ava Beam (W) 18:59; 4. Olivia Vogelpohl (W) 19:31; 5. Sydney Miller (LC) 19:36; 6. MaKayla Meller (LC) 19:41; 7. Gracie Miller (LC) 19:41; 8. Reilly Cozette (L) 19:47; 9. Mallory Stark (LC) 20:04; 10. Salayna Ashbaugh (LC) 20:05.
Eastwood Mini-Meet
Boys
Team Scores
Wauseon 34, Columbus Grove 50, Ontario 96, Edison 120, Fayette 138, Eastwood 145, Napoleon 170, Clay 184
Top Ten Finishers
1. Braden Vernot (W) 16:13; 2. Jack Callan (W) 16:41; 3. Cory Jay (Ea) 16:50; 4. Caleb Stechschulte (CG) 17:02; 5. Ryan Otto (N) 17:06; 6. Hunter Wasnich (W) 17:06; 7. Trent Koch (CG) 17:13; 8. Aidan Pena (W) 17:18; 9. Aidan Anderson (Ed) 17:26; 10. Robey Bolen (O) 17:33.
Girls
Team Scores
Ontario 44, Wauseon 50, Edison 79, Eastwood 118, Columbus Grove 132, Clay 137, Napoleon 141, Fayette 191
Top Ten Finishers
1. Abby Lesniak (Ed) 18:52; 2. Grace Rhoades (W) 19:28; 3. Brienne Trumpower (O) 19:42; 4. Ariah Reuer (O) 19:50; 5. Ellie Maurer (O) 19:59; 6. Cori Wentz (O) 20:02; 7. Erin Downing (CG) 20:36; 8. Serena Mathews (W) 20:41; 9. Magdalena Duden (W) 20:48; 10. Lauren Larue (C) 21:10.
