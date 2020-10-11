FOSTORIA - Tinora swept the top spot in the team standings for its group as the Fostoria Invitational was broken up into three smaller groups. The Rams outdistanced Ayersville for boys and girls team scores.
The Rams had three of the top five runners in the boys race. Jacob Cramer claimed second, Clay Carpenter was third and Jaxen Durfey was fourth.
Lauren Sattler was the group winner for the Rams in the girls race. Ayersville's Teryn Bour placed third.
Antwerp Invitational
ANTWERP - A pair of state-ranked Tiger teams from Henry County took home titles at the Antwerp Invitational. Holgate, on the strength of having six runners place in the top ten, was able to score a 34-101 win over Fayette in the boys team race.
Joshuah Taylor of Bryan won the race in 16:45.
Liberty Center took the top four spots in the girls race as they racked up 17 points to 93 for runner-up Edgerton. Hope Oelkrug won for the Tigers in 19:58.
Fostoria Invitational
Boys - Group 3
Team Scores
Tinora 26, Ayersville 74, Willard 81, Rossford 88, Port Clinton 90, Swanton 168.
Top Ten Runners
1. Ethan Neblock (R) 17:28; 2. Jacob Cramer (T) 17:37; 3. Clay Carpenter (T) 17:45; 4. Jaxen Durfey (T) 17:47; 5. Trenton Rupert (W) 18:04; 6. Malachi Shugert (R) 18:18; 7. Lance Rinkel (T) 18:45; 8. Elliot Auxter (PC) 18:53; 9. James Zimmerman (A) 18:54; 10. Evan Flory (T) 19:02.
Girls - Group 3
Team Scores
Tinora 22, Ayersville 36
Top Ten Runners
1. Lauren Sattler (T) 21:24; 2. Carlie Blaesing (Port Clinton) 22:02; 3. Teryn Bour (A) 22:30; 4. Maddie Wiechman (Port Clinton) 22:52; 5. Addison Lee (T) 23:17; 6. Arleigh Dackermann (Port Clinton) 23:21; 7. Alexia Wickerham (Stryker) 23:56; 8. Ellie Hartford (Swanton) 24:01; 9. Karley Mansfield (A) 24:11; 10. Isabel Ferguson (T) 24:14.
Antwerp Invitational
Boys
Team Scores
Holgate 34, Fayette 101, Bryan 113, Liberty Center 122, Fairview 125, Edgerton 137, Antwerp 141, Paulding 194, Hicksville 206, Leipsic 237.
Top Ten Runners
1. Joshuah Taylor (B) 16:45; 2. Nathaniel Elieff (LC) 17:16; 3. Treyvon Hastings (Fair) 17:18; 4. Richard Bower (Hol) 17:28; 5. Quinn Mitchell (Fay) 17:31; 6. Hayden Hartman (Hol) 17:37; 7. Bailey Sonnenberg (Hol) 17:39; 8. Levi Zachrich (Hol) 17:48; 9. Addison Casillas (Hol) 17:52; 10. Logan Miller (Hol) 18:01.
Girls
Team Scores
Liberty Center 17, Edgerton 93, Fayette 112, Holgate 120, Antwerp 131, Bryan 136, Fairview 149, Pettisville 180, Montpelier 214.
Top Ten Runners
1. Hope Oelkrug (LC) 19:58; 2. MaKayla Meller (LC) 20:16; 3. Gracie Miller (LC) 20:55; 4. Sydney Miller (LC) 20:57; 5. Stefanie Thiel (E) 21:00; 6. Ashlee Hug (E) 21:02; 7. Dalayna Ashbaugh (LC) 21:09; 8. Mallory Stark (LC) 21:16; 9. Cassie Mavis (Fair) 21:22; 10. Elisabeth Willett (H) 21:34.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.