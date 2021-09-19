OTTAWA — The Holgate boys and Wauseon girls claimed division team titles in the Blue and Gold Divisions, respectively, during Saturday’s Ottawa-Glandorf Blue-Gold Invitational.
In the boys meet, Holgate placed three runners in the top nine to claim the team title, led by Richard Bower in fourth and Addison Casillas in seventh. Wauseon’s Hunter Wasnich was second overall while Paulding’s Reid Johanns was sixth and Holgate’s Levi Zachrich ninth.
Hicksville finished second in the boys Gold Division, paced by JR Mendoza’s fifth-place effort. Brennen Yates was close behind in seventh for Patrick Henry while Ayersville’s James Zimmerman finished in 12th to lead the Pilots.
The girls meet saw Ottawa-Glandorf’s Alexa Fortman finish first overall ahead of Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades and Magdalena Duden as the Indians finished 24 points clear of Fairview fo the team title. Samantha Rohrs’ fourth-place finish paced the Apache effort while Kayla Mavis was eighth and Katie McCavit 10th. Julia Durfey (sixth place) and Addison Lee (11th) were top scorers for Tinora.
Ottawa-Glandorf Blue-Gold Invitational
Boys Blue Division
Holgate 62, Van Wert 75, Ottawa-Glandorf 103, Napoleon 162, St. Marys 167, Fairview 171, Wauseon 181, Bluffton 198, Lima Bath 213, Kenton 226, Allen East 246, Tinora 318, Paulding 328, Elida 377, Lima Senior 475
Individuals
1. Braden Yingst (Lima Perry), 15:51.1; Hunter Wasnich (W), Hunter Sidle (AE), Richard Bower (H), Ryan Otto (N), Reid Johanns (P), Addison Casillas (H), Landon Armstrong (B), Levi Zachrich (H), Ty Rosengarten (OG), Tyler Birt (SM), Ty Buckland (OG), Drew Laudick (VW), Calvin Morris (SM), John Kramer (VW), Gage Wannemacher (VW), Gage Springer (VW), Hunter Stechschulte (OG), Hunter Sherer (VW), Logan Miller (H).
Boys Gold Division
Kalida 57, Hicksville 69, Delphos St. John’s 73, St. Henry 104, Wayne Trace 118, Leipsic 131, Patrick Henry 159, Spencerville 165
Individuals
1. Lanny Oakman (S), 17:35.6; Collin Heitmeyer (K), Marcus Freewalt (DSJ), Wyatt German (Ottoville), JR Mendoza (H), Heath Miller (K), Brennen Yates (PH), Eli Stammen (SH), Drew Palte (DSJ), Nolan Fullenkamp (SH), Kelton Stone (H), James Zimmerman (Ayersville), Garrett Decker (K), Maddox Treece (WT), Ben Amoroso (A), Gage Ogle (WT), Roman DeLaRosa (L), Noah Verhoff (K), Ryan Schliesser (H). Michael Villena (H).
Girls Blue Division
Wauseon 73, Fairview 97, Ottawa-Glandorf 100, Van Wert 123, Napoleon 128, St. Marys 146, Tinora 151, Bluffton 155, Kenton 164, Elida 256
Individuals
1. Alexa Fortman (OG), 19:56.8; Grace Rhoades (W), Magdalena Duden (W), Samantha Rohrs (F), Kyra Welch (VW), Julia Durfey (T), Maria Jutte (SM), Kayla Mavis (F), Tyra McClain (VW), Katie McCavit (F), Addison Lee (T), June Essinger (B), Kyla Fallis (Lima Bath), Emily Durham (E), Lindsay Deblin (N), Kylie Allmon (K), Serena Mathews (W), Ellen Schloemer (SM), Emily Birkhold (N), Olivia Fenbert (OG).
Girls Gold Division
Delphos St. John’s 58, Patrick Henry 60, St. Henry 61, Holgate 67, Wayne Trace 100
Individuals
1. Andrea Burgei (Kalida), 19:58.1; Rileigh Baumer (SH), Elisabeth Willett (H), Emily Gillson (PH), Kaylynn Ashbaugh (H), Kiara Bahena (WT), Ava Milligan (DSJ), Madison Prigge (PH), Brezlynn Rohr (DSJ), Lillee Stewart (Spencerville), Hannah Swary (H), Catherine Kopack (DSJ), Ally Heath (SH), Olivia Bockey (DSJ), Lexi Holloway (PH), Abby Moore (WT), Paige Buschur (SH), Lola Wensink (Leipsic), Megan Broering SH), Olivia Rettig (PH).
Fayette Eagle Invitational
At Harrison Lake
Boys Meet
Fayette 39, Pettisville 55, Delta 65, Montpelier 79, North Central 119
Individuals
1. Andrew Arnos (New Haven, Ind.), 17:26; Jose Blanco (F), Justin Rhodes (NH), Wyatt Mitchell (F), Avin Johnson (Antwerp), Kade Spahr (Pittsford, Mich.), Hunter Howard (Edon), Kamren Johnson (A), Ben Miller (Blissfield, Mich.), Garrett Walz (M).
Girls Meet
Pettisville 37, Antwerp 79, Fayette 88, Britton-Deerfield (Mich.) 97, Montpelier 117, Delta 134, Blissfield (MIch.) 135
Individuals
1. Mari Cueto (Bliss), 21:02; Josilyn Welch (D), Brooke Smith (Pittsford, Mich.), Leslie Burrow (F), Kendall Sears (P), Grace Remington (P), Sara Bower (B-D), Sophie Sterken (P), Maeve Maginn (F), Aubrey Appelman (B-D).
