TIFFIN -- The massive Tiffin Carnival field saw a bevy of solid finishes from area cross country runners on Saturday morning and afternoon, led by a quartet of top-five finishers.
In the boys Division II race, Bryan standout Joshuah Taylor finished fourth overall in 16:06 while in the Division II-B girls race, Alexa Fortman of Ottawa-Glandorf was third and Tinora sophomore Lauren Sattler finished fifth.
In the team standings, Holgate was fourth in the Division III-A race, paced by top-30 efforts from Richard Bower (12th), Addison Casillas (17th) and Jack Westrick (26th). Tinora's Jaxen Durfey was seventh overall in the field. Patrick Henry's Brennen Yates was 12th in the Division III-B race while Pettisville's Zach McWatters was 15th.
Hunter Wasnich of Wauseon and Napoleon's Ryan Otto were 11th and 20th, respectively, in Division II.
On the girls side, Kate Thormeier was 18th to lead all area runners in the Division II-A race. Wauseon's Grace Rhoades and Magdalena Duden were 23rd and 24th, respectively, while Mira Horvath finished 35th to lead all Defiance runners. Layla Briseno was 43rd for the Bulldogs.
In the Division II-B race, Julia Durfey was 12th to help the Tinora cause while Madelyn Hovest was 12th for O-G and Lindsay Deblin was 15th for Napoleon.
Finally, Liberty Center saw MaKayla Meller finish seventh overall and Gracie Miller eighth en route to a second-place finish to Minster in the team standings. Emily Gillson added a 16th-place effort for Patrick Henry.
Tiffin Carnival
At Hedges Boyer Park
Boys Division II Varsity
Team Results
Dayton Carroll 92, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 115, Shelby 129, West Liberty-Salem 133, Decatur Bellmont (Ind.) 188, Bay Village Bay 206, Fairview Park Fairview 224, Akron SVSM 254, Akron Springfield 339, Ottawa-Glandorf 367, St. Marys 393, Huron 424, Liberty-Benton 433, Germantown Valley View 440, Buckeye Valley 445, Ashtabula Edgewood 445, Milan Edison 457, Maumee 460, Kettering Alter 509, Clyde 545, Wauseon 553, Bryan 568, Versailles 573, Bellevue 603, Indian Lake 615, Poland Seminary 686, Napoleon 686, Port Clinton 698, Oak Harbor 709, Tipp City Bethel 724, Eastwood 848, Fostoria 920, Cleveland Benedictine 939
Top Area Finishers
4. Joshuah Taylor (Bryan), 16:06; 11. Hunter Wasnich (Wauseon), 20. Ryan Otto (Napoleon), 25. Xander Fackler (B), 46. Ty Rosengarten (Ottawa-Glandorf), 55. Ty Buckland (O-G), 68. Carter Nofziger (W), 73. Hunter Stechschulte (O-G).
Boys Division III-A
Team Results
East Canton 96, Fort Loramie 97, Columbus Grove 145, Holgate 163, Norwalk St. Paul 178, Ottawa Hills 186, Fisher Catholic 207, Maplewood 251, Minster 283, Cin. Commit Country Day 337, New Riegel 344, Marion Local 392, Mapleton 394, Archbold 419, New Bremen 430, Liberty Center 466, Tinora 479, Fairview 493, Ashland Crestview 499, Grandview Heights 513, Berkshire 525, Old Fort 544, Fayette 555, Allen East 556, Convoy Crestview 575, Columbia Station Columbia 598, Coldwater 717, Northwood 807
Top Area Finishers
7. Jaxen Durfey (Tinora), 16:41.6; 12. Richard Bower (Holgate), 17. Addison Casillas (H), 21. Paul Westrick (T), 26. Jack Westrick (H), 40. Brady Johns (Archbold), 44. Wyatt Mitchell (Fayette), 45. Jose Blanco (Fay), 64. Aden McCarty (Arch), 66. Kenny Miles (Liberty Center), 67. Ethan Fritz (H), 70. Logan Miller (H), 76. Ethan Underwood (Fairview), 80. Braylin Snyder (Fair).
Boys Division III-B
Team Results
East Canton 70, Pymatuning Valley 157, Open Door Christian 170, Castalia Margaretta 204, Cuyahoga Heights 233, Buckeye Central 253, Collins Western Reserve 263, Pettisville 264, Hudson Western Reserve Academy 288, Fort Loramie 292, Fairbanks 316, Miami Valley School 317, 13. Archbold 322, Tiffin Calvert 330, Delta 334, Maumee Valley Country Day 348, Fort Recovery 378, New Bremen 402, Patrick Henry 449, Edgerton 470, Wellington 486, Woodmore 489, Montpelier 495, Coldwater 602, Columbia Station Columbia 650
Top Area Finishers
12. Brennen Yates (Patrick Henry), 18:39.1; 15. Zach McWatters (Pettisville), 32. Jayden Bleikamp (P), 34. Daniel Sintobin (Delta), 35. Hayden Herman (Edgerton), 41. Mason Bickel (Archbold), 45. Scott Hilliard (Montpelier), 52. Cole Meyer (E), 54. Ethan Cone (D), Luke VanDenBerghe (P), 57. Andrew Baden (PH), 59. Josh Basselman (P), 63. Asa Hudson (A), 69. Brady Creps (D), 76. Isaac Perez (A), 80. Corbin Stamm (A).
Girls Division II-A
Team Results
Eastwood 104, Shelby 116, Akron SVSM 140, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown 165, Ashtabula Edgewood 166, Gates Mills Hawken 172, Dayton Carroll 206, Milan Edison 231, Huron 268, Liberty-Benton 278, Port Clinton 302, Akron Springfield 317, Defiance 321, Wauseon 337, Ontario 345, Caledonia River Valley 373, Poland Seminary 378, Indian Lake 390, St. Marys 397, Bryan 464
Top Area Finishers
18. Kate Thormeier (Bryan), 20:38.8, 23. Grace Rhoades (Wauseon), 24. Magdalena Duden (W), 35. Mira Horvath (Defiance), 43. Layla Briseno (D), 62. Olivia Moats (D).
Girls Division II-B
Team Results
Bellevue 82, Ottawa-Glandorf 94, Maumee 149, Fairview Park Fairview 166, Versailles 197, Minster 202, Fort Loramie 220, Napoleon 222, Carrollton 232, Hudson Western Reserve Academy 257, Tinora 257, Kettering Alter 328, Akron SVSM 342, Oak Harbor 345, East Canton 352, Buckeye Valley 364, Lake 410, Gates Mills Hawken 521, Toledo Central Catholic 529, Tipp City Bethel 573, Liberty-Benton 620
Top Area Finishers
3. Alexa Fortman (Ottawa-Glandorf), 19:33; 5. Lauren Sattler (Tinora), 10. Madelyn Hovest (OG), 12. Julia Durfey (T), 15. Lindsay Deblin (Napoleon), 17. Olivia Fenbert (OG), 31. Marissa Beckett (OG), 33. Rose Turnwald (OG), 41. Madelyn Lloyd (N), 48. Avianna Schroeder (OG), 50. Mara Bowser (N), 52. Kenzie Hancock (T), 56. Kate Drewes (N), 60. Paige Weaver (N), 69. Rebecca Burkhart (N), 70. Maggie Verhoff (OG), 71. Brynn Schnitkey (N).
Girls Division III
Team Results
Minster 79, Liberty Center 108, West Liberty-Salem 135, Fort Loramie 146, Castalia Margaretta 237, Woodmore 250, Versailles 313, Maplewood 313, Fort Recovery 356, Holgate 357, New Bremen 358, Grandview Heights 371, Bucyrus Wynford 374, Patrick Henry 402, Fairview 404, Archbold 479, Cin. Summit Country Day 496, Ottawa Hills 528, Canterbury (Ind.) 547, Edgerton 551, Pettisville 552, Norwalk St. Paul 562, Ashland Crestview 574, Old Fort 575, Columbia Station Columbia 645, Mapleton 658, Marion Local 707, Miami Valley School 771, Collins Western Reserve 786, Berkshire 800, Coldwater 803, Fayette 858, Monroeville 873, Danbury 877, Fisher Catholic 904, Pymatuning Valley 906, Buckeye Central 942, Toledo Christian 957, Wellington 976, Cuyahoga Heights 1066, Montpelier 1072, Northwood 1126
Top Area Finishers
7. MaKayla Meller (Liberty Center), 8. Gracie Miller (LC), 16. Emily Gillson (Patrick Henry), 17. Josilyn Welch (Delta), 20. Cassie Elieff (LC), 24. Elisabeth Willett (Holgate), 31. Madison Prigge (PH), 34. Kaylynn Ashbaugh (H), 38. Mallory Stark (LC), 41. Kristine Minnich (LC), 43. Luisa Rudersdorf (Edgerton), 48. Karley Ramirez (Archbold), 56. Samantha Rohrs (Fairview), 59. Cheyenne Zeedyk (F), 60. Kayla Mavis (F), 63. Hannah Swary (H), 65. Grace Remington (Pettisville), 72. Kendall Sears (P), 77. Katie McCavit (F).
Spencerville Bearcat Invitational
Boys Black Division
Team Scores
Lima Shawnee 24, Parkway 86, Bluffton 128, Lima Bath 133, Van Buren 139, Wapakoneta 145, Hicksville 146, Elida 211, Benjamin Logan 220, South Adams (Ind.) 221, Riverdale 275, Paulding 332
Top Area Finishers
11. JR Mendoza (Hicksville), 18:37.7; 26. Ryan Schliesser (H), 28. Kelton Stone (H), 31. Michael Villena (H), 54. Landon Eicher (H), 60. Cully Thompson (Paulding).
Boys Red Division
Team Scores
Botkins 29, Covington 75, Russia 89, Delphos St. John’s 146, Triad 158, Waynesfield-Goshen 179, St. Henry 183, Jackson Center 188, Spencerville 221, Bradford 231
Top Area Finishers
21. Avin Johnson (Antwerp), 19:05.3; 26. Kamren Johnson (A), 34. Maddox Treece (Wayne Trace), 40. Alex Zijlstra (A).
Girls Black Division
Team Scores
Parkway 71, South Adams (Ind.) 73, Van Buren 92, Benjamin Logan 98, Lima Shawnee 99, Decatur Bellmont (Ind.) 119, Bellefontaine 164, Wapakoneta 190, Bluffton 194
Top Area Finishers
59. Julia Garza (Hicksville), 65. Claire Miller (Paulding), 71. Baylee Scher (H).
Girls Red Division
Team Scores
Botkins 32, Delphos St. John’s 69, St. Henry 76, Russia 104, Covington 137, Antwerp 158, Wayne Trace 172, Bradford 189
Top Area Finishers
5. Kiara Bahena (Wayne Trace), 21:06.8; 28. Kate Farr (Antwerp), 30. Aeriel Snyder (A), 39. Emma Saul (A), 44. Isabelle Graham (A), 47. Faith Meraz (WT), 49. Emerson Litzenberg (A), 50. Makenna Smith (A).
