TIFFIN — In a loaded field at Saturday’s Tiffin Carnival, both Liberty Center boys and girls teams and Napoleon’s girls squad nabbed top-three finishes in their respective varsity divisions in a busy day in cross country on Saturday.
On the boys side, the LC boys placed three runners in the top 14 to claim first place in the Division III-B varsity race, led by Jacob Fausnight’s fourth-place effort. Delta was fourth as a team while Evergreen was seventh. Patrick Henry’s Brennen Yates finished fifth overall while Matthew Marlow was eighth for LC. In the D-III A race, Archbold finished 12th with Fairview, Holgate and Tinora in the top 20 in the team standings. Pettisville’s Zach McWatters topped local runners in the field in ninth individually with Paul Westrick of Tinora in 10th, Archbold’s Caleb Harrow in 14th and Tinora’s Jaxen Durfey in 17th. Xander Fackler of Bryan was second overall in the Division II varsity race while Wauseon’s Aidan Pena was seventh.
On the girls side, the Napoleon girls finished second in the Division II-B varsity race, led by top-20 finishes from Emily Birkhold (sixth), Lindsay Deblin (15th) and Raegan Dietrich (18th). Tinora’s Lauren Sattler was fifth overall. Alexa Fortman was seventh for Ottawa-Glandorf in the Division II-A race as the Titans finished sixth overall while Bryan’s Kate Thormeier was 13th overall for the 12th-place Bears.
Finally, the D-III varsity girls race saw Liberty Center’s MaKayla Meller and Gracie Miller finish fifth and sixth, respectively, to lead the Tigers to a third-place effort in the team standings. Right behind LC was rival Patrick Henry, paced by Emily Gillson in 12th and Mia Amador in 18th. Elisabeth Willett of Holgate and Cassie Elieff of Liberty Center were 26th and 28th, respectively.
Elsewhere, Hicksville and Antwerp had solid showings at the Spencerville Bearcat Invitational. Sophomore Kamren Johnson was fourth overall for the Archers in the boys Red Division race while freshman Ben Taylor was fifth for Hicksville. The Aces finished second in the team standings to Russia, aided by top-20 efforts by Michael Villena (13th) and Alex Rost (18th) while fourth-place Antwerp saw Avin Johnson finish 14th and Alex Zijlstra finish 15th. Sophomores Gage Ogle and Prestyn Schnepp finished 19th and 20th, respectively, for Wayne Trace.
In the girls Red Division race, Miller City’s Andrea Pfau won in 20:10.9 as the lone Wildcat runner competing individually. Wayne Trace’s Kiara Bahena was fourth to match the Raiders’ team finish, with teammate Abby Elkins in 12th and Abby Moore in 25th. Freshman Leigha Doster was seventh for Antwerp while Baylee Scher led runners for Hicksville in 32nd.
Tiffin Carnival
Boys Meet
Division II Varsity
6. Ottawa-Glandorf, 23. Bryan.
Area Finishers
2. Fackler (B), 7. Pena (Wauseon), 18. Rosengarten (O-G), 38. Buckland (O-G), 49. Fisher (O-G).
Division II Open
3. Napoleon, 7. Ottawa-Glandorf, 14. Bryan.
Area Finishers
9. Bohls (N), 21. Benjamin Liechty (N), 22. Sam Liechty (N), 32. Jordan Croy (O-G), 37. Koch (O-G), 41. Birkhold (N), 46. Inkrott (O-G), 48. Head (N).
Division III-A Varsity
12. Archbold, 15. Fairview, 16. Holgate, 18. Tinora, 22. Pettisville, 24. Kalida, 28. Fayette, 31. Ayersville
Area Finishers
9. McWatters (P), 10. P. Westrick (T), 14. Harrow (A), 17. Durfey (T), 24. McCarty (A), 26. W. Mitchell (Fay), 32. J. Westrick (H), 46. Leppelmeier (P), 47. Brubaker (Fair), 48. Miller (H), 49. Rabe (Fair), 59. Heitmeyer (K)
Division III-B Varsity
1. Liberty Center, 4. Delta, 7. Evergreen, 12. Archbold, 17. Patrick Henry, 18. Edgerton
Area Finishers
4. Fausnight (LC), 5. Yates (PH), 7. LeRoux (Ever), 8. Marlow (LC), 11. Fisher (Ever), 12. Hawkins (D), 13. Dulle (LC), 19. Sintobin (D), 31. Minnich (LC), 33. Burke (Edg), 38. Hilton (D), 44. Tomlinson (Edg), 45. Guitierrez (LC), 47. Bickel (A), 48. Stamm (A), 52. Baden (PH), 54. Harmon (Ever), 59. Elliott (D).
Division III Open
8. Holgate, 9. Archbold
Area Finishers
1. Eckley (North Central), 18:19.5; 20. Scott (NC);
Girls Meet
Division II-III Open
4. Napoleon, 8. Ottawa-Glandorf
Area Finishers
1. Welch (Delta), 20:03.1; 12. Beman (N), 18. Rosebrook (Patrick Henry); 26. Pedroza (N), 29. Hunt (D), 32. Sprow (Ayersville), 33. Vandenberghe (N), 36. Guelde (PH), 39. Bowser (N), 42. E. VanDenBerghe (Pettisville), 43. S. Schroeder (OG), 45. Inkrott (OG), 48. A. Schroeder (OG), 50. Roth (P), 52. Diemer (Liberty Center)
Division II-A Varsity
6. Ottawa-Glandorf, 12. Bryan, 14. Wauseon
Area Finishers
7. Fortman (OG), 13. Thormeier (B), 25. E. Rhoades (W), 27. Fenbert (OG), 31. Stickney (B), 46. Closson (OG), 57. Buddelmeyer (OG), 58. Beckett (OG).
Division II-B Varsity
2. Napoleon, 12. Tinora
Area Finishers
5. Sattler (T), 6. Birkhold (N), 15. Deblin (N), 18. Dietrich (N), 30. E. Weaver (N), 34. Ripke (N), 37. Drewes (N), 39. P. Weaver (N), 52. Westrick (T)
Division III Varsity
3. Liberty Center, 4. Patrick Henry, 15. Pettisville, 16. Fairview, 18. Holgate, 21. Archbold, 24. Fayette, 27. Edgerton, 33. Evergreen
Area Finishers
5. Meller (LC), 6. G. Miller (LC), 12. Gillson (PH), 18. Amador (PH), 26. Willett (H), 28. Elieff (LC), 31. Sears (P), 36. Holloway (PH), 37. Burrow (Fay), 44. Zeedyk (Fair), 48. Minnich (LC), 49. Swary (H), 52. Dulle (LC), 53. Rettig (PH), 55. Mavis (Fair), 60. Prigge (PH)
Spencerville Bearcat Invitational
Boys Meet
Red Division
Russia 49, Hicksville 100, Parkway 102, Antwerp 151, Jackson Center 155, Upper Scioto Valley 164, Leipsic 179, Delphos St. John’s 197, Spencerville 209, Wayne Trace 213, St. Henry 223, Waynesfield-Goshen 264
Area Finishers
4. K. Johnson (A), 5. Taylor (H), 13. Villena (H), 14. A. Johnson (A), 15. Zijlstra (A), 18. Rost (H), 19. Ogle (WT), 20. Schnepp (WT), 34. Stone (H), 46. Tribble (H), 61. Rosswurm (WT), 70. Bailey (A), 74. Defreese (H), 76. Manz (WT), 78. Meerzo (H).
Black Division
Van Buren 64, Anna 78, Bath 80, Wapakoneta 86, Lima Shawnee 91, South Adams (Ind.) 104, Benjamin Logan 152, Paulding 252, Elida 267
Area Finishers
51. Schweller (P), 53. Thompson (P), 55. Koenig (P), 61. Jones (P), 72. Ludwig (P), 74. Harder (P), 76. McClure (P).
Girls Meet
Red Division
St. Henry 44, Parkway 76, Russia 82, Wayne Trace 90, Delphos St. John’s 97, Antwerp 139, Waynesfield-Goshen 161
Area Finishers
1. A. Pfau (Miller City), 20:10.9; 4. Bahena (WT), 7. Doster (A), 12. Elkins (WT), 25. Moore (WT), 32. Scher (Hicksville), 37. Miller (WT), 39. Woenker (H), 43. Saul (A), 46. Mohr (WT), 50. G. Pfau (MC), 54. F. Meraz (WT), 59. Clem (A), 69. Graham (A), 70. Farr (A), 77. L. Meraz (WT), 82. Thornell (WT).
Black Division
Area Finishers
37. Miller (Paulding), 58. Weller (P), 62. Carwile (P), 70. Griffiths (P)
